CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to [email protected] for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity, F-Forward.)
¯
MONDAY, SEPT. 18
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost $10
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 565 Union Blvd., Lakewood
· (R) Broomfield County Republican Party: Republican Women’s Meeting, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 500 Interlocked Blvd., Broomfield
· League of Women Voters of Colorado: How Legislation is Impacting Those Living with Homelessness, 11:45 a.m., register at https://www.lwvcolorado.org/
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Tech Office Hours, 5-6 p.m., visit https://www.denverdemocrats.org/county-party-calendar for Zoom link
· (D) Montrose County Democratic Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 434 S. 1st St., Montrose
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: W.I.N. Talks, 6:30-8 p.m., 619 Ken Pratt Blvd., Longmont
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: South JeffCo Conservative Zoom Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Executive Board Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 9 Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 1660 S. Albion St., 2nd Fl. Conference Room, Denver
TUESDAY, SEPT. 19
· DRCOG: Regiona Transportation Committee, 8:30 a..m., contact [email protected] for more information
· Colorado General Assembly: Wildfire Matters Review Committee, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: Republican Women, 11:15 a.m.-12:45 p.m., 4760 28th St., Boulder
· DRCOG: Micromobility Work Group, 2 p.m., visit https://drcog.org/node/990050 for Zoom link
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Mountain Republicans Meeting, 5:30-8 p.m., 2664 N. Turkey Creek Rd., Evergreen, RSVP to [email protected]
· (R) Weld County Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 361 71st Ave., Greeley
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: HD 24 Committee Meeting, 6-7 p.m., contact 303-277-1113 for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Internationalism Working Group, 6-7 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88473026633 to join the meeting
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6-8 p.m., 690 Colorado Blvd., Denver
· DRCOG: Civic Academy Week 2, 6-9 p.m., 1001 17th St., Ste. 700, Denver
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 25 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., visit https://www.jeffcodems.org/calendar for Zoom link
· (R) Log Cabin Republicans: Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 221 W. 13th Ave., Denver
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 2 Monthly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., 700 S. Franklin St., Denver
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: HD 44 Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 20
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., JBC, Denver
· (R) Archuleta County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 135 County Center Dr., Pagosa Springs
· (R) Archuleta County Republican Party: Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 157 Navajo Trail Dr., Pagosa Springs
· (R) Alamosa County Republican Party: San Luis Valley Republican Women, 12-1 p.m., 333 Santa Fe Ave., Alamosa
· DRCOG: Executive Committee, 4-5 p.m., 1001 17th St., Ste. 700, Denver
· DRCOG: Performance and Engagement Committee, 5-5:30 p.m., 1001 17th St., Ste. 700, Denver
· League of Women Voters of Colorado: Using What Works to Prevent Gun Violence, 5:30 p.m., register at https://www.lwvcolorado.org/
· DRCOG: Finance and Budget Committee, 5:30-6 p.m., 1001 17th St., Ste. 700, Denver
· (D) Larimer County Democratic Party: Sen. Janice Marchman Town Hall, 5:30-6:30 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Central Committee Meeting, 5:30-7:30 p.m., visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81178998916 for Zoom link
· League of Women Voters of Colorado: Candidate Forum for Thornton Mayor, 6 p.m., 9500 Civic Center Dr., Thornton
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Labor Initiative Monthly Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., 6350 Broadway, Denver
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 61 Monthly Meeting, 6-8 p.m., 5428 S. Parker Rd., Aurora
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: HD 28 Monthly Meeting, 6-8:30 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: Longmont Republican Women, 6-9 p.m., 1436 Skyway Dr., Longmont
· (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Liberty on the Rocks, 6-9 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· DRCOG: Board of Directors, 6:30 p.m., 1001 17th St., Ste. 700, Denver
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 8 Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Education Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., visit https://www.denverdemocrats.org/events for Zoom link
THURSDAY, SEPT. 21
· League of Women Voters of Colorado: Judd Choate-Director of Elections Colorado Department of State, 12 p.m., register at https://www.lwvcolorado.org/
· DRCOG: Affordable Housing Workshop, 1:30-3:30 p.m., visit https://drcog.org/node/990966 for Zoom link
· League of Women Voters of Colorado: Is Carbon Capture Part of the Climate Solution, 4 p.m., register at https://www.lwvcolorado.org/
· (R) Alamosa County Republican Party: Meeting, 5:30-6:30 p.m., 2069 First St., Alamosa
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: EIC Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (D) Adams County Democratic Party: Executive Committee & Central Committee Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 6350 Broadway, Denver
· (L) El Paso County Libertarian Party: Member Meeting, 6-9 p.m., 7133 N. Academy Blvd., Colorado Springs
· (R) CU Republicans: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Climbing Club, 7-8:30 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
FRIDAY, SEPT. 22
· DRCOG: Advisory Committee on Aging, 11 a.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (R) Republicans @ Denver Athletic Club: Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver
SATURDAY, SEPT. 23
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Blue Brew Crew, 8-9:30 a.m., 6590 Holman St., Apt. 207, Arvada
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Republican Women Meeting, 9-11 a.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· (L) Boulder Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters-North, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 315 S. Bowen St., Longmont
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Labor Committee Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81953520834 to join the meeting
· League of Women Voters of Colorado: Making Democracy Work Day, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., register in advance at https://www.lwvcolorado.org/
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 7 Monthly Meeting, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 12000 E. 47th Ave., Denver visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hd7-monthly-meeting-tickets-706387904237 to RSVP
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Central Committee Meeting, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., contact 303-830-8242 for more information
SUNDAY, SEPT. 24
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.