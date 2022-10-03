CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity.)
¯
MONDAY, OCT. 3
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost for breakfast and meting $10
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Club, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 608 Garrison St., Unit A, Lakewood, contact Dan Bidstrup 303-882-54569 or jeffcorepublicanmensclub.org, cost $5
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Watch Party! Denver City Council, 4:45-7 p.m., join the meeting at https://bit.ly/DenverCityCouncilWatchParty
· (R) Summit County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., 151 Peak One Blvd., Frisco
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: W.I.N. Talks, 6:30-8 p.m., 619 Ken Pratt Blvd., Longmont
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Data Analytics Committee, 7-8 p.m., contact info@dougcodems.org for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Eco Socialist Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: NEWR Meeting, 7-9 p.m., join the meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89692761427
TUESDAY, OCT. 4
· (R) Collegiate Peaks Republican Women’s Forum: Meeting, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 217 Crossman Ave., Buena Vista
· (D) Montrose County Democratic Party: Dem Lunch Bunch Meeting, 12-1:30 p.m., contact Sarah Combs at 970-964-8968 for more information
· (R) Delta County Republican Party: Monthly Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 21987 Austin Rd., Austin, contact Angie Many 970-210-0948 for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: SocFem Committee Meeting, 6-7 p.m., join the meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83525600731
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: NEWR Weekly Meeting, 6-8 p.m., join the meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89692761427
· DRCOG: Civic Academy Week Three, 6-9 p.m., 1001 17th St., Aspen Conference Room, Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 6 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 690 Colorado Blvd., Denver
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Chairs Advisory Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., join the meeting at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/95390103549
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Field Leadership Action Group, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 5735 A. Arapahoe Ave., Boulder
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: HD 43 Monthly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., corn act hd43@dougcodems.org for more information
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: HD 45 Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact tcourington@gmail.com for more information
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 5
· (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: Breakfast Committee, 6:45-8:30 a.m., contact 303-779-1115 for more information
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: Monthly Morning Meeting, 7-8 a.m., contact bbeck@bocogop.org for more information
· DRCOG: Executive Committee Meeting, 3 p.m., 1001 17th St., Ste. 700, Denver
· DRCOG: Board Work Session, 4 p.m., 1001 17th St., Ste. 700, Denver
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Social Meeting, 5 p.m., contact parkcons@yahoo.com for more information
· DRCOG: Performance and Engagement Meeting, 5:30 p.m., 1001 17th St., Ste. 700, Denver
· (L) Adams County Libertarian Party: Development Group Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 2360 E. 120th Ave., Thornton
· (R) Clear Creek County Republican Party: Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 1630 Miner St., Idaho Springs
· (D) Garfield County Democratic Party: Core Team Meeting, 6-7 p.m., contact info@garcodems.org for meeting link
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Young Dems Monthly Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., contact info@denveryoungdems.org for more information
· (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters, 6-9 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Stonewall Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., register in advance at https://www.mobilize.us/stonewalldems/event/399074/
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Longmont Area Democrats Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 2121 Miller Dr., Classroom Bldg., Longmont
· (R) Log Cabin Republicans: Happy Hour, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 629 E. Colfax Ave., Denver
· (R) Park County Republican Party: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., 880 Bogue St., Fairplay
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Outreach Team Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit https://www.coloradodems.org/calendar-of-events/ for Zoom link
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Housing Justice Committee Monthly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact housing@denverdsa.org for more information, join the meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83254507285 Passcode: 498246
THURSDAY, OCT. 6
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Steering Committee, 5:30-6:30 p.m., join the meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81433026659 Passcode: 236791
· (R) Garfield County Republican Party: Meet & Greet With Local Candidates, 5:30-7:30 p.m., 135 E. 1st St., Parachute
· (L) Northeast Colorado Libertarian Development Group: Monthly Meetup, 5:30-7:30 p.m., 539 S. Baxter Ave., Holyoke
· (R) Clear Creek County Republican Party: Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 1630 Miner St., Idaho Springs
· (D) Larimer County Democratic Party: Organizing Meetings, 6-7 p.m., 604 S. Main St., Fort Collins
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Happy Hour, 6-8 p.m., 1717 Denver W. Marriott Blvd., Lakewood
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 41 Board Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., visit https://www.arapahoedems.org/ for Zoom link
· (D) El Paso County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 332 W. Bijou St., Colorado Springs
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 8 Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· (L) Douglas County Libertarian Party: Candidate Meet & Greet, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 519 Wilcox St., Castle Rock
· (L) Boulder County Libertarian Party: Left Hand of Liberty Dinner, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 800 S. Hover St., Ste. 12, Longmont
· (R) CU Republicans: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact coloradocr@gmail.com for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: SocFem Committee Meeting, 7-8 p.m., join the meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83525600731
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 28 Meeting, 7-8 p.m., join the meeting at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84146603811
· (R) Gilpin County Republican Party: Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact marina.fish@gmail.com
· Candidate Forum: HD 52,53 & 65, 7-9 p.m., 300 La Porte Ave., Fort Collins
FRIDAY, OCT. 7
· (R) Denver Republican Party: First Friday Breakfast, 8-9:30 a.m., 560 S. Holly St., Denver
· (R) Republicans @ Denver Athletic Club: Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Cheers to Volunteers, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 7500 S. University Blvd., Centennial
SATURDAY, OCT. 8
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Meeting, 8-9 a.m., 4000 Justice Way, Castle Rock
· (R) Weld County Republican Party: Breakfast Meeting, 8-9:30 a.m., 701 Vasquez Blvd., Platteville, contact 303-246-2716 for more information
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 8-10 a.m., 10055 Library Way, Lone Tree
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Second Saturday Breakfast, 8:30-10 a.m., join the meeting at https://zoom.us/j/5539826712
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Aurora Democratic Breakfast Forum, 8:30-10:30 p.m., 15350 E. Illiff Ave., Aurora
· (R) North Suburban Republican Forum: Meeting, 9-10:30 a.m., 541 E. 99th Pl., Thornton
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Women’s Club, 9-11 a.m., 597 S. Clinton St., Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 1 Meeting, 9:30-11 a.m., contact hd1@denverdemocrats.org for more information
· NAACP: Aurora Branch General Body Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., contact naacpauroracolorado@gmail.com for more information
· (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 4 Monthly Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., contact hd4@denverdemocrats.org for more information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Website Team Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., contact larry@toaboyt.com for Zoom link
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Labor Committee Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., join the meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89292933344
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: NEWR Joint Canvass, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., register in advance at https://actionnetwork.org/events/joint-denver-ballot-initiatives-canvass
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Chapter Meeting, 12-2 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link
SUNDAY, OCT. 9
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Marchman House Party with Rep. Joe Neguse, 5 p.m., RSVP at https://secure.actblue.com/donate/boulder2022
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Abolition Working Group, 7-8 p.m., register in advance at bit.ly/abolition-wg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.