CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity, F-Forward.)
MONDAY, OCT. 24
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost $10
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Club, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 608 Garrison St., Unit A, Lakewood, contact Dan Bidstrup 303-882-54569 or jeffcorepublicanmensclub.org, cost $5
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Watch Party! Denver City Council, 4:45-7 p.m., join the meeting at https://bit.ly/DenverCityCouncilWatchParty
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Communications Committee Monthly Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., contact lsigstedt@denverdemocrats.org for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: PolEd Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events to join the meeting
TUESDAY, OCT. 25
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Heather Gardens Democrats Meeting, 4-5 p.m., 2888 S. Heather Gardens Way, Aurora
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Grassroots Conservatives, 6 p.m., 519 Wilcox St., Castle Rock
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Electoral Committee Meeting, 6-7 p.m., contact electoral@denverdsa.org for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: NEWR Weekly Meeting, 6-8 p.m., join the meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89692761427
· DRCOG: Civic Academy Week Six, 6-9 p.m., 1001 17th St., Ste. 700, Denver
· (R) Fremont County Republican Party: Meeting, 6:30 p.m., 603 Main St., Cañon City
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Mountain West District Call, 7-8 p.m., contact info@denverdsa.org for more information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Energy & Environment Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., visit https://www.denverdemocrats.org/county-party-calendar for Zoom link
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 26
· Lincoln Club of Colorado: Monthly Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., visit https://www.lincolnclubofcolorado.org/events for more information and to RSVP
· DRCOG: Regional Transportation Operations Working Group, 1:30-3:30 p.m., 1001 17th St., Ste. 700, Denver
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: South Asian Initiative, 4-5 p.m., visit https://www.coloradodems.org/calendar-of-events/ for Zoom link
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Executive Committee Board Meeting, 6-8 p.m., 4020 S. College Ave., Unit B11, Fort Collins
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Stonewall Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., register in advance at https://www.mobilize.us/stonewalldems/event/399074/
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 25 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., join the meeting at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83447840839
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Officers Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact 303-237-1359 for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Orientation Call, 7-8:30 p.m., register in advance at http://bit.ly/DDSA-Orientation
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 37 Meeting, register in advance at arapahoedems.org
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Healthcare Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., contact belwood0328@gmail.com for more information
THURSDAY, OCT. 27
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Highlands Ranch Republican Breakfast, 7-8:30 a.m., 9250 Zotos Dr., Highlands Ranch, cost $15
· (D) Larimer County Democratic Party: Organizing Meetings, 6-6:30 p.m., 604 S. Mason, Fort Collins
· 9NEWS: Gubernatorial Debate, 6-7 p.m., visit https://www.9news.com/ for more information
· (D) Weld County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6-8 p.m., contact info@weldcountydems.org for more information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 2 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact hd2@denverdemocrats.org for more information
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 27 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., visit https://www.jeffcodems.org/calendar for Zoom link
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 41 Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., visit arapahoedems.org for Zoom link or hd41@arapahoedems.org
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Women’s Club Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 4020 S. College Ave., Unit B11, Fort Collins
· (R) CU Republicans: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact coloradocr@gmail.com for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: SocFem Committee Meeting, 7-8 p.m., join the meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83525600731
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact twatson@bocogop.org for more information
FRIDAY, OCT. 28
· DRCOG: Advisory Committee on Aging, 11 a.m., 1001 17th St., Ste. 700, Denver
· (R) Republicans @ Denver Athletic Club: Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver
· League of Women Voters: HD 58 Candidate Forum, 6-7 p.m., 107 S. Cascade Ave., Montrose
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Labor Advisory Monthly Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 8725 W. 14th Ave., Ste. 130, Lakewood
· 9NEWS Denver with NewsChannel 13 and Colorado Politics: US Senate Debate Bennet and O’Dea, 7-8 p.m., Colorado State University
SATURDAY, OCT. 29
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 9 Monthly Meeting, 9:15-11 a.m., 6500 E. Girard Ave., Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Labor Committee Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., join the meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89292933344
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: NEWR Joint Canvass, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., register in advance at https://actionnetwork.org/events/joint-denver-ballot-initiatives-canvass
SUNDAY, OCT. 30
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Abolition Working Group, 7-8 p.m., register in advance at bit.ly/abolition-wg
