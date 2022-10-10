CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity.)
MONDAY, OCT. 10
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost for breakfast and meting $10
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Club, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 608 Garrison St., Unit A, Lakewood, contact Dan Bidstrup 303-882-54569 or jeffcorepublicanmensclub.org, cost $5
· (F) Colorado Forward Party: Colorado Springs Meet & Greet, 4:30-6 p.m., 20 N. Cascade Ave., Colorado Springs, RSVP at https://www.forwardparty.com/colorado_forward_party_-_co_springs_central_20221010
· (R) Summit County Republican Party: Republican Women’s Meeting, 4:30-7 p.m., contact info@summitgopwomen.org for location information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Watch Party! Denver City Council, 4:45-7 p.m., join the meeting at https://bit.ly/DenverCityCouncilWatchParty
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: W.I.N. Talks, 6:30-8 p.m., 619 Ken Pratt Blvd., Longmont
· (R) Broomfield County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 280 Spader Way, Broomfield
· (R) Chaffee County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact rsrph@yahoo.com for more information
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact secretary@douglasdemocrats.org for more information
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 6 Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 830 Elm St., Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: NEWR Meeting, 7-9 p.m., join the meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89692761427
· (L) Colorado Libertarian Party: Board Meeting, 7-9 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
TUESDAY, OCT. 11
· (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: Cherry Creek Republican Women, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 7801 E. Orchard Rd., Greenwood Village
· League of Women Voters: Gubernatorial Candidate Forum, 5:30-6:30 p.m., join the meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84272250679
· (R) Huerfano County Republican Party: Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., 118 W. 6th St., Walsenburg
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Fundraiser to Re-elect Rep. Mike Weissman, 5:30-7 p.m., RSVP at https://secure.actblue.com/donate/mwoct11
· (R) Foothills Republicans: JeffCo and Colorado Ballot Issues-Meet your JeffCo HD and SD Candidates, 5:30-8 p.m., 1626 Cole Blvd., Bldg. 7 4th Floor, Lakewood, register in advance at https://www.foothillsrepublicans.org/events
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Southwest Denver Meetups, 6-7 p.m., contact info@denverdsa.org for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Electoral Committee Meeting, 6-8 p.m., register in advance at https://actionnetwork.org/events/newr-denver-canvass
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: NEWR Weekly Meeting, 6-8 p.m., join the meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89692761427
· DRCOG: Civic Academy Week Four, 6-9 p.m., 1001 17th St., Aspen Conference Room, Denver
· (R) Teller County Republican Party: Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 11122 US-24, Divide, contact bmmick@q.com for more information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: GOTV Committee Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact gotv@denverdemocrats.org for more information
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Chairs Advisory Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., join the meeting at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/95390103549
· Caraveo For Congress: TODOS JUNTOS for CD 8, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 550 Thornton Pkwy., Suite 224, Thornton, RSVP at www.CaraveoforCongress/TodosJuntos
· (L) Arapahoe County Libertarian Party: Arapahappy Hour, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 420 S. Chambers Rd., Aurora
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 5 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., RSVP at hd5@denverdemocrats.org
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 12
· (R) Garfield County Republican Party: October Luncheon, 12-2 p.m., 1214 Access Rd., Rifle
· DRCOG: Jefferson County Transportation Action and Advocacy Group and Collaborative Forum, 1 p.m., 100 Jefferson County Pkwy., Faye Griffin Conference Rm., Golden
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Street Corner Rally for Candidates, 4-6 p.m., Highlands Ranch Pkwy. and Broadway, Highlands Ranch
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Women Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., 1441 E. Horsetooth Rd., Fort Collins
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 5:30-8:30 p.m., join the meeting at http://bcdp.co/EC-Meeting
· (R) Eagle County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 1055 Edwards Village Blvd., Edwards
· League of Women Voters: Congressional District 3 Candidate Forum with Rep. Lauren Boebert and Adam Frisch, 6-7 p.m., join the meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82869030708 or on Facebook Live, recording available after at bit.ly/LWVrecording
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 29 Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., contactcohd29chair@gmail.com for more information
· 4 Square Mile Neighborhoods: Arapahoe County Candidates Forum, 6-9 p.m., 1471 S. Parker Rd., Denver, RSVP to mlampert@4edisp.net
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Stonewall Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., register in advance at https://www.mobilize.us/stonewalldems/event/399074/
