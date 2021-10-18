CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity.)
Contact event organizers regarding any location changes or cancellations. For any missing Republican Party events contact info@cologop.org
MONDAY, OCT. 18
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost for breakfast and meting $10
· Colorado General Assembly: Task Force on Economic Recovery and Relief Cash Fund, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Club, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 608 Garrison St., Unit A, Lakewood, contact Dan Bidstrup 303-882-54569 or jeffcorepublicanmensclub.org, cost $5
· (L) Boulder County Libertarian Party: Left Hand of Liberty Lunch, 12-2 p.m., 609 Ken Pratt Blvd., Longmont
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: How to be an Anti-Racist Organization Series, 1-2:30 p.m., register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/how-to-be-an-anti-racist-organization-series-with-dwinita-tariana-tickets-167515831361
· City of Denver: Denver City Council Meeting, 5-6:30 p.m., join the public comment session at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3GN7Zv99SluXrlm4UC8NLQ
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Electoral Committee Meeting, 6-7 p.m., contact electoral@denverdsa.org for Zoom registration link
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Steering Committee, 6-7 p.m., join the meeting at meet.google.com/gtm-ocrr-vhj
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Ecosocialist Committee, 7-8 p.m., join the meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZclcOqpqDooGtU-cdC65J11_5-YtTCL5May
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: NEWR Weekly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact housing@denverdsa.org for Zoom link
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: CD4 Executive Committee, 7-8 p.m., contact bailey.nyce@pcisys.net for Zoom link
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Core Tech Committee Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., for meeting information contact Jacob Lawrence-Simon at tech@denverdemocrats.org
TUESDAY, OCT. 19
· DRCOG: Regional Transportation Committee, 8:30 a.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for virtual meeting information
· City of Denver: Finance and Governance Committee, 1:30 p.m., 1437 Bannock St., Room 450, Denver
· (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Monthly Meetup, 6:30-8 p.m., 1223 E. 13th Ave., Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact vicechair@denverdemocrats.org for Zoom link
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 7 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., contact info@denvergop.org for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Mountain West District Call, 7-8 p.m., contact info@denverdsa.org for Zoom link
· Arapahoe County League of Women Voters: White Supremacy and Hate Groups in Colorado, 7-8:30 p.m., RSVP to lwvarapahoe@gmail.com
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 2 Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 700 S. Franklin St., Denver
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 20
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Republican Women Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 9808 Sunningdale Blvd., Lone Tree, $30 non-members and $25 members
· (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Liberty on the Rocks, 1:30-2:30 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· DRCOG: Executive Committee, 4:30 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for virtual meeting information
· (L) Mesa County Libertarian Party: Mesa County Social, 5:30-8:30 p.m., 120 North Ave., Grand Junction
· (L) Phillips County Libertarian Party: Meetup, 5:30-7 p.m., 539 S. Baxter Ave., Holyoke
· DRCOG: Finance and Budget Committee, 5:45 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for virtual meeting information
· (D) Adams County Democratic Party: Labor Initiative, 6-7 p.m., contact 303-428-5206 for virtual meeting information
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Labor Initiative Meeting, 6-8 p.m., 6350 Broadway, Denver
· DRCOG: Board of Directors, 6:30 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for virtual meeting information
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Resolutions Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., visit https://coloradodems.org/calendar-of-events/ for meeting Zoom link
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Happy Hour, 7 p.m., 519 Wilcox St., Castle Rock
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Outreach Team Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit https://coloradodems.org/calendar-of-events/ for meeting Zoom link
THURSDAY, OCT. 21
· Colorado General Assembly: Legislative Emergency Preparedness, Response and Recovery, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Colorado Youth Advisory Council Committee, 10 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: The Event of Events, 6-7 p.m., contact info@denverdsa.org for Zoom link
· (D) Larimer County Democratic Party: Monthly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact secretary@larimerdems.org for more information
· (L) Jefferson County Libertarian Party: Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 10350 W. Colfax Ave., Lakewood
· (D) Adams County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact 303-428-5206 for more information
FRIDAY, OCT. 22
· Colorado General Assembly: Sales and Use Tax Simplification Task Force, 10 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
SATURDAY, OCT. 23
· (L) Colorado Libertarian Party: 2022 Convention Committee, 9-10 a.m., visit https://lpcolorado.org/event/2022-convention-committee-meetings-2021-10-07/ for meeting Zoom link
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 9 Monthly Meeting, 9:15-11 a.m., contact hd9@denverdemocrats.org for Zoom link
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 9 Meeting, 9:15-11 a.m., contact info@arapahoedems.org for Zoom link
· (R) Broomfield County Republican Party: Canvassing Events, 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Broadlands West Park 5101 Meadow Mountain Dr., Broomfield
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 7 Monthly Meeting, 10-11:30 a.m., join the meeting at meet.google.com/yyo-ktoy-fpf
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Town Hall with Rep. Froelich, 11 a.m.-12 p.m., contact info@arapahoedems.org for more information
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Platform Committee Meeting, 2-4 p.m., visit https://coloradodems.org/calendar-of-events/ for meeting Zoom link
· (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: 2021 Lincoln Day Dinner-Critical Republican Thinking, 5:30 p.m., 3155 S. Vaughn Way, Aurora, individual tickets $75 and couples $140, tickets available at arapahoerepublicans.org
SUNDAY, OCT. 24
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Abolition Working Group Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., register for the Zoom call at https://bit.ly/abolition-wg
