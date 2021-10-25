CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity.)
Contact event organizers regarding any location changes or cancellations. For any missing Republican Party events contact info@cologop.org
MONDAY, OCT. 25
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost for breakfast and meting $10
· Colorado General Assembly: Legislative Audit Committee, 10 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court, Denver
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Club, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 608 Garrison St., Unit A, Lakewood, contact Dan Bidstrup 303-882-54569 or jeffcorepublicanmensclub.org, cost $5
· DRCOG: Transportation Advisory Committee, 1:30 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for more information on virtual meeting
· City of Denver: City Council Meeting and Public Comment Session, 5-6:30 p.m., visit https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3GN7Zv99SluXrlm4UC8NLQ to join the meeting
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Communications Committee Monthly Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., contact Ling Sigstedt at lsigstedt@denverdemocrats.org for more information
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Outreach & Inclusion Team Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact info@bocodems.org for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: EcoSocialist Committee, 7-8 p.m., 1991 Wazee St., Suite 100, Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: NEWR Weekly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact housing@denverdsa.org for Zoom link
TUESDAY, OCT. 26
· Colorado General Assembly: Pension Review Committee, 1 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Heather Gardens Democrats Meeting, 4-5 p.m., 2888 S. Heather Gardens Way, Aurora
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Castle Rock Grassroots Conservatives, 6 p.m., 519 Wilcox St., Castle Rock
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Chairs’ Call, 6-7 p.m., contact info@arapahoedems.org for more information
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 22 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., visit https://zoom.us/j/94199562742 to join the meeting
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Energy & Environment Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., contact info@denverdemocrats.org for Zoom link
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 27
· Colorado General Assembly: Affordable Housing Transformational Task Force, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
· DRCOG: Agency Coordination Team/ICG, 9 a.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for more information on virtual meeting
· Colorado General Assembly: Water Resources Review Committee, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Legislative Oversight Committee Concerning Tax Policy & Task Force, 10 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Lincoln Club of Colorado: Monthly Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 1776 Grant St., Denver, donate and RSVP at https://www.lincolnclubofcolorado.org/donate
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Club Meeting with Heidi Ganahl, 12-1:30 p.m., 1716 E. Mulberry St., Fort Collins, RSVP to Shirley Stallings at 970-482-3430, cost $22
· Colorado General Assembly: Treatment of Persons with Mental Health Disorders in the Criminal Justice System, 1 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· DRCOG: Regional Transportation Operations Working Group, 1:30 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for more information on virtual meeting
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Resolutions Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., visit https://coloradodems.org/calendar-of-events/ for Zoom link
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 25 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81301587111 to join the meeting
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Officers Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., visit https://www.jeffcodems.org/jefferson-county-upcoming-events/ for Zoom link
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Executive Board Meeting, 4020 S. College AVe., Fort Collins
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 37 Monthly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit https://www.arapahoedems.org for the meeting’s new link
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Orientation Call, 7-8:30 p.m., register in advance at http://bit.ly/DDSA-Orientation
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Healthcare Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., RSVP to Ben Elwood at belwood0328@gmail.com
THURSDAY, OCT. 28
· Colorado General Assembly: Legislative Oversight Committee Concerning Tax Policy & Task Force, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Wildfire Matters Review Committee, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 23 Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., visit https://www.jeffcodems.org/jefferson-county-upcoming-events/ for Zoom link
· Colorado Working Families Party: Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., register in advance at https://www.mobilize.us/co-wfp/event/370327/
· (D) Weld County Democratic Party: Executive Meeting, 6-8 p.m., contact info@weldcountydems.org for meeting link
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 27 Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., visit https://www.jeffcodems.org/jefferson-county-upcoming-events/ for Zoom link
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 41 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., contact hd41@arapahoedems.org for calendar invite with call-in information
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Drinking Liberally South Metro, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 9344 Dorchester St., Ste. 101, Highlands Ranch
FRIDAY, OCT. 29
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Highlands Ranch Republican Breakfast, 7-8:30 a.m., 1601 Mayberry Dr., Highlands ranch, cost $15, contact Monica Wasden at monicawasden@gmail.com for more information
· DRCOG: Small Communities Hot Topic IV, 9 a.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for more information on virtual meeting
· (D) Weld County Democratic Party: Halloween at the Nelson Farm, 5:30-8 p.m., 15950 County Rd. 47.5, La Salle, contact 970-351-7047 for more information and directions
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Labor Advisory Monthly Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., visit https://www.jeffcodems.org/jefferson-county-upcoming-events/ for Zoom link
SATURDAY, OCT. 30
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Lincoln Day Dinner Featuring Charlie Kirk, Time TBD, 423 W. Prospect Rd., Fort Collins, contact reservations@larimergop.org for more information
· (L) Colorado Libertarian Party: 2022 Convention Committee Meeting, 9-10 a.m., visit https://lpcolorado.org/event/2022-convention-committee-meetings-2021-10-07/ for meeting link
· (R) Broomfield County Republican Party: Canvassing Event GOTV, 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Broadlands West Park 5101 Meadow Mountain Dr., Broomfield
· Thornton GOTV: Ed Perlmutter and Thornton City Council Candidates, 9:30 a.m., 11151 Colorado Blvd., Thornton
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Labor Committee Meeting, 10-11:30 a.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD Content Management Training, 10-11:30 a.m., contact info@denverdemocrats.org for more information
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Platform Committee Meeting, 2-4 p.m., visit https://coloradodems.org/calendar-of-events/ for Zoom link
SUNDAY, OCT. 31
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Abolition Working Group, 7-8:30 p.m., register in advance for the Zoom call at https://bit.ly/abolition-wg
