CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity.)
Contact event organizers regarding any location changes or cancellations.
MONDAY, SEPT. 27
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost for breakfast and meting $10
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Club, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 608 Garrison St., Unit A, Lakewood, contact Dan Bidstrup 303-882-54569 or jeffcorepublicanmensclub.org, cost $5
· City of Denver: Budget Hearings, 1 p.m., 1437 Bannock St., Room 389, Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 9 Monthly Meeting, 6:45-8:30 p.m., contact hd9@denverdemocrats.org for Zoom link
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: EcoSocialist Committee, 7-8 p.m., register for the Zoom call at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZclcOqpqDooGtU-cdC65J11_5-YtTCL5May
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: County Government Committee, 7-8 p.m., contact calendar@jeffcodems.org for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: NEWR Weekly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact housing@denverdsa.org for Zoom link
TUESDAY, SEPT. 28
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Heather Gardens Democrats Meeting, 4-5 p.m., 2888 S. Heather Gardens Way, Aurora
· (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: Southeast Aurora Republican Forum, 6-8:30 p.m., 23155 E. Heritage Pkwy., Aurora
· (R) Fremont County Republican Party: GOP Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 603 Main St., Cañon City
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 22 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., visit https://zoom.us/j/94199562742 to join the meeting
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Tech Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., visit meet.google.com/fun-isfk-scm to join the meeting
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Energy & Environment Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., visit https://www.denverdemocrats.org/county-party-calendar for meeting link
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 29
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Annual Labor Education Event, 6-7:30 p.m., 5660 Logan St., Denver, contact jsgagliardi@msn.com for more information
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Resolutions Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., visit https://coloradodems.org/calendar-of-events/ for Zoom link
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Officers Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., visit https://www.jeffcodems.org/jefferson-county-upcoming-events/ for Zoom link
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Orientation Call, 7-8:30 p.m., register for the call at http://bit.ly/DDSA-Orientation
THURSDAY, SEPT. 30
· City of Denver: Budget Hearings, 9 a.m., 1437 Bannock St., Room 450, Denver
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Security Training, 5-6 p.m., visit https://coloradodems.org/calendar-of-events/ for Zoom link
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 23 Monthly Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., visit https://www.jeffcodems.org/jefferson-county-upcoming-events/ for Zoom link
· Colorado Working Families Party: Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., register at https://www.mobilize.us/co-wfp/event/370327/
· Town Hall: Sen. Kolker and Centennial Councilwoman Alston, 7-8 p.m., register at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89763882875?pwd=VEVjMmN6SWdXZlk3ZC9lbkFnRXBldz09 or visit https://www.arapahoedems.org
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Abolition Working Group, 7-8:30 p.m., register for the Zoom call at https://bit.ly/abolition-wg
FRIDAY, OCT. 1
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Parker Breakfast Club, 7-8 a.m., 11020 S. Pikes Peak Dr., #150, Parker, contact parkerrepublicans@outlook.com for more information
· (R) Denver Republican Party: First Friday Breakfast, 8-9:30 a.m., 2910 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, contact alan@denvergop.org for more information
· (L) El Paso County Libertarian Party: Volunteer at Tanner Gun Show, 3960 Palmer Park Blvd., Colorado Springs,
SATURDAY, OCT. 2
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 4 Monthly Meeting, 9-11:30 a.m., contact hd4@denverdemocrats.org for Zoom link
· Womxn’s March: Reproductive Rights Rally, 9:30 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, visit womxnsmarchdenver.org for more information
· (D) Adams County Democratic Party: Latino Initiative, 9:30-11:30 a.m., contact 303-428-5206 for virtual link
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Labor Committee Meeting, 10-11:30 a.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events for meeting link
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Caucus Training For Single Location, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., visit https://coloradodems.org/calendar-of-events/ for Zoom link
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Virtual Town Hall with Aurora Legislators, 10:15-11:45 a.m., register for the Zoom meeting at https://www.arapahoedems.org
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Platform Committee Meeting, 2-4 p.m., visit https://coloradodems.org/calendar-of-events/ for Zoom link
· Laws for Paws: Annual Awards Event, 5:30-8 p.m., 1370 Grant St., Denver, purchase tickets at https://tinyurl.com/tte4np5u
SUNDAY, OCT. 3
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Champions of Democracy Celebration, 5-6:30 p.m., purchase tickets at https://bcdp.co/Tickets for virtual event
