CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity.)
Contact event organizers regarding any location changes or cancellations. For any missing Republican Party events contact info@cologop.org
MONDAY, NOV. 8
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost for breakfast and meting $10
· Colorado General Assembly: Task Force on Economic Recovery and Relief Cash Fund, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Club, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 608 Garrison St., Unit A, Lakewood, contact Dan Bidstrup 303-882-54569 or jeffcorepublicanmensclub.org, cost $5
· Colorado General Assembly: Behavioral Health Transformational Task Force, 12:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Legislative Oversight Committee Concerning Tax Policy & Task Force, 1 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
· (R) Summit County Republican Party: Women’s Meeting, 4:30-7 p.m., contact info@summitgopwomen.org for meeting location
· City of Denver: City Council Meeting and Public Comment Session, 5-6:30 p.m., join the meeting at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3GN7Zv99SluXrlm4UC8NLQ
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 6 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., contact dengophd6@gmail.com for location
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: EcoSocialist Committee, 7-8 p.m., register for the Zoom call at https://www.denverdsa.org/events
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: NEWR Weekly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact housing@denverdsa.org for Zoom link
· (L) Libertarian Party of Colorado: Board Meeting, 7-9 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 7-9 p.m., visit https://www.dougcodems.org/events for meeting link
TUESDAY, NOV. 9
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Cherry Creek Republican Women’s Breakfast, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 110 Glenmoor Dr., Englewood
· Colorado General Assembly: Behavioral Health Transformational Task Force, 12:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 4 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 1565 N. Raleigh St., #100, Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: GOTV Committee Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact gotv@denverdemocrats.org for more information
· (L) Arapahoe County Libertarian Party: Arapahappy Hour, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 420 S. Chambers Rd., Aurora
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 5 Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., visit https://meet.google.com/nve-etwx-yjv to join the meeting
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: VETI Bi-Monthly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83133223267 to join meeting
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 10
· Colorado General Assembly: Affordable Housing Transformational Task Force, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, DenverJBC 352, Denver
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 5:30-8:30 p.m., join the Zoom meeting at http://bcdp.co/EC-Meeting
· (D) Adams County Democratic Party: HD 35 Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., contact 303-428-5206 for meeting link
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Final Caucus & Assembly Training, 6-8 p.m., visit https://coloradodems.org/calendar-of-events/ for Zoom link and call-in information
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Latino Initiative Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., visit https://www.jeffcodems.org/jefferson-county-upcoming-events/ for Zoom link
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Resolutions Committee Meeting, 6:30–8 p.m., visit https://coloradodems.org/calendar-of-events/ for Zoom link and call-in information
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Executive Board Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 4020 S. College Ave., Unit B11, Fort Collins
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Orientation Call, 7-8:30 p.m., register for the call at http://bit.ly/DDSA-Orientation
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Criminal Justice Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., contact walkerlknight@gmail.com for more information
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 36 Monthly Meeting, 7:30-9:30 p.m., visit arapahoedems.org for Zoom link
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 38 Monthly Meeting, 7:30-9:30 p.m., contact info@arapahoedems.org for meeting information
THURSDAY, NOV. 11
· DRCOG: Quarterly Managers Meeting, 11 a.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for information on all virtual meetings
· (R) Foothills Republicans: Veteran’s Day Tribute to Lang Sias, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 11500 W. Hampden Ave., Lakewood, register at https://www.foothillsrepublicans.org/events
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Delegate Selection Plan/Caucus/Assembly Plan, 6-7 p.m., visit arapahoedems.org for Zoom link
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Liberal Buzz, 6-8 p.m., 9890 W. Girton Dr., Lakewood
· (D) Broomfield County Democratic Party: Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 280 Spader Way, Broomfield, visit https://broomfielddems.org/calendar/monthly-meeting-17/ for virtual link
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 29 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact calendar@jeffcodems.org for meeting link
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 9 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 3355 S. Monaco Pkwy., Denver
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 1 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 5220 W. Warren Ave., Denver
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Drinking Liberally South Metro, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 1505 Park Central Dr., Highlands Ranch
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 24 Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit https://zoom.us/j/94612595269 to join meeting
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 5 Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 221 W. 13th Ave., Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Education Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., contact donna_morganstern@yahoo.com for meeting link
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 42 Monthly Meeting, 8-9:30 p.m., contact hd42@arapahoedems.org for Google Meets link
FRIDAY, NOV. 12
SATURDAY, NOV. 13
· (L) Libertarian Party of Colorado: 2022 Convention Committee, 9-10 a.m., visit https://lpcolorado.org/event/2022-convention-committee-meetings-2021-10-07/ for Zoom link
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 1 Meeting, 9:30-11 a.m., contact info@denverdemocrats.org for more information
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Aurora Democratic Breakfast Forum, 9:30-11:30 a.m., 15450 E. Illiff Ave., Aurora
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Labor Committee Meeting, 10-11:30 a.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 3 Meeting, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., contact info@arapahoedems.org for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Chapter Meeting, 2-4 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Murder Mystery Dinner-Chairman’s Gala, 6 p.m., 10345 Park Meadows Drive, Lone Tree, $150 per person or $275 couple, purchase tickets at https://douglascounty.givingfuel.com/2021-chairmans-club
SUNDAY, NOV. 14
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.