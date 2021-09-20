CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity.)
Contact event organizers regarding any location changes or cancellations.
MONDAY, SEPT. 20
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost for breakfast and meting $10
· Colorado General Assembly: Behavioral Health Transformational Task Force, 10 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Early Childhood and School Readiness Legislative Commission, 10 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Club, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 608 Garrison St., Unit A, Lakewood, contact Dan Bidstrup 303-882-54569 or jeffcorepublicanmensclub.org, cost $5
· (L) Boulder County Libertarian Party: Left Hand of Liberty Lunch, 12-2 p.m., 609 Ken Pratt Blvd., Longmont
· (R) Broomfield County Republican Party: Republican Women, 12:30-2:30 p.m., 500 Interlocken Blvd., Broomfield, cost $15, RSVP to Susie Hranicka at 303-469-2679
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Electoral Committee Meeting, 6-7 p.m., contact electoral@denverdsa.org for location and Zoom link
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: W.I.N. Talks, 6:30-8 p.m., 619 Ken Pratt Blvd., Longmont
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: EcoSocialist Committee, 7-8 p.m., register for the Zoom call at https://www.denverdsa.org/events
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: NEWR Weekly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact housing@denverdsa.org for Zoom link
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Core Tech Committee Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact Jacob Lawrence-Simon at tech@denverdemocrats.org for meeting information
· (R) Elbert County Republican Party: Ranchland Republican Women, 7-9 p.m., 651 Beverly St., Elizabeth, contact 303-621-1111 for more information
TUESDAY, SEPT. 21
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: High Country Republican Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 30790 Stagecoach Blvd., #101, Evergreen, contact Art Onweller at 303-670-1540 for more information
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Affordable Housing Transformational Task Force, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court, Denver
· (R) Durango County Republican Party: Southwest Republican Women Luncheon, 12-1 p.m., 501 Camino Del Rio, Durango, RSVP to swrepupublicanwomen@gmail.com
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Democratic Women of Boulder City, 5-6:30 p.m., 6185 Arapahoe Rd., Avalon Ballroom, Boudler
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Phil Weiser Campaign Kickoff, 6-6:30 p.m., 1010 Washington Ave., Golden
· (R) Weld County Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 361 71st Ave., Greeley, contact weldgopcolorado@gmail.com for more information
· (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Monthly Meetup, 6:30-8 p.m., 2480 Park Ave. W., Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact vicechair@denverdemocrats.org for Zoom link
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Log Cabin Republicans, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 221 W. 13th Ave., Denver, contact co@logcabin.org for more information
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 7 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., contact 720-787-7691 for location information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Mountain West District Call, 7-8 p.m., contact info@denverdsa.org for meeting link
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 2 Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 700 S. Franklin St., Denver
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Mountain Republican Women’s Club, 7-9 p.m., 24933 Club House Cir., Golden, RSVP to 303-670-6555
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 22
· Colorado General Assembly: Legislative Oversight Committee Concerning Tax Policy & Task Force, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
· DRCOG: Agency Coordination Team/Air Quality Interagency Consultation Group, 9 a.m., for virtual meeting link contact drcog@drcog.org
· Colorado General Assembly: Affordable Housing Transformational Task Force, 10:30 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Denver
· Lincoln Club of Colorado: September Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 1776 Grant St., Denver, RSVP at https://www.lincolnclubofcolorado.org/events
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Club, 12-1:30 p.m., 2626 S. College Ave., Fort Collins, contact Ingrid Mitts at 970-224-1927 for more information
· DRCOG: Inclusionary Zoning Cohort Session No. 3-Program Design and Structure, 1 p.m., for virtual meeting link contact drcog@drcog.org
· DRCOG: Regional Transportation Operations Working Group, 1:30 p.m., for virtual meeting link contact drcog@drcog.org
· (D) Broomfield County Democratic Party: Thinking Liberally, 5:30-7:30 p.m., contact info@broomfielddems.org to RSVP
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 25 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., join the meeting at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81301587111
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Resolutions Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., visit https://coloradodems.org/calendar-of-events/ for Zoom link
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 37 Monthly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit https://www.arapahoedems.org for Zoom link
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Healthcare Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., RSVP to Ben Elwood at belwood0328@gmail.com
THURSDAY, SEPT. 23
· Colorado General Assembly: Behavioral Health Transformational Task Force, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 7 Monthly Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., RSVP to hd7@denverdemocrats.org for Google Meets link
· (D) Weld County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6-8 p.m., contact info@weldcountydems.org for more information
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 27 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., visit https://www.jeffcodems.org/jefferson-county-upcoming-events/ for Zoom link
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 41 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., contact hd41@arapahoedems.org for call-in information
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact Theresa Watson at twatson@bocogop.org for more information
FRIDAY, SEPT. 24
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Republicans of Highlands Ranch, 7-8:30 a.m., 52 W. Springer Dr., Highlands Ranch, contact Jeff Wasden at 720-628-4787 for more information
· Colorado General Assembly: Behavioral Health Transformational Task Force, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Officers Meeting, 5-5:30 p.m., visit arapahoedems.org for Zoom link
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Labor Advisory Monthly Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., visit https://www.jeffcodems.org/jefferson-county-upcoming-events/ for Zoom link
SATURDAY, SEPT. 25
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Central Committee Meeting, time TBD, contact info@denverdemocrats.org for more information
· (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: Aurora Republican Forum, 9-10 a.m., 14201 E. Evans Dr., Aurora, cost $5, contact Lee Ormiston at president@aurorarepublicanforum.com for more information
· (L) Boulder County Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters-North, 10-11:45 a.m., 315 S. Bowen St., Longmont
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Resolutions Committee Meeting, 2-4 p.m., visit https://coloradodems.org/calendar-of-events/ for Zoom link
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Central Committee Meeting, 4-6 p.m., contact info@jeffcodems.org for more information
SUNDAY, SEPT. 26
· Laurel Imer for Congress: The America First Fundraiser & Reception, 10 a.m., Dunafon Castle 24020 CO-74, Idledale, purchase tickets at https://www.laurelimerforcongress.com/event-details/america-first-fundraiser
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: VETI Inaugural In-Person Meeting, 1-2:30 p.m., 13950 W. 20th Ave., Golden
