CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity.)
Contact event organizers regarding any location changes or cancellations.
MONDAY, SEPT. 13
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost for breakfast and meting $10
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Club, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 608 Garrison St., Unit A, Lakewood, contact Dan Bidstrup 303-882-54569 or jeffcorepublicanmensclub.org, cost $5
· (R) Summit County Republican Party: Republican Women’s Meeting, 4:30-7 p.m., contact info@summitgopwomen.org for updated location information
· City of Denver: City Council Meeting, 5:30 p.m., visit https://www.denvergov.org/content/denvergov/en/denver-city-council.html for virtual meeting link
· Colorado Black Women for Political Action: Planning Meeting, 6-7 p.m., contact Gequinn Mattox at luncheon@cbwpa.org and join via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83255432229
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Chapter Meeting, 6-8 p.m., contact info@denverdsa.org for Zoom link
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Blue Beacon Committee, 6:30-7:30 p.m., join the meeting at https://zoom.us/j/5539826712
· (R) Elbert County Republican Party: Young Republicans Committee, 6:30-8 p.m., 1975 Legacy Cir., Elizabeth, contact Andrea Richardson at richardsonam2014@gmail.com for more information
· (R) Chaffee County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact Rebecca Seaman at rsrph@yahoo.com for location information
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 6 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., contact dengophd6@gmail.com for location information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: EcoSocialist Committee, 7-8 p.m., register for the Zoom call at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZclcOqpqDooGtU-cdC65J11_5-YtTCL5May
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: NEWR Weekly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact housing@denverdsa.org for Zoom link
· (L) Libertarian Party of Colorado: Board Meeting, 7-9 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
TUESDAY, SEPT. 14
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Wellington Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8 a.m., 3914 Roosevelt Ave., Wellington
· DRCOG: Regional Transportation Committee, 8:30 a.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for meeting link and information
· Colorado General Assembly: Legislative Oversight Committee Concerning Tax Policy & Task Force, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Water Resources Review Committee, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Wildfire Matters Review Committee, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court, Denver
· (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: Cherry Creek Republican Women, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 110 Glenmoor Dr., Englewood, cost $20, RSVP with June Robinson at 303-752-2013
· Colorado General Assembly: Pension Review Commission, 1 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· City of Denver: Finance & Governance Committee, 1:30 p.m., visit https://www.denvergov.org/content/denvergov/en/denver-city-council.html for virtual meeting link
· (R) Huerfano County Republican Party: Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., 118 W. 6th St., Walsenburg
· Colorado Black Women for Political Action: Legislative Wrap Up, 6-7 p.m., register at https://www.cbwpa.org/event/cbwpa-2021-legislative-wrap-up/
· (R) Teller County Republican Party: Republican Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 11122 US-24, Divide, contact bmmick@q.com for more information
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 4 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 1565 N. Raleigh St., #100, Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: GOTV Committee Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact gotv@denverdemocrats.org for Zoom link
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Pat Schroeder Event, 6:30-8:30 p.m., visit https://coloradodems.org/calendar-of-events/ to purchase tickets
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 5 Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86256633224?pwd=S09qVE9ZLzMrQVB6VWJTZzlIKzBhdz09 to join the Zoom meeting or visit https://www.denverdemocrats.org/county-party-calendar
· (L) Arapahoe County Libertarian Party: Arapahappy Hour, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 420 S. Chambers Rd., Aurora
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 6 Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact hd6@denverdemocrats.org for Zoom link
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 15
· Colorado General Assembly: Capital Development Committee, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Affordable Housing Transformational Task Force, 10:30 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Off Site, Denver
· (R) Archuleta County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 135 Country Center Dr., Pagosa Springs
· DRCOG: Executive Committee, 4:30 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for meeting link and information
· (L) Mesa County Libertarian Party: Social Hour, 5:30-8:30 p.m., 120 North Ave., Grand Junction
· DRCOG: Finance and Budget Committee, 5:45 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for meeting link and information
· (D) Adams County Democratic Party: Labor Initiative Meeting, 6-7 p.m., contact 303-428-5206 for virtual meeting link
