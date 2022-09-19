CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity.)
¯
MONDAY, SEPT. 19
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost for breakfast and meting $10
· (R) Broomfield County Republican Party: Republican Women Meeting & Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 500 Interlocken Blvd., Broomfield, count 303-469-2679 for more information
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Club, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 608 Garrison St., Unit A, Lakewood, contact Dan Bidstrup 303-882-54569 or jeffcorepublicanmensclub.org, cost $5
· (L) Boulder/Denver County Libertarian Party: Left Hand of Liberty Lunch Bunch, 12-2 p.m., 609 Ken Pratt Blvd., Longmont
· DRCOG: Transportation Advisory Committee, 1:30 p.m., 1001 17th Ave., Suite 700, Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Watch Party! Denver City Council, 4:45-7 p.m., join the meeting at https://bit.ly/DenverCityCouncilWatchParty
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Energy & Environment Initiative Business Meeting, 5 p.m., visit https://www.coloradodems.org/calendar-of-events/ for Zoom link
· (D) Montrose County Democratic Party: Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 15-99 S. Uncompahgre Ave., Montrose
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Racial Equity Subcommittee-Information Gathering Session, 6-7:30 p.m., 3176 S. Peoria Ct., Aurora
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Lone Tree Votes, 6-8 p.m., 10055 Library Way, Lone Tree
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: W.I.N. Talks, 6:30-8 p.m., 619 Ken Pratt Blvd., Longmont
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 6-Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 830 Elm St., Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Core Tech Committee Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact tech@denverdemocrats.org for more information
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: CD 4 Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact info@dougcodems.org for more information
· (L) Libertarian Party of Colorado: Board Meeting, 7-9 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
TUESDAY, SEPT. 20
· Colorado General Assembly: Transportation Legislation Review Committee, 8:30 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
· DRCOG: Regional Transportation Committee, 8:30 a.m., 1001 17th Ave., Suite 700, Denver
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: Republican Women Meeting, 11:15-12:45 p.m., 4670 28th St., Boulder, contact lindaerdmann95949@yahoo.com for more information
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: All Initiatives Meeting, 5:30-6:30 p.m., visit https://www.coloradodems.org/calendar-of-events/ for Zoom link
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Leslie Summy and Jessica Campbell-Swanson Joint Meet and Greet, 5:30-7 p.m., contact info@arapahoedems.org for more information
· Common Cause: Champions for Democracy 2022, 5:30-8:30 p.m., 3636 Chestnut Pl., Denver, purchase tickets at act.commoncause.org/ticketed_events/champions-for-democracy-2022
· (R) Weld County Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6-7 p.m., contact info@weldgop.org for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: SocFem Committee Meeting, 6-7 p.m., join the meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83525600731
· Victory Fund: Fundraiser for Endorsed Candidates with Rep. Brianne Titone, 6-7:30 p.m., 2036 N. Broadway, Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: NEWR Weekly Meeting, 6-8 p.m., join the meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89692761427
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact vicechair@denverdemocrats.org for Zoom link
· (R) Log Cabin Republicans: Business Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 221 W. 13th Ave., Denver
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 2 Monthly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., 700 S. Franklin St., Denver
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: HD 44 Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact info@dougcodems.org for more information
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 21
· Colorado Black Women for Political Action: Rally for Black Womens’ Equal Pay Day, 10-11 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, register in advance at https://cbwpa.wildapricot.org/event-4949787
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Republican Women, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 9808 Sunningdale Blvd., Lone Tree, cost $32 members, contact 303-841-7202 for more information
· (R) Archuleta County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 135 Country Center Dr., Pagosa Springs
· (R) San Luis Valley Republican Women: Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 333 Santa Fe Ave., Alamosa
· (R) Archuleta County Republican Party: Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 157 Navajo Trail Dr., Pagosa Springs
