CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to [email protected] for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity, F-Forward.)
MONDAY, SEPT. 11
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost $10
· Colorado General Assembly: Water Resources and Agriculture Review Committee, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 565 Union Blvd., Lakewood
· (R) Summit County Republican Party: Republican Women’s Meeting, 4:30-7 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Tech Office Hours, 5-6 p.m., visit https://www.denverdemocrats.org/county-party-calendar for Zoom link
· Rep. Eliza Hamrick: Interim Session Update Town Hall, 5:30-6:30 p.m., 5430 S. Biscay Cir., Centennial
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Electoral Meeting, 6-7 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Officers Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (R) Chaffee County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Platform Team Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 5735 Arapahoe Ave., #A1, Boulder
· (R) Broomfield County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 280 Spader Way, Broomfield
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Housing Justice Monthly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 6 Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 830 Elm St., Denver
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 7-9 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (L) Colorado Libertarian Party: Board Meeting, 7-9 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
TUESDAY, SEPT. 12
· Colorado General Assembly: Colorado’s Child Welfare System Interim Study Committee, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Water Resources and Agriculture Review Committee, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· DRCOG: Regional Vision Zero Working Group, 10 a.m., visit https://drcog.org/node/989967 for Zoom link
· (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: Cherry Creek Republican Women, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 7801 E. Orchard Rd., Greenwood Village
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Coroner Community Event, 12-1 p.m., 100 County Pkwy., Golden
· (R) Huerfano County Republican Party: Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., 118 W. 6th St., Walsenburg
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Women Dinner Meeting, 5:30-8 p.m., 1441 E. Horsetooth Rd., Fort Collins
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: HD 29 Monthly Meeting, 6-8 p.m., contact 303-277-1113 for more information
· Bryan Lindstrom for HD 36: Kickoff Party, 6-8 p.m., RSVP at https://secure.actblue.com/donate/bryankickoff912
· DRCOG: Civic Academy Week 1, 6-9 p.m., 1001 17th St., Ste. 700, Denver, register at https://drcog.org/node/990939
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 36 Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., visit https://www.arapahoedems.org/ for Zoom link
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: HD 29 Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (R) Teller County Republican Party: Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 11122 US-24, Divide
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: HD 45 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 5 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 935 W. 11th Ave., Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Political Education Committee Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 4 Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 13
· Colorado General Assembly: Capital Development Committee, 8 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Sales and Use Tax Simplification Task Force, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Legislative Oversight Committee Concerning Tax Policy & Task Force, 10 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Recidivism Interim Study Committee, 10 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Pension Review Commission, 1 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· (R) Eagle County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 1055 Edwards Village Blvd., Edwards
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Latino Initiative Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 363 S. Harlan St., Lakewood
· Rep. Froelich Town Hall, 6:30-8 p.m., 3425 W. Oxford Ave., Denver, contact [email protected] for more information
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 38 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 7000 S. Windermere St., Littleton
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Orientation Call, 7-8:30 p.m., register in advance at http://bit.ly/DDSA-Orientation
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Criminal Justice Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82241189196 to join the meeting
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 1660 S. Albion St., 2nd Floor Conference Room, Denver
· (R) Park County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 7-9 p.m., 880 Bogue St., Fairplay
· (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Annual Meeting, 7-9 p.m., 141 S. Broadway, Denver
THURSDAY, SEPT. 14
· Great Education Colorado: Education Action Summit, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 13696 E. Illiff Pl., Aurora, purchase tickets at https://www.greateducation.org/action-summit
· (D) Weld County Democratic Party: Coffee and Conversation, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 1923 59th Ave., Greeley
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Foothills Republican Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 11500 W. Hampden Ave., Lakewood
· (R) Foothills Republicans: 2023 Legislative State of the State, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 3050 Illinois St., Golden, register at https://www.foothillsrepublicans.org/events
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Southwest Denver Meetup, 6-7 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Steering Committee Bi-Weekly Meeting, 6-7 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (R) Colorado Republican Party: GOP Hispanics Dinner, 6-10 p.m., 45 Strong St., Brighton, visit https://www.denvergop.org/calendar for link to purchase tickets
· (R) Montrose County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., 930 Colorado Ave., Montrose
· (R) Adams County Republican Party: Monthly Meeting, 6:15-7 p.m., 10451 Huron St., Northglenn
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Monthly Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 13952 Denver W. Pkwy., Bldg. 53 Ste. 450, Lakewood
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: ExComm Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact 303-277-1113 for more information
· (D) Broomfield County Democratic Party: Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 280 Spader Way, Broomfield
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 1 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 6800 W. Hampden Ave., Lakewood
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 3 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 1660 S. Albion St., 2nd Floor Conference Room, Denver
· (R) Adams County Republican Party: Leadership Meeting, 7:15-7:45 p.m., 10451 Huron St., Northglenn
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 3 Board Meeting, 7-8 p.m., 3175 S. York St., Englewood
· (R) CU Republicans: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: SocFem Committee Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83525600731 to join the meeting
· (D) Lake County Democratic Party: Monthly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., 421 W. 6th St., Leadville
· (D) Montrose County Democratic Party: Proposition HH Forum, 7-8:30 p.m., 1391 S. Townsend Ave., Montrose
FRIDAY, SEPT. 15
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Castle Rock Sedalia Republican Breakfast, 7-8:30 a.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (R) Mesa County Republican Party: Monthly Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 743 Horizon Dr., Grand Junction, RSVP to [email protected]
· (R) Republicans @ Denver Athletic Club: Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver
· (D) Weld County Democratic Party: HD 65 Margarita Mixer for Precinct Organizers, 4-7 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: EIC Zoom Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact Larry Alan at [email protected] for more information
SATURDAY, SEPT. 16
· (R) Aurora Republican Forum: Meeting, 9-10 a.m., 2340 S. Chambers Rd., Aurora
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 8 Monthly Meeting, 9:30-11:30 a.m., 5209 Montview Blvd., Denver
· (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Arvada/Westminster Legislative Town Hall, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., 8485 Kipling St., Arvada
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Latino Initiative Legacy Brunch, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 1717 Denver West Marriott Blvd., Golden
· (D) Pueblo County Democratic Party: Democrats Picnic, 11 a.m.-2 -p.m., City Park Carlile Ave., Pueblo
· (R) Adams County Republican Party: Late Summer BBQ Fundraiser, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 9755 Henderson Rd., Brighton
· (D) Weld County Democratic Party: 2023 Climate Meetup for Northern Colorado, 12-5 p.m., 977 W. 1st St., Loveland, RSVP at https://evite.me/NtxnACVcec
SUNDAY, SEPT. 17
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Blue Brew Crew, 8-9:30 a.m., 6590 Holman St., Apt. 207, Arvada
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Arvada Candidate Fundraiser, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m., RSVP at http://evite.me/6g9Gtxb3x4
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: Coal Creek Republican Women, 3-5 p.m., 425 S. Bowen St., #1, Longmont