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Young Republicans, 6-8 p.m., 1228 Elizabeth St., Unit D1, Fort Collins, contact Kevin Anstett at 970-481-3066 for more information
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Democratic Women of Boulder County Evening Luncheon, 6-8 p.m., contact info@bocodems.org for more information
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Labor Initiative Meeting, 6-8 p.m., 6350 Broadway, Denver, contact Sara Gagliardi at 303-887-1723 for more information
· DRCOG: Board of Directors, 6:30 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for meeting link and information
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Resolutions Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., visit https://coloradodems.org/calendar-of-events/ for Zoom link
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Orientation Call, 7-8:30 p.m., register for the call at http://bit.ly/DDSA-Orientation
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Jewish Republicans, 7:30-9 p.m., 499 S. Elm St., Denver
THURSDAY, SEPT. 16
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: South JeffCo Republicans, 7-8 a.m., 3901 S. Carr St., Lakewood, contact Bill Schroeder at 720-360-7836 for more information
· (R) Pueblo County Republican Party: Steel City Republican Women, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., contact Katherine Gibbs at hdutygib@msn.com for more information
· DRCOG: Citizens’ Academy-State of the Region, 1 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for meeting link and information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Organizing Council, 6-7:30 p.m., join the meeting at meet.google.com/kaw-dpmf-oez
· (L) Colorado Libertarian Party: Republican Liberty Caucus, 6-8 p.m., 80 S. Madison St., Denver
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Young Republicans Social, 6:30-8 p.m., 9239 Park Meadows Dr., Lone Tree
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Stonewall Democrats Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., register at https://www.mobilize.us/coloradodems/event/399074/
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: North JeffCo Tea Party, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 9751 W. 49th Ave., Wheat Ridge, contact Jimi McFarland at 720-732-3758 for more information
· (D) Larimer County Democratic Party: Monthly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact secretary@larimerdems.org for meeting link
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Abolition Working Group Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., register for the Zoom call at https://bit.ly/abolition-wg
· (D) Adams County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact 303-428-5206 for more information
FRIDAY, SEPT. 17
· Colorado General Assembly: Behavioral Health Transformational Task Force, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Legislative Interim Committee on School Finance, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· DRCOG: Advisory Committee on Aging, 11 a.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for meeting link and information
· (R) Colorado Republican Business Coalition: Monthly Meeting, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 901 Auraria Pkwy., Denver
· (R) Mesa County Republican Party: Monthly Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 743 Horizon Dr., Grand Junction, RSVP at mesacountygop.org or email mesacountyrepublicanparty@gmail.com
· (R) Montrose County Republican Party: Republican Women’s Club, 12-1 p.m., 25 Colorado Ave., Montrose, contact Dianna Coram at 970-249-0724 for more information
SATURDAY, SEPT. 18
· (R) Colorado Republican Party: Fall SCC Meeting, 320 Central Main St., Pueblo, visit https://cologop.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/CRC-OFFICIAL-CALL_9.18.21.pdf for more information
· (R) Adams County Republican Party: Republican Women, 9-10:30 a.m., 10451 Huron St., Northglenn, RSVP to Jeanne Woody at 303-263-0479
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Mountain Area Democrats, 9-10:30 a.m., 3757 Ponderosa Dr., Evergreen
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 8 Monthly Meeting, 9:45-11:30 a.m., contact hd8@denverdemocrats.org to RSVP and for meeting link
· https://www.arapahoedems.org Rep. Froelich Back To School Safely Town Hall, 10-11 a.m., register at https://www.arapahoedems.org
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Jobs & Economic Development-Colorado Conversations Town Hall, 10-11:30 a.m., visit https://www.mobilize.us/coloradodems/event/386153/ to join
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Labor Committee Meeting, 10-11:30 a.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link
· (L) Colorado Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 2 Monthly Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., contact hd2@denverdemocrats.org for more information
· (L) Douglas County Libertarian Party: Clean Up on Parker Road, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 19190 E. Mainstreet, Parker
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Town Hall with Rep. Sullivan, 11 a.m.-12 p.m., contact info@arapahoedems.org for Zoom link
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Latino Initiative 7th Annual Legacy Celebration Brunch, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., visit https://coloradodems.org/calendar-of-events/ for link to purchase tickets
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Resolutions Committee Meeting, 2-4 p.m., visit https://coloradodems.org/calendar-of-events/ for Zoom link
SUNDAY, SEPT. 19
· Womxn’s March: Denver Kickoff, 3-3:30 p.m., 3445 S. Broadway, Englewood, RSVP by 9/13 to suzie@womxnsmarchdenver.org