· DRCOG: Small-Area Forecast Working Group, 1-2:30 p.m., contact zfeldman@drcog.org for more information
· DRCOG: Executive Committee, 4-5 p.m., 1001 17th Ave., Suite 700, Denver
· DRCOG: Performance and Engagement Committee, 5-5:30 p.m., 1001 17th Ave., Suite 700, Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Mutual Aid Working Group, 5:30-7:30 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Palestine Solidarity Working Group Meeting, 6-7 p.m., contact info@denverdsa.org for more information
· (D) Garfield County Democratic Party: Core Team Meeting, 6-7 p.m., contact info@garcodems.org for more information
· (L) Mesa County Libertarian Party: Mesa County Social, 6-8 p.m., 120 North Ave., Grand Junction
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Labor Initiative Meeting, 6-8 p.m., 6350 Broadway, Denver
· (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Liberty on the Rocks, 6-9 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: Longmont Republican Women, 6-9 p.m., 1436 Skyway Dr., Longmont
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Stonewall Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., register in advance at https://www.mobilize.us/stonewalldems/event/399074/
· (R) Elbert County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 7 p.m., RSVP for location to sherimerz@outlook.com
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Education Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., contact donna_morganstern@yahoo.com for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Orientation Call, 7-8:30 p.m., register in advance at http://bit.ly/DDSA-Orientation
THURSDAY, SEPT. 22
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB B, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Water Resources and Agriculture Review Committee, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Steering Committee, 5:30-6:30 p.m., join the meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81433026659 with passcode: 236791
· (D) Montrose County Democratic Party: Fun-For-All Fundraiser, 5:30-7:30 p.m., 235 N. 1st St., Montrose
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 2 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact hd2@denverdemocrats.org for Zoom link
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 41 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., visit https://www.arapahoedems.org for Zoom link
· (R) CU Republicans: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact coloradocr@gmail.com for more information
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact twatson@bocogop.org for more information
FRIDAY, SEPT. 23
· Colorado General Assembly: Legislative Oversight Committee Concerning Tax Policy & Task Force, 9:30 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· (R) Republicans @ Denver Athletic Club: Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver
· DRCOG: Broomfield Forum Special Meeting, 1:30 p.m., 1001 17th Ave., Suite 700, Denver
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Reception in Support of Jena Griswold, 5:30-7 p.m., register in advance at https://secure.actblue.com/donate/jenasept23rd
SATURDAY, SEPT. 24
· 2022 Colorado Womxn’s March Denver, 9 a.m.-12 p.m., 101 14th Ave., Denver, register in advance at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/womxns-march-2022-tickets-373303309247
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Dash for Democracy-Meet the Candidates, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., 701 S. Franklin St., Picnic Area 3A, Denver, purchase tickets at https://act.denverdemocrats.org/a/2022dashfordemocracy
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 9 Monthly Meeting, 9:15-11 a.m., 6500 E. Girard Ave., Denver
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: JeffCo R’s Super Saturday, 9:30-10:30 a.m., 13952 Denver W. Pkwy., Lakewood
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 3 Monthly Meeting, 9:30-11:30 a.m., 3425 W. Oxford Ave., Denver
· (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Labor Committee Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., join the meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89292933344
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 7 Monthly Meeting, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., 12955 Albrook Dr., Denver, join the meeting virtually at https://www.mobilize.us/hd7democrats/event/481764/
· (R) Adams County Republican Party: Republican Women Monthly Meeting, 11-12 p.m., contact tamarapeagle@gmail.com for more information
· (D) Larimer County Democratic Party: Meeting the Candidates, 12-3 p.m., 300 Locust St., West Shelter, Windsor
SUNDAY, SEPT. 25
· (R) Elbert County Republican Party: Republican Candidate Forum & BBQ, 2:30-5 p.m., 4189 Highway 86, Elizabeth, RSVP to tmpeterson18@gmail.com
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Rep. Crow Fundraiser for Rep. Ortiz and Jessica Campbell-Swanson, 3:30-5 p.m., contact info@arapahoedems.org for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Abolition Working Group, 7-8 p.m., register in advance at bit.ly/abolition-wg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.