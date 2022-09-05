CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity.)
MONDAY, SEPT. 5
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost for breakfast and meting $10
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Club, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 608 Garrison St., Unit A, Lakewood, contact Dan Bidstrup 303-882-54569 or jeffcorepublicanmensclub.org, cost $5
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Watch Party! Denver City Council, 4:45-7 p.m., join the meeting at https://bit.ly/DenverCityCouncilWatchParty
· (R) Summit County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., 151 Peak One Blvd., Frisco
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: W.I.N. Talks, 6:30-8 p.m., 619 Ken Pratt Blvd., Longmont
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: NEWR Weekly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact housing@denverdsa.org for Zoom link
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Data Analytics Committee, 7-8 p.m., contact info@dougcodems.org for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: EcoSocialist Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link
TUESDAY, SEPT. 6
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Virtual Press Conference, 9:30 a.m.-12 p.m., contact info@coloradodems.org for more information
· (R) Collegiate Peaks Republican Women’s Forum: Meeting, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 217 Crossman Ave., Buena Vista, contact Millie Meardon at 719-395-3228 for more information
· (D) Montrose County Democratic Party: Dem Lunch Bunch Meeting, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 320 S. 2nd St., Montrose
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: ER Committee, 5-6 p.m., join the meeting at https://zoom.us/j/5539826712
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Chris Kennedy Meet and Greet, 5:30-7 p.m., 6677 W. Florida Ave., Lakewood
· (R) Delta County Republican Party: Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 21987 Austin Rd., Austin, contact Angie Many at 970-210-0948 for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: SocFem CPC Review-A-THon, 6-7 p.m., join the meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83525600731
· Mayoral Candidate Yemi Mobolade: Meet and Greet, 6-8 p.m., 749 E. Willamette Ave., Colorado Springs
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 6 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 690 Colorado Blvd., Denver, register in advance at https://www.mobilize.us/hd6democrats/event/447183/
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Field Leadership Action Group, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 5735 A Arapahoe Ave., Boulder
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Chairs Advisory Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., join the meeting at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/95390103549
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: HD 43 Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact hd43@dougcodems.org for more information
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: HD 45 Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact tcourington@gmail.com for more information
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 7
· (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Committee, 6:45-8:30 a.m., contact 303-779-1115 for more information
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: Monthly Morning Meeting, 7-8 a.m., contact bbeck@bocogop.org for more information
· DRCOG: Metro Vision Idea Exchange-Park and Ride, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., register in advance at https://drcog.org/node/989699
· DRCOG: Executive Committee, 3 p.m., 1001 17th St., Ste. 700, Denver
· DRCOG: Special Board Meeting, 4 p.m., 1001 17th St., Ste. 700, Denver
· DRCOG: Special Hearing on the 2050 RTP, 4-5:30 p.m., 1001 17th St., Ste. 700, Denver
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Parker Conservatives Social Meeting, 5 p.m., contact parkcons@yahoo.com for more information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 6 Wine and Cheese Fundraiser, 5-7 p.m., address provided with ticket purchase at https://act.denverdemocrats.org/a/hd6-wine-and-cheese-fundraiser
· (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Liberty on the Rocks, 6 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· (L) Adams County Libertarian Party: Development Group Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 2360 E. 120th Ave., Thornton
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Indivisible State Senate Candidate Forum, 6-7 p.m., contact info@arapahoedems.org for more information
· (D) Garfield County Democratic Party: Core Team Meeting, 6-7 p.m., contact info@garcodems.org for Zoom link
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Denver Young Dems Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., contact info@denveryoungdems.org for more information
· Friends of Saïd Sharbini: Fundraiser, 6-8 p.m., 2656 Curtis St., Ste. 1, Denver, register and donate at https://secure.actblue.com/donate/sharbini4co, contact genaozols@gmail.com for more information
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Stonewall Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., register in advance at https://www.mobilize.us/stonewalldems/event/399074/
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Organizing Meeting w/ Coordinated Campaign, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 6972 S. Vine St., Centennial, register in advance at https://www.mobilize.us/coordinated2022/event/468705/
· (R) Log Cabin Republicans: Happy Hour, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 629 E. Colfax Ave., Denver
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6:30-8:30 pm., contact secretary@arapahoedems.org for Zoom link
· (R) Park County Republican Party: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., 880 Bogue St., Fairplay
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Housing Justice Committee Monthly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact housing@denverdsa.org for meeting information
