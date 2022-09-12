CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity.)
MONDAY, SEPT. 12
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost for breakfast and meting $10
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Club, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 608 Garrison St., Unit A, Lakewood, contact Dan Bidstrup 303-882-54569 or jeffcorepublicanmensclub.org, cost $5
· (R) Summit County Republican Party: Republican Women’s Meeting, 4:30-7:30 p.m., 300 S. High St., Breckenridge
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Watch Party! Denver City Council, 4:45-7 p.m., join the meeting at https://bit.ly/DenverCityCouncilWatchParty
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: State Central Committee Meeting, 5:30-8 p.m., contact info@coloradodems.org for more information
· (R) Chaffee County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact rsrph@yahoo.com for more information
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Volunteer Open House, 6:30-8 p.m., 13952 Denver West Pkwy., Bldg. 53 Ste. 450, Lakewood
· (R) Broomfield County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 280 Spader Way, Broomfield
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: NEWR Weekly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact housing@denverdsa.org for Zoom link
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact secretary@douglasdemocrats.org for more information
· (L) Libertarian Party of Colorado: Board Meeting, 7-9 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
TUESDAY, SEPT. 13
· (R) Cherry Creek County Republican Party: Republican Women Meeting, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 7801 E. Orchard Rd., Greenwood Village
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Great Ed Annual Luncheon, 12-2 p.m., 1007 York St., Denver, register in advance at https://www.greateducation.org/luncheon-2022/
· DRCOG: Micromobility Work Group, 2-4 p.m., visit https://drcog.org/node/988442 for Zoom link
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: ER Committee, 5-8 p.m., 8725 W. 14th Ave., Unit 130, Lakewood
· (R) Huerfano County Republican Party: Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., 118 W. 6th St., Walsenburg
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Electoral Committee Meeting, 6-7 p.m., contact electoral@denverdsa.org for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Southwest Denver Meetups, 6-7 p.m., contact info@denverdsa.org for more information
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Environmental Fundraiser for Rep. Ortiz, 6-7:30 p.m., register in advance at https://secure.actblue.com/donate/envirofr
· (R) Teller County Republican Party: Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 11122 US-24, Divide, contact bmmick@q.com
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: GOTV Committee Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact gotv@denverdemocrats.org for more information
· (L) Arapahoe County Libertarian Party: Arapahappy Hour, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 420 S. Chambers Rd., Aurora
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: VETI Bi-Monthly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., join the meeting at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83133223267
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Conversation w/ Colorado State Board of Education Democratic Candidates, 7-8:30 p.m., register in advance at https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMucu6prjwuE9fY_DdG0G1cezHE_p624j4s
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 14
· Colorado General Assembly: Join Technology Committee, 9:30 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Women, 5:30-7 p.m., 1441 E. Horsetooth Rd., Fort Collins
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 5:30-8:30 p.m., join the meeting at http://bcdp.co/EC-Meeting
· (R) Eagle County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 1055 Edwards Village Blvd., Edwards
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Stonewall Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., register in advance at https://www.mobilize.us/stonewalldems/event/399074/
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Latino Initiative Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 5151 W. 1st Ave., Denver
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 36 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., register in advance at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcsfuyspzotGNcJ3yj0vYclke1AlxmEhjoO or contact hd36@arapahoedems.org
· (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Monthly Meetup, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 141 S. Broadway, Denver
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Indivisible Truth Summit-Countdown to Voting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., register in advance at https://indivisible.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJArdu-vrz8rH93lduLYHXOvC0ISDDLRfy5L
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 38 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., contact hd38@arapahoedems.org for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Orientation Call, 7-8:30 p.m., register in advance at http://bit.ly/DDSA-Orientation
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 1660 S. Albion St., Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Criminal Justice Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., join the meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82241189196
· (R) Park County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 7-9 p.m., 880 Bogue St., Fairplay, contact Richard Eisner at 303-838-7491 for more information
THURSDAY, SEPT. 15
· (R) Alamosa County Republican Party: Meeting, 5:30-6:30 p.m., 2069 First St., Alamosa, contact cherylodowd17@gmail.com for more information
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 30 Monthly Meeting, 5:30-6:30 p.m., join the meeting at https://rmcad.zoom.us/j/91053250039
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Windsor Gardens Republican Club, 5:30-7 p.m., 595 S. Clinton St., Denver
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 24 Monthly Meeting, 6-7 p.m., visit https://www.jeffcodems.org/calendar for Zoom link
· (L) El Paso County Libertarian Party: Monthly Meeting, 6-9 p.m., 4100 N. Academy Blvd., Colorado Springs
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Young Republican Board Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 10055 Library Way, Lone Tree
· (D) Larimer County Democratic Party: Executive Committee, 6:30-9 p.m., 606 S. Mason St., Fort Collins
· (R) CU Republicans: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact coloradocr@gmail.com for more information
FRIDAY, SEPT. 16
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Castle Rock/Sedalia Republican Breakfast, 7-8:30 a.m., 5607 US 85, Sedalia, cost $15
· (R) Mesa County Republican Party: Monthly Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1p.m., 743 Horizon Dr., Grand Junction, cost $20, RSVP at mesacountyrepublicanparty@gmail.com for more information
· (R) Republicans @ Denver Athletic Club: Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: DEI Meeting-Ballot Initiatives, 1:30-3:30 p.m., register in advance at https://www.mobilize.us/democraticeducationinitiative/event/485578/
SATURDAY, SEPT. 17
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: September Social, contact info@denverdsa.org for more information
· (R) Aurora Republican Forum: Meeting, 9-10 a.m., 2340 S. Chambers Rd., Aurora
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 8 Monthly Meeting, 9:30-11:30 a.m., 5209 Montview Blvd., Denver, contact hd8@denverdemocrats.org for more information
· (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Republican Women Annual Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 290 Speer Blvd., Denver, cost $20, register at https://www.denverrepublicanwomen.org/event-details/cfrw-district-1-annual-meeting
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Arvada/Westminster Legislative Town Hall, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., 8485 Kipling St., Arvada
· (D) Weld County Democratic Party: Meet the Candidates, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., register in advance at https://www.mobilize.us/mobilize/event/499367/
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 41 Carnival, 1-3 p.m., Highland Hollows Park at E Louisiana Ave and S Uravan St., Aurora
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Lone Tree Votes-Candidate Forum, 2-3 p.m., 9808 Sunningdale Blvd., Lone Tree, contact info@lonetreevotes.com for more information
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Eleanor Roosevelt Dinner, 5-9 p.m., register in advance at https://secure.actblue.com/donate/2022erticket
SUNDAY, SEPT. 18
· (R) Coal Creek County Republican Party: Republican Women Meeting, 3-5 p.m., 425 S. Bowen St., Unit 1, Longmont
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Abolition Working Group, 7-8 p.m., register in advance at bit.ly/abolition-wg
