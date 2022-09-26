CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity.)
MONDAY, SEPT. 26
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost for breakfast and meting $10
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Club, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 608 Garrison St., Unit A, Lakewood, contact Dan Bidstrup 303-882-54569 or jeffcorepublicanmensclub.org, cost $5
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Watch Party! Denver City Council, 4:45-7 p.m., join the meeting at https://bit.ly/DenverCityCouncilWatchParty
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Happy Hour, 5 p.m., 53 Centennial Blvd., Highlands Ranch
· (D) Larimer County Democratic Party: Birthday Bash for Rep. Kipp and Boesenecker, 5:30-7 p.m., RSVP at https://secure.actblue.com/donate/focoevent2022 or mackenzie@bluewavepolitics.com
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Communications Committee Monthly Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., contact lsigstedt@denverdemocrats.org for more information
· League of Women Voters: HD 62 Candidate Forum, 6:30-7:30 p.m., join the meeting at https://bit.ly/HD62CandidateForumLWVSLV
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: W.I.N. Talks, 6:30-8 p.m., 619 Ken Pratt Blvd., Longmont
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Mike Phibbs on School Safety, 6:30-8 p.m., 20105 Main St., Parker
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: NEWR Meeting, 7-9 p.m., join the meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89692761427
TUESDAY, SEPT. 27
· Colorado General Assembly: Pension Review Commission, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Sales and Use Tax Simplification Task Force, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
· Colorado Springs Chambers & EDC: 2022 State Legislative Debates, 5-8 p.m., 221 E. Kiowa St., Colorado Springs
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Castle Rock Grassroots Conservatives, 6 p.m., 519 Wilcox St., Castle Rock
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: SocFem Committee Meeting, 6-7 p.m., join the meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83525600731
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Electoral Committee Meeting, 6-7 p.m., contact electoral@denverdsa.org for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: NEWR Weekly Meeting, 6-8 p.m., join the meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89692761427
· DRCOG: Civic Academy Week Two, 6-9 p.m., 1001 17th St., Aspen Conference Room, Denver
· (R) Fremont County Republican Party: Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 603 Main St., Cañon City
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Tech Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., join the meeting at meet.google.com/fun-isfk-scm
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Heather Gardens Candidate Forum, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 2828 S. Heather Gardens Way, Aurora, contact mjkarnopp@gmail.com for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Mountain West District Call, 7-8 p.m., contact info@denverdsa.org for more information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Energy & Environment Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., visit https://www.denverdemocrats.org/county-party-calendar for Zoom link
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 28
· Colorado General Assembly: Legislative Audit Committee, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Wildfire Matters Review Committee, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library Denver
· DRCOG: Regional Transportation Operations Working Group, 1:30-3:30 p.m., 1001 17th St., Ste. 700, Denver
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: South Asian Initiative, 4-5 p.m., visit https://www.coloradodems.org/calendar-of-events/ for Zoom link
· League of Women Voters: La Plata County Candidate Forum, 5-7 p.m., 835 Main Ave., Suite 225, Durango, register in advance at https://bit.ly/3B23kCf
· Keep Colorado Blue: Fundraiser for Sen. Gonzales, Rodriquez and Rep. Bacon, Gonzales-Gutierrez, Sirota, Woodrow, 5:30 p.m., 3550 W. 38th Ave., Denver, RSVP at bit.ly/BlueSept28
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Precinct Organizer On-Boarding, 5:30-6:30 p.m., register in advance at https://www.mobilize.us/coloradodems/event/445860/
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Mutual Aid Working Group, 5:30-7:30 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Palestine Solidarity Working Group Meeting, 6-7 p.m., contact info@denverdsa.org for more information
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Executive Board Meeting, 6-8 p.m., 4020 S. College Ave., Unit B11, Fort Collins
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Stonewall Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., register in advance at https://www.mobilize.us/stonewalldems/event/399074/
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 25 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., join the meeting at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83447840839
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Officers Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., visit https://www.jeffcodems.org/calendar for Zoom link
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Orientation Call, 7-8:30 p.m., register in advance at http://bit.ly/DDSA-Orientation
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 37 Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., visit https://www.arapahoedems.org for Zoom link
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Healthcare Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., contact belwood0328@gmail.com for more information
THURSDAY, SEPT. 29
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Highlands Ranch Republican Breakfast, 7-8:30 a.m., 9250 Zotos Dr., Highlands Ranch, cost $15
· Colorado General Assembly: Treatment of Person with Behavioral Health Disorders in the Criminal and Juvenile Justice Systems, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· DRCOG: Small Communities, Hot Topics Forum, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 1001 17th St., Ste. 700, Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Steering Committee, 5:30-6:30 p.m., join the meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81433026659 with passcode: 236791
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Facebook Live with SD 30 Candidate Braeden Miguel, 6:30-7:30 p.m., on Facebook at @braedenforcolorado
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Women’s Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 4020 S. College Ave., Unit B11, Fort Collins
· (R) CU Republicans: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact coloradocr@gmail.com for more information
FRIDAY, SEPT. 30
· DRCOG: Summit of City Councils on Aging and Senior Commissions, 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., 1001 17th St., Ste. 700, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Legislative Interim Committee on Judicial Discipline, 9:30 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Colorado Youth Advisory Council Committee, 1 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Precinct Organizer Q&A, 12-1 p.m., visit https://www.arapahoedems.org for Zoom link
· (R) Republicans @ Denver Athletic Club: Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Labor Advisory Monthly Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 8725 W. 14th Ave., Ste. 130, Lakewood
SATURDAY, OCT. 1
· (R) Gunnison County Republican Party: Meeting, 8:30-10:30 a.m., 10209 Hwy. 135, Almont, contact Jane Chaney at 970-349-7744 for more information
· (D) Adams County Democratic Party: Latino Initiative, 9:30-11:30 a.m., 5590 N. Pecos St., Denver
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: GOTV-multiple locations, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., contact steven.c.peck@gmail.com for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: NEWR Joint Canvass, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., register in advance at https://actionnetwork.org/events/joint-denver-ballot-initiatives-canvass
· (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Labor Committee Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., join the meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89292933344
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Virtual Town Hall with Aurora Legislators on Ballot Initiatives, 10:15-11:45 a.m., register in advance at https://www.arapahoedems.org
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: North Front Range Democracy Tour, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., visit https://www.mobilize.us/coordinated2022/event/490727/ for more information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: DPOD Annual Dinner, 5:30-8 p.m., 3202 Quebec St., Denver, purchase tickets at https://act.denverdemocrats.org/a/2022-denver-democrats-annual-dinner
· Laws for Paws: Fundraiser and Awards Ceremony, 5:30-8 p.m., 4400 E. Kennedy Ave., Glendale, purchase tickets at https://covotersforanimals.org/laws-for-paws-2022/
SUNDAY, OCT. 2
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Defenders of Democracy-Live, 2-4 p.m., contact info@dougcodems.org for more information
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: GOTV-multiple locations, 2-4 p.m., contact steven.c.peck@gmail.com for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Abolition Working Group, 7-8 p.m., register in advance at bit.ly/abolition-wg
