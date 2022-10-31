CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity, F-Forward.)
¯
MONDAY, OCT. 31
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost $10
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Club, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 608 Garrison St., Unit A, Lakewood, contact Dan Bidstrup 303-882-54569 or jeffcorepublicanmensclub.org, cost $5
· DRCOG: TIP Regional Share Project Review Panel Meeting 1, 2 p.m., visit https://drcog.org/node/989733 for Zoom link
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Watch Party! Denver City Council, 4:45-7 p.m., join the meeting at https://bit.ly/DenverCityCouncilWatchParty
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: W.I.N. Talks, 6:30-8 p.m., 619 Ken Pratt Blvd., Longmont
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: PolEd Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events to join the meeting
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: EcoSocialist Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact ecosocialist.committee@denverdsa.org for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: NEWR Weekly Meeting, 7-9 p.m., join the meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89692761427
TUESDAY, NOV. 1
· Collegiate Peaks Republican Women’s Forum: Meeting, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 217 Crossman Ave., Buena Vista
· (D) Montrose County Democratic Party: Dem Lunch Bunch Meeting, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 320 S. 2nd St., Montrose
· DRCOG: Civic Academy Week Seven, 6 p.m., 1001 17th St., Ste. 700, Denver
· (R) Delta County Republican Party: Monthly Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 21987 Austin Rd., Austin
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Electoral Committee Meeting, 6-7 p.m., contact electoral@denverdsa.org for more information
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Field Leadership Action Group, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 5735 A. Arapahoe Ave., Boulder
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Mountain West District Call, 7-8 p.m., contact info@denverdsa.org for more information
· (R) Log Cabin Republicans: Happy Hour, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 629 E. Colfax Ave., Denver
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: HD 43 Monthly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact hd43@dougcodems.org for more information
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: HD 45 Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact tcourington@gmail.com for more information
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 2
· (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: Breakfast Committee, 6:45-8:30 a.m., contact 303-779-1115 for more information
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: Monthly Morning Meeting, 7-8 a.m., contact bbeck@bocogop.org for more information
· DRCOG: TIP Regional Share Project Review Panel Meeting 2, 1:30 p.m., visit https://drcog.org/node/989733 for Zoom link
· DRCOG: Executive Committee, 3 p.m., 1001 17th St., Ste. 700, Denver
· DRCOG: Board Work Session, 4 p.m., 1001 17th St., Ste. 700, Denver
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Parker Conservatives Social Meeting, 5 p.m., contact parkcons@yahoo.com for more information
· DRCOG: Performance and Engagement Committee, 5:30 p.m., 1001 17th St., Ste. 700, Denver
· (L) Adams County Libertarian Party: Development Group Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 2360 E. 120th Ave., Thornton
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Palestine Action Coalition Meeting, 6-7 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link
· (D) Garfield County Democratic Party: Core Team Meeting, 6-7 p.m., contact info@garcodems.org for Zoom link
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Young Dems Monthly Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., contact info@denveryoungdems.org for more information
· (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Liberty on the Rocks, 6-9 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Stonewall Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., register in advance at https://www.mobilize.us/stonewalldems/event/399074/
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Longmont Area Democrats, 6:30-8 p.m., 2121 Miller Dr., Classroom Bldg., Longmont
· (R) Log Cabin Republicans: Happy Hour, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 629 E. Colfax Ave., Denver
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., contact secretary@arapahoedems.org for Zoom link
· (R) Park County Republican Party: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., 880 Bogue St., Fairplay
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Housing Justice Committee Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83254507285 Passcode: 498246 to join the meeting
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Outreach Team Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit https://www.coloradodems.org/calendar-of-events/ for Zoom link
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Orientation Call, 7-8:30 p.m., register in advance at http://bit.ly/DDSA-Orientation
THURSDAY, NOV. 3
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Steering Committee, 5:30-7 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81433026659 Passcode: 236791 to join the meeting
· (L) Northeast Colorado Libertarian Development Group: Monthly Meeting, 5:30-7:30 p.m., 539 S. Baxter Ave., Holyoke
· (R) Clear Creek County Republican Party: Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 1630 Miner St., Idaho Springs
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Happy Hour, 6-8 p.m., 1717 Denver West Marriott Blvd., Lakewood
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 41 Board Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., visit https://www.arapahoedems.org/ for Zoom link
· (D) Denver Republican Party: HD 8 Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· (D) El Paso County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 332 W. Bijou St., Colorado Springs
· (L) Boulder County Libertarian Party: Left Hand of Liberty Dinner, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 800 S. Hover St., Ste. 12, Longmont
· (R) CU Republicans: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact coloradocr@gmail.com for more information
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 28 Monthly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84146603811 to join the meeting
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: SocFem Committee Meeting, 7-8 p.m., join the meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83525600731
· (R) Gilpin County Republican Party: Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact marina.fish@gmail.com for more information
FRIDAY, NOV. 4
· (R) Denver Republican Party: First Friday Breakfast, 8-9:30 a.m., 560 S. Holly St., Denver, contact celesterg@hotmail.com for more information
· (R) Republicans @ Denver Athletic Club: Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver
· League of Women Voters: HD 58 Candidate Forum, 6-7 p.m., 107 S. Cascade Ave., Montrose
SATURDAY, NOV. 5
· (R) Gunnison County Republican Party: Meeting, 8:30-10:30 a.m., 10209 Hwy. 135, Almont, contact jchaney@q.com for more information
· (D) Adams County Democratic Party: Latino Initiate Meeting, 9:30-11:30 a.m., 5590 N. Pecos St., Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Labor Committee Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., join the meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89292933344
· (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: NEWR Joint Canvass, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., register in advance at https://actionnetwork.org/events/joint-denver-ballot-initiatives-canvass
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Virtual Town Hall with Aurora Legislators on Ballot Initiatives, 10:15-11:45 a.m., register in advance at https://www.arapahoedems.org/
SUNDAY, NOV. 6
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Abolition Working Group, 7-8 p.m., register in advance at bit.ly/abolition-wg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.