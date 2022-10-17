CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity, F-Forward.)
MONDAY, OCT. 17
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost for breakfast and meting $10
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Club, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 608 Garrison St., Unit A, Lakewood, contact Dan Bidstrup 303-882-54569 or jeffcorepublicanmensclub.org, cost $5
· (R) Broomfield County Republican Party: Republican Women Meeting & Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 500 Interlocken Blvd., Broomfield
· (L) Boulder County Libertarian Party: Left Hand of Liberty Lunch Bunch, 12-2 p.m., 609 Ken Pratt Blvd., Longmont
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Watch Party! Denver City Council, 4:45-7 p.m., join the meeting at https://bit.ly/DenverCityCouncilWatchParty
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Energy & Environment Initiative Business Meeting, 5 p.m., visit https://www.coloradodems.org/calendar-of-events/ for Zoom link
· (D) Montrose County Democratic Party: Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 15-99 S. Uncompahgre Ave., Montrose
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: W.I.N. Talks, 6:30-8 p.m., 619 Ken Pratt Blvd., Longmont
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Core Tech Committee Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact tech@denverdemocrats.org for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: NEWR Meeting, 7-9 p.m., join the meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89692761427
TUESDAY, OCT. 18
· DRCOG: Regional Transportation Committee, 8:30 a.m., 1001 17th St., Ste. 700, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Technology Committee, 10 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: Republican Women, 11 a.m., 4760 28th St., Boulder
· (R) Weld County Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6-7 p.m., contact weldgopcolorado@gmail.com for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: NEWR Weekly Meeting, 6-8 p.m., join the meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89692761427
· DRCOG: Civic Academy Week Five, 6-9 p.m., 1001 17th St., Ste. 700, Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 690 Colorado Blvd., Denver
· (R) Log Cabin Republicans: Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 221 W. 13th Ave., Denver
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 2 Monthly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., 700 S. Franklin St., Denver
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: HD 44 Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact info@dougcodems.org for more information
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 19
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Republican Women Meeting, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 9808 Sunningdale Blvd., Lone Tree, cost $32
· (R) Archuleta County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 135 Country Center Dr., Pagosa Springs
· (R) San Luis Valley Republican Women: Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 333 Santa Fe Ave., Alamosa
· (R) Archuleta County Republican Party: Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 157 Navajo Trail Dr., Pagosa Springs
· DRCOG: Executive Committee, 4:30 p.m., 1001 17th St., Ste. 700, Denver
· DRCOG: Performance and Engagement Committee, 5 p.m., 1001 17th St., Ste. 700, Denver
· DRCOG: Finance and Budget Committee, 5:30 p.m., 1001 17th St., Ste. 700, Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Mutual Aid Working Group, 5:30-7:30 p.m., register in advance at https://www.denverdsa.org/events
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: Longmont Republican Women, 6 p.m., 1436 Skyway Dr., Longmont
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Happy Hour, 6 p.m., 519 Wilcox St., Castle Rock
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Palestine Solidarity Working Group Meeting, 6-7 p.m., contact info@denverdsa.org for more information
· (L) Mesa County Libertarian Party: Mesa County Social, 6-8 p.m., 120 North Ave., Grand Junction
· (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Liberty on the Rocks, 6-9 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· DRCOG: Board of Directors, 6:30 p.m., 1001 17th St., Ste. 700, Denver
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Stonewall Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., register in advance at https://www.mobilize.us/stonewalldems/event/399074/
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Labor Initiative Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 6350 Broadway, Denver
· (R) Log Cabin Republicans: Happy Hour, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 629 E. Colfax Ave., Denver
· (R) Elbert County Republican Party: Centra Committee Meeting, 7 p.m., 1975 Legacy Cir., Elizabeth
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Education Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., visit https://www.denverdemocrats.org/county-party-calendar for Zoom link
THURSDAY, OCT. 20
· Colorado General Assembly: Legislative Emergency Preparedness, Response and Recovery, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· (R) Alamosa County Republican Party: Meeting, 5:30 p.m., 2069 First St., Alamosa
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 30 Meeting, 5:30-6:30 p.m., join the meeting at https://rmcad.zoom.us/j/91053250039
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Steering Committee, 5:30-7 p.m., join the meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81433026659 passcode 236791
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Windsor Gardens Republican Club, 5:30-7 p.m., 595 S. Clinton St., Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Southwest Denver Meetups, 6-7 p.m., contact info@denverdsa.org for more information
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 24 Meeting, 6-7 p.m., visit https://www.jeffcodems.org/calendar for Zoom link
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Denver Republican Women Empowerment Social, 6-8 p.m., 457 S. Broadway, Denver
· (L) El Paso County Libertarian Party: Monthly Meeting, 6-9 p.m., 4110 N. Academy Blvd., Colorado Springs
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Young Republican Board Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 10055 Library Way, Lone Tree
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 8 Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· (D) Larimer County Democratic Party: Executive Committee, 6:30-9 p.m., 606 S. Mason St., Fort
· (R) CU Republicans: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact coloradocr@gmail.com for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: SocFem Committee Meeting, 7-8 p.m., join the meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83525600731
FRIDAY, OCT. 21
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Castle Rock/Sedalia Republican Breakfast, 7-8:30 a.m., 5607 US-85, Sedalia
· (R) Mesa County Republican Party: Monthly Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 743 Horizon Dr., Grand Junction
· (R) Republicans @ Denver Athletic Club: Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Party Structure Meeting, 5:30-6:30 p.m., 4020 S. College Ave., Unit B11, Fort Collins
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Sheila Lieder Fundraiser, 6-8 p.m., 2010 S. Oak St., Lakewood
· (D) Larimer County Democratic Party: Democratic Women Fundraiser For Janice Marksman and Lisa Chollet, 7:30-10 p.m., 401 Pine St., Fort Cilline, contact thriftea1@yahoo.com for tickets
SATURDAY, OCT. 22
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Mountain Area Democrats, 9-10:30 a.m., 3757 Ponderosa Dr., Evergreen
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 3 Monthly Meeting, 9:30-11:30 a.m., 3425 W. Oxford Ave., Denver
· (L) Boulder County Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 315 S. Bowen St, Longmont
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Labor Committee Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., join the meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89292933344
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: NEWR Joint Canvass, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., register in advance at https://actionnetwork.org/events/joint-denver-ballot-initiatives-canvass
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 7 Monthly Meeting, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., 4856 Andes Ct., Denver, visit https://www.mobilize.us/hd7democrats/event/481764/ for more information
· (R) Adams County Republican Party: Republican Women, 11 a.m.-12 p.m., contact tamarapeagle@gmail.com for more information
SUNDAY, OCT. 23
· (F) Colorado Forward Party: Grand Junction Meet & Greet, 10-11:30 a.m., 2566 Patterson Rd., Ste. A, Grand Junction, RSVP at https://www.forwardparty.com/colorado_forward_party_-_grand_junction_20221023
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Abolition Working Group, 7-8 p.m., register in advance at bit.ly/abolition-wg
