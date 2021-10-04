CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity.)
Contact event organizers regarding any location changes or cancellations.
MONDAY, OCT. 4
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost for breakfast and meting $10
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Club, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 608 Garrison St., Unit A, Lakewood, contact Dan Bidstrup 303-882-54569 or jeffcorepublicanmensclub.org, cost $5
· City of Denver: City Council Meeting, 5-6:30 p.m., join the public comment session at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3GN7Zv99SluXrlm4UC8NLQ
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Electoral Committee Meeting, 6-7 p.m., contact electoral@denverdsa.org for location/Zoom link
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Steering Committee, 6-7 p.m., visit meet.google.com/gtm-ocrr-vhj to join the meeting
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Platform Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., contact info@bocodems.org for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: EcoSocialist Committee, 7-8 p.m., register for the Zoom call at https://www.denverdsa.org/events
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: NEWR Weekly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact housing@denverdsa.org for Zoom link
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Data Analytics Committee, 7-8 p.m., contact info@douglasdemocrats.org for meeting information
TUESDAY, OCT. 5
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Chairs Advisory Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 8725 W. 14th Ave., Ste. 130, Lakewood
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Field Leadership Action Group, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 5735 A. Arapahoe Ave., Boulder
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 6 Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact hd6@denverdemocrats.org for Zoom link
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: HD 45 Meeting, visit https://www.dougcodems.org/events for Zoom link
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 6
· Colorado General Assembly: Affordable Housing Transformational Task Force, 10:30 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Denver
· DRCOG: Transportation Advisory Committee, 1:30 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for virtual meeting information
· DRCOG: Executive Committee, 3 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for virtual meeting information
· DRCOG: Board Work Session, 4 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for virtual meeting information
· DRCOG: Performance and Engagement Committee, 5:30 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for virtual meeting information
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Liberty on the Rocks, 6-8:30 p.m., 80 S. Madison St., Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Denver Young Dems Monthly Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact info@denveryoungdems.org for meeting information
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Platform Committee, 6:30-8 p.m., visit https://coloradodems.org/calendar-of-events/ for Zoom link
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Voter Needs & Registration, 6:30-8 p.m., join the meeting at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/4119480190 and contact susancogirlblue@gmail.com with any questions
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Resolutions Committee, 6:30-8 p.m., visit https://coloradodems.org/calendar-of-events/ for Zoom link
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 10730 E. Bethany Dr., Ste. 240, Aurora, contact secretary@arapahoedems.org for the virtual link
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Longmont Area Democrats Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 2121 Miller Dr., Classroom Bldg., Longmont
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Housing Justice Committee Monthly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact housing@denverdsa.org for more information
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Finance Committee, 7-8:30 p.m., visit https://www.dougcodems.org/events for meeting link
THURSDAY, OCT. 7
· Colorado General Assembly: Legislative Oversight Committee Concerning Tax Policy & Task Force, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Ranked Choice Voting Policy Committee, 2-3 p.m., contact events@rcvforcolorado.org for meeting link
· (L) Adams County Libertarian Party: Development Group Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 10180 Grant St., Thornton
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Building Infrastructure Back Stronger-Colorado Conversations Town Hall, 6-7:30 p.m., visit https://www.mobilize.us/coloradodems/event/386154 to join the meeting
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 28 Monthly Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., contact hd28chair@email.jeffcodems.org for location information
· (L) Douglas County Libertarian Party: Monthly Meeting, 6-8 p.m., 9239 Park Meadows Dr., Lone Tree
· (L) Boulder County Libertarian Party: Left Hand of Liberty Dinner, 6:30-8 p.m., 800 S. Hover St., Ste. 12, Longmont
· (D) El Paso County Democratic Party: Executive Committee, 6:30-8 p.m., visit https://www.epcodemparty.org/calendar for meeting Zoom link
· (D) Adams County Democratic Party: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact 303-428-5206 for more information
FRIDAY, OCT. 8
· DRCOG: Broomfield County Transportation Forum Meeting, p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for virtual meeting information
· Colorado Children’s Campaign: Annual Fundraiser “Drafting a New Blueprint-A Conversation to Re-envision Education”, 4-6 p.m., visit https://www.coloradokids.org/about/event-types/annual-luncheon/2021-annual-fundraiser-event/ to join the virtual watch parties and to purchase tickets, contact Charlie Veraza at charliev@coloradokids.org for more information
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Officers’ Meeting, 5-5:30 p.m., visit https://www.arapahoedems.org for Zoom link
SATURDAY, OCT. 9
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Aurora Democratic Breakfast Forum, 8:30-10:30 a.m., 15350 E. Illiff Ave., Aurora, contact Carolyn at ckboller@comcast.net to RSVP
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 1 Meeting, 9:30-11 a.m., contact info@denverdemocrats.org for more information
· (D) Adams County Democratic Party: HD 32 Monthly Meeting, 10-11 a.m., 7125 Mariposa St., Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Website Team Monthly Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., contact Larry Dunn at larry@toaboyt.com for meeting link
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 3 Meeting, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., contact info@arapahoedems.org for more information
· Colorado Black Women for Political Action: 43rd Annual Tribute to Black Women Awards Lunch, 12-2 p.m., 13200 E. 14th Pl., Conference Center, Aurora, purchase tickets at https://www.cbwpa.org/43rd-annual-tribute-to-black-women-luncheon
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Platform Committee, 2-4 p.m., visit https://coloradodems.org/calendar-of-events/ for Zoom link
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Eleanor Roosevelt Dinner, 5-9 p.m., purchase tickets at https://secure.actblue.com/donate/2021erticket
· (L) Libertarian Party of Colorado: Paint the People Free, 7:30-10 p.m., 5095 Peoria St., Denver, to sign up make a donation of $40 at https://lpcolorado.org/donate/ and email receipt to fundraisingdirector@lpcolorado.org
SUNDAY, OCT. 10
· (L) Libertarian Party of Colorado: National Member Call Bank, 4-8 p.m., 874 S. Lindsey Ct., Castle Rock, contact Wayne Harlos at statechair@lpcolorado.org for more information and sign up as as national member at https://my.lp.org/contribute/join/