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Outreach Team Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit https://www.coloradodems.org/calendar-of-events/ for Zoom link
THURSDAY, SEPT. 8
· Colorado General Assembly: Legislative Oversight Committee Concerning Tax Policy & Task Force, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Statewide Heath Care Review Committee, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· (D) Weld County Democratic Party: Coffee and Conversation, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 1923 59th Ave., Greeley
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Colorado Nurses Fundraiser for Rep. Ortiz, 4-5:30 p.m., 2920 Brewery Ln., Littleton, RSVP at https://secure.actblue.com/donate/cnafr22
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Steering Committee, 5:30-6:30 p.m., join the meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81433026659 passcode 236791
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Southwest Denver Meetups, 6-7 p.m., contact info@denverdsa.org for more information
· (R) Montrose County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., 930 Colorado Ave., Montrose, contact Scott Riba at 970-596-9998 for more information
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Chris Kennedy Meet and Greet, 6-7:30 p.m., 8107 W. Virginia Ave., Lakewood
· Foothills Republicans: K-12 Education in Colorado, Parent Involvement, Woke Indoctrination and New Legislation, 6-8 p.m., 1626 Cole Blvd., Bldg. 7 4th Floor, Lakewood, register in advance at https://www.foothillsrepublicans.org/events
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 1 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 6800 W. Hampden Ave., Lakewood
· (D) Broomfield County Democratic Party: Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 280 Spader Way, Broomfield, register in advance at https://broomfielddems.org/calendar/monthly-meeting-september-2022/
· (R) CU Republicans: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact coloradocr@gmail.com for more information
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Finance Committee, 7-8 p.m., contact info@dougcodems.org for more information
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 9 Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 3355 S. Monaco Pkwy., Denver
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 42 Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact hd42@denverdemcrats.org for more information
FRIDAY, SEPT. 9
· (R) Denver Republican Party: “Second" Friday Breakfast, 8-9:30 a.m., 560 S. Holly St., Denver, contact alan@denvergop.org for more information
· Colorado General Assembly: Statewide Heath Care Review Committee, 8:30 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., OFF SITE, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Colorad Jail Standards Commission, 10 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Precinct Organizer Fridays Q&A, 12-1 p.m., register in advance at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZckcuiqrTsqGdJJYZ8Cy1RjlHtpP460L52h or https://www.arapahoedems.org
· (R) Republicans @ Denver Athletic Club: Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver
· DRCOG: Broomfield County Transportation Forum Meeting, 1 p.m., visit https://drcog.org/node/988913 for Zoom link
SATURDAY, SEPT. 10
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 8-9 a.m., 4000 Justice Way., Castle Rock
· (R) Weld County Republican Party: Breakfast Meeting, 8-9:30 a.m., 701 Vasquez Blvd., Platteville
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 8-10 a.m., 20105 Main St., Parker
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Second Saturday Breakfast, 8:30-10 a.m., join the meeting at ttps://zoom.us/j/5539826712
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Aurora Democratic Breakfast Forum, 8:30-10:30 a.m., 15350 E. Illif Ave., Aurora
· (R) North Suburban Republican Forum: Meeting, 9-10:30 a.m., 541 E. 99th PL., Thornton
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Republican Women’s Club, 9-11 a.m., 597 S. Clinton St., Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 1 Meeting, 9:30-11 a.m., contact hd1@denverdemocrats.org for more information
· (L) Boulder County Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 315 S. Bowen St., Longmont
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Website Team Monthly Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., contact larry@toaboyt.com for more information
· Colorado NAACP: Aurora Branch General Body Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., contact naacpauroracolorado@gmail.com for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Labor Committee Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., join the meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89292933344
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Chapter Meeting, 12-2 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Chris Kennedy Meet and Greet, 1-2:30 p.m., 2190 Jay St., Edgewater
· (D) Adams County Democratic Party: Stay BLUE BBQ, 1-8 p.m., 1824 Coronado Pkwy. N., Denver
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 9 Margarita Mixer, 3-6 p.m., 2421 S. Dahlia Ln., Denver, register in advance at https://act.denverdemocrats.org/a/house-district-9-democrats-margarita-mixer-gotv-fundraiser, contact hd9@arapahoedems.org for more information
· (D) Larimer County Democratic Party: Annual Larimer Democrats Picnic, 4-6 p.m., contact info@larimerdems.org for more information
SUNDAY, SEPT. 11
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Lisa Cutter and Phil Weiser Joint Canvass, 10 a.m.-11 a.m., RSVP at https://secure.ngpvan.com/mHSGzpVNBkmYGc3kBaxv1A2
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 37 Potluck Picnic & Fundraiser, 1-4 p.m., 5701 S. Quebec St., Greenwood Village, RSVP at https://secure.actblue.com/donate/hd37
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Secretary of State Jena Griswold Campaign Fundraiser, 4-5:30 p.m., RSVP at info@dougcodems.org
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Abolition Working Group, 7-8 p.m., register in advance at bit.ly/abolition-wg