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Latino Initiative Monthly Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 5151 W. 1st Ave., Denver
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 36 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., register in advance at arapahoedems.org
· (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Monthly Meetup, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 141 S. Broadway, Denver
· (R) Log Cabin Republicans: Happy Hour, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 629 E. Colfax Ave., Denver
· (R) Park County Republican Party: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., 880 Bogue St., Fairplay
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 7-8 p.m., 1660 S. Albion St., Denver
· (F) Colorado Forward Party: Statewide Meeting Virtual, 7-8:30 p.m., RSVP at https://www.forwardparty.com/monthly_colorado_statewide_meeting_-_october_2022_20221012
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Orientation Call, 7-8:30 p.m., register in advance at http://bit.ly/DDSA-Orientation
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Criminal Justice Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., contact walkerLknight@gmail.com for more information
· (R) Park County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 7-9 p.m., 880 Bogue St., Fairplay, contact Richard Eisner at 303-838-7491 for more information
THURSDAY, OCT. 13
· Colorado General Assembly: Pension Review Subcommittee, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· (D) Weld County Democratic Party: Coffee and Conversation, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 1953 59th Ave., Greeley
· Colorado General Assembly: Legislative Oversight Committee Concerning Tax Policy & Task Force, 1 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 42 Meeting, 5-6:30 p.m., 9742 E. Colfax Ave., Aurora
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Steering Committee, 5:30-6:30 p.m., join the meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81433026659 Passcode: 236791
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Southwest Denver Meetups, 6-7 p.m., contact info@denverdsa.org for more information
· (R) Montrose County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., 930 Colorado Ave., Montrose
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 1 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 6800 W. Hampden Ave., Lakewood
· (D) Broomfield County Democratic Party: Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 280 Spader Way, Broomfield, register in advance at https://broomfielddems.org/calendar/monthly-meeting-october-2022/
· (R) CU Republicans: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact coloradocr@gmail.com for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: SocFem Committee Meeting, 7-8 p.m., join the meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83525600731
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 9 Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 3355 S. Monaco Pkwy., Denver
FRIDAY, OCT. 14
· Colorado General Assembly: Legislative Council, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Colorado Jail Standards Commission, 10 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· (R) Republicans @ Denver Athletic Club: Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver
· Colorado Black Women for Political Action: 44th Annual Tribute to Black Women Luncheon VIP Reception, 6-9 p.m., 4141 E. 35th Ave., Denver, purchase tickets at https://www.cbwpa.org/44th-annual-tribute-to-black-women-luncheon
SATURDAY, OCT. 15
· (R) Aurora Republican Forum: Meeting, 9-10 a.m., 2340 S. Chambers Rd., Aurora
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 8 Monthly Meeting, 9:30-11:30 a.m., 5209 Montview Blvd., Denver
· (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: NEWR Joint Canvass, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., register in advance at https://actionnetwork.org/events/joint-denver-ballot-initiatives-canvass
· (F) Colorado Forward Party: Alamosa Meet and Greet, 10-11:30 a.m., 529 Main St., Alamosa, RSVP at https://www.forwardparty.com/colorado_forward_party_-_alamosa_20221015
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Arvada/Westminster Legislative Town Hall, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., 8485 Kipling St., Arvada
· (F) Colorado Forward Party: Think Again Book Discussion, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 7745 Wadsworth Blvd., Unit C, Arvada, RSVP at https://www.forwardparty.com/colorado_forward_party_-_think_again_book_discsion_20221015_2
· (F) Colorado Forward Party: Frisco Meet & Greet, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 720 E. Main St., Frisco, RSVP at https://www.forwardparty.com/colorado_forward_party_-_frisco_2022101
· Colorado Black Women for Political Action: Annual Luncheon with Rev. Leah D. Daughtry, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 1350 Arapahoe St., Sewell Ballroom, Denver, purchase tickets at https://www.cbwpa.org/44th-annual-tribute-to-black-women-luncheon/
SUNDAY, OCT. 16
· (F) Colorado Forward Party: Aurora Meet & Greet, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 24100 E. Commons Ave., #103, Aurora, RSVP at https://www.forwardparty.com/colorado_forward_party_-_aurora_20221016
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: Coal Creek Republican Women, 3-5 p.m., 425 S. Bowen St., Unit 1, Longmont
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Abolition Working Group, 7-8 p.m., register in advance at bit.ly/abolition-wg
