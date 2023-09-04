CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to [email protected] for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity, F-Forward.)
MONDAY, SEPT. 4
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost $10
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 565 Union Blvd., Lakewood
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Tech Office Hours, 5-6 p.m., visit https://www.denverdemocrats.org/county-party-calendar for Zoom link
· (R) Summit County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., 151 Peak One Blvd., Frisco
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: W.I.N. Talks, 6:30-8 p.m., 619 Ken Pratt Blvd., Longmont
TUESDAY, SEPT. 5
· (R) Collegiate Peaks Republican Women’s Forum: Meeting, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 217 Crossman Ave., Buena Vista
· Colorado General Assembly: Colorado Health Insurance Exchange Oversight Committee, 1 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· (R) Delta County Republican Party: Monthly Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 21987 Austin Rd., Austin
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Resolution Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 6 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 a.m., 690 Colorado Blvd., Denver
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: 1st Tuesday Action Group, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 1911 S. Havanna St., Aurora
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Chairs Advisory Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/95390103549 to join the meeting
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Field Leadership Action Group, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 5725 Arapahoe Ave., #A1, Boulder
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: HD 43 Monthly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Wine and Tapas, 7:30-8:30 p.m., 5691 S. Benton Cir., Littleton
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 6
· (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: Breakfast Committee, 6:45-8:30 a.m., 7401 S. Clinton St., Englewood
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: Monthly Morning Meeting, 7-8 a.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· DRCOG: Executive Committee, 3-4 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· DRCOG: Board Work Session, 4-5 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Parker Conservatives Social Meeting, 5 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Liberty on the Rocks, 6 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· Indivisible Colorado: Speaker Series-How the Inflation Reduction Act Can Save you Money, 6-7 p.m., register at https://www.mobilize.us/indivisiblecolorado/event/576628/
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Colorado Palestine Coalition Meeting, 6-7 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events for more information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Young Dems Monthly Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., contact [email protected] for Zoom link
· (R) Log Cabin Republicans: Happy Hour, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 629 E. Colfax Ave., Denver
· (R) Park County Republican Party: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., 880 Bogue St., Fairplay
THURSDAY, SEPT. 7
· Colorado General Assembly: Legislative Oversight Committee Concerning Tax Policy & Task Force, 10 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Conservative Happy Hour, 5:30-8 p.m., 8025 W. Bowles Ave., Littleton
· (R) Clear Creek County Republican Party: Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 1630 Miner St., Idaho Springs
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 24 Monthly Meeting, 6-7 p.m., visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84797879789 to join the meeting
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 3 Neighborhood Party, 6-8 p.m., 4880 S. Pennsylvania St., Englewood
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 41 Board Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82709097944 to join the meeting
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 24 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84797879789 to join the meeting
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 40 Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 15200 E. Girard Ave., Ste. 1400, Aurora
· (L) Douglas County Libertarian Party: Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 519 Wilcox St., Castle Rock
· (R) CU Republicans: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (D) Alamosa County Democratic Party: Monthly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 5 Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 333 W. Ellsworth Ave., Denver
· (R) Gilpin County Republican Party: Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Social Housing Town-Hall Part 2, 7-9 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events for RSVP link
FRIDAY, SEPT. 8
· (D) Denver Republican Party: First (Second) Friday Breakfast, 8-9:30 a.m., 560 S. Holly St., Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Legislative Oversight Committee Concerning Colorado Jail Standards, 10 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Colorado Jail Standards Commission, 11 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· (R) Republicans @ Denver Athletic Club: Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver
· Colorado People’s Action: Anti-Racist White Caucus, 5:30-7 p.m., visit https://coloradopeoplesaction-org.zoom.us/j/89220806865 to join the meeting
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Women Dinner Meeting, 5:30-8 p.m., 1441 E. Horsetooth Rd., Fort Collins
· (D) Montrose County Democratic Party: Annual Dinner, 5:30-8 p.m., 1800 E. Pavilion Pl., Montrose, purchase tickets at montrosedems.org/2023-dinner
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: EIC Zoom Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact Larry Alan at [email protected] for more information
SATURDAY, SEPT. 9
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Executive Committee, 8-9 a.m., 4000 Justice Way, Castle Rock
· (R) Weld County Republican Party: Breakfast, 8-9:30 a.m., contact Marge Klein at 303-246-2716 to RSVP
· (D) Aurora Democratic Breakfast Forum: Meeting, 8:30-10:30 a.m., 15350 E. Illiff Ave., Aurora
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Second Saturday Breakfast, 9-10:30 a.m., visit https://zoom.us/j/5539826712 to join the meeting
· (R) North Suburban Republican Forum: Meeting, 9-10:30 a.m., 541 E. 99th Pl., Thornton
· (D) Denver Republican Party: Women’s Club, 9-11 a.m., 597 S. Clinton St., Denver
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Republican Women Monthly Meeting, 9:30-10:30 a.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 1 Meeting, 9:30-11 a.m., 2300 S. Patton Ct., Denver
· (L) Boulder Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters-North, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 315 S. Bowen St., Longmont
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Labor Committee Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81953520834 to join the Zoom meeting
· NAACP: Aurora Branch General Body Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 4 Monthly Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 3550 W. 38th Ave., Unit 98, Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 3 Monthly Meeting, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., 4310 E. Amherst Ave., Denver
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 3 Monthly Meeting, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 4310 E. Amherst Ave., Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 2 Picnic & BBQ, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., RSVP to [email protected] for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Chapter Meeting, 11:45-1:45 p.m., 809 S. Washington St., Denver
· (D) Larimer County Democratic Party: Dems Picnic, 12-3 p.m., 324 Jackson Ave., Fort Collins
· (D) Montrose County Democratic Party: Annual Dinner, 5-8 p.m., 1800 E. Pavilion Pl., Montrose
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: CROW Fest, 5-10 p.m., 2920 Brewery Ln., Littleton, tickets required, RSVP at jcrow.co/crow_fest?t=u2Fp
SUNDAY, SEPT. 10
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Blue Brew Crew, 8-9:30 a.m., 6590 Holman St., Apt. 207, Arvada
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Drag, Jazz and Nibbles with HD 40, 3-6 p.m., 4233 S. Buckley Rd., Aurora, purchase tickets at https://secure.actblue.com/donate/hd40fundraiser2023
