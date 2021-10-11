CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity.)
Contact event organizers regarding any location changes or cancellations. For any missing Republican Party events and meetings contact info@cologop.org or 303-758-3333
MONDAY, OCT. 11
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost for breakfast and meting $10
· DRCOG: RTD Accountability Committee Follow Up Meeting, 10 a.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for virtual meeting link
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Club, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 608 Garrison St., Unit A, Lakewood, contact Dan Bidstrup 303-882-54569 or jeffcorepublicanmensclub.org, cost $5
· City of Denver: City Council Meeting, 5-6:30 p.m., join the public comment session at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3GN7Zv99SluXrlm4UC8NLQ
· (L) Mesa County Libertarian Party: School Board Debate, 5:30-7:30 p.m., 443 N. 6th St., Grand Junction, contact mesacolp@gmail.com to volunteer
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Steering Committee, 6-7 p.m., contact info@denverdsa.org for more information
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Blue Beacon Committee, 6:30-7:30 p.m., visit https://zoom.us/j/5539826712 to join the meeting
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 6 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., contact dengophd6@gmail.com for location information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: EcoSocialist Committee, 7-8 p.m., register for the Zoom call at https://www.denverdsa.org/events
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: NEWR Weekly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact housing@denverdsa.org for Zoom link
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 7-9 p.m., visit https://www.dougcodems.org/events for meeting link
· (L) Colorado Libertarian Party: Board Meeting, 7-9 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver, visit https://www.lpcolorado.org/board-records for board agenda and youtube link
TUESDAY, OCT. 12
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Cherry Creek Republican Women’s Breakfast, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 110 Glenmoor Dr., Englewood
· Rep. El Perlmutter: Telephone Town Hall, 6-7 p.m., sign up at https://perlmutter.house.gov/calendar/eventsingle.aspx?EventID=5660 or call 303-274-7944
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 40 Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., register in advance at mobilize.us/hd40
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 4 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 1565 N. Raleigh St., #100, Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: GOTV Committee Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact gotv@denverdemocrats.org for more information
· (L) Arapahoe County Libertarian Party: Arapahappy Hour, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 420 S. Chambers Rd., Aurora
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 38 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., visit arapahoedems.org for Zoom link
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 5 Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., visit https://www.denverdemocrats.org/county-party-calendar for meeting link
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Culturally Responsive Teaching/Cultural Inclusion in Education, 7-9 p.m., visit https://coloradodems.org/calendar-of-events/ for Zoom link
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 13
· Colorado General Assembly: Affordable Housing Transformational Task Force, 10:30 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Denver
· DRCOG: Jefferson County Transportation Action and Advocacy Group, 1 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for virtual meeting link
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 5:30-8:30 p.m., visit http://bcdp.co/EC-Meeting to join the meeting
· (D) Adams County Democratic Party: HD 35 Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., contact 303-428-5206 for meeting link
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Latino Initiative Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., visit https://www.jeffcodems.org/jefferson-county-upcoming-events/ for meeting link
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Resolutions Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., visit https://coloradodems.org/calendar-of-events/ for Zoom link
· (D) Broomfield County Democratic Party: Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 280 Spader Way, Broomfield, a virtual option is available at https://broomfielddems.org/calendar/monthly-meeting-16/
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 36 Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., visit arapahoedems.org for meeting link
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Orientation Call, 7-8:30 p.m., register for the call at http://bit.ly/DDSA-Orientation
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Criminal Justice Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., contact Walker Knight at walkerlknight@gmail.com for more information
THURSDAY, OCT. 14
· (R) Foothills Republicans Club: Redistricting the Future of Colorado With Danny More-Colorado Independent Congressional Redistricting Commissioner, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 11500 W. Hampden Ave., Lakewood, register in advance at https://www.foothillsrepublicans.org/events
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 24 Captains and Officers Meeting, 6:30-7 p.m., visit https://zoom.us/j/94612595269 to join the meeting
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 26 Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact hd29chair@gmail.com for more information
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 9 Monthly Metting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 3355 S. Monaco Pkwy., Denver
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Drinking Liberally South Metro, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 1505 Park Central Dr., Highlands Ranch
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 1 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 5220 W. Warren Ave., Denver
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 24 Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit https://zoom.us/j/94612595269 to join the meeting
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 5 Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 221 W. 13th Ave., Denver
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 42 Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact hd42@arapahoedems.org for Google Meets link
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Education Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., contact donna_morganstern@yahoo.com for more information
FRIDAY, OCT. 15
· DRCOG: Advisory Committee on Aging, 11 a.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for virtual meeting link
· Colorado General Assembly: Task Force on Economic Recovery and Relief Cash Fund, 3 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Denver
SATURDAY, OCT. 16
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Mountain Area Democrats, 9-10:30 a.m., 3757 Ponderosa Dr., Evergreen
· Colorado Black Women for Political Action: POC Campaign Training Bootcamp, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., cost $125 with scholarships available, register at https://www.cbwpa.org/event/poc-campaign-training-bootcamp/
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Anti-Racism Training, 9:30-12:30 p.m., 7525 W. 57th Ave., Arvada, contact secretary@jeffcodems.org for more information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 8 Monthly Meeting, 9:45-11:30 a.m., contact hd8@denverdemocrats.org for more information
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Protecting Our Voting Rights-Colorado Conversations Town Hall, 10-11:30 a.m., visit https://www.mobilize.us/coloradodems/event/386155/ to join the meeting
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Labor Committee Meeting, 10-11:30 a.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for meeting link
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 2 Monthly Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., contact hd2@denverdemocrats.org for more information
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Platform Committee Meeting, 2-4 p.m., visit https://coloradodems.org/calendar-of-events/ for Zoom link
SUNDAY, OCT. 17
· Colorado Black Women for Political Action: POC Campaign Training Bootcamp, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., cost $125 with scholarships available, register at https://www.cbwpa.org/event/poc-campaign-training-bootcamp/
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Precinct Organizer Book Club-Building Communities, 4-5:30 p.m., register at https://www.mobilize.us/coloradodems/event/414650/
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Abolition Working Group Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., register for the Zoom call at https://bit.ly/abolition-wg
