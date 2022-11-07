CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity, F-Forward.)
¯
MONDAY, NOV. 7
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost $10
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Club, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 608 Garrison St., Unit A, Lakewood, contact Dan Bidstrup 303-882-54569 or jeffcorepublicanmensclub.org, cost $5
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Watch Party! Denver City Council, 4:45-7 p.m., join the meeting at https://bit.ly/DenverCityCouncilWatchParty
· (R) Summit County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., 151 Peake One Blvd., Frisco
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: PolEd Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events to join the meeting
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: NEWR Weekly Meeting, 7-9 p.m., join the meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89692761427
TUESDAY, NOV. 8
· (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: Cherry Creek Republican Women, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 7801 E. Orchard Rd., Greenwood Village
· (R) Huerfano County Republican Party: Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., 118 W. 6th St., Walsenburg
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Electoral Committee Meeting, 6-7 p.m., contact electoral@denverdsa.org for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Southwest Denver Meetup, 6-7 p.m., contact info@denverdsa.org for more information
· (D) Weld County Democratic Party: Election Night Watch Party, 6-9 p.m., 817 8th Ave., Greeley
· (R) Teller County Republican Party: Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 11122 US-24, Divide
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: GOTV Committee Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact gotv@denverdemocrats.org for more information
· (L) Arapahoe County Libertarian Party: Arapahappy Hour, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 420 S. Chambers Rd., Aurora
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 5 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., RSVP to hd5@denverdemocrats.org
· (R) Log Cabin Republicans: Happy Hour, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 629 E. Colfax Ave., Denver
· (D) Broomfield County Democratic Party: Election Night Watch Party, 6:30-9:30 p.m., 6896 W 120th Ave., Broomfield, RSVP at https://broomfielddems.org/calendar/election-night-watch-party/
· (R) Colorado Republican Party: Election Night Watch Party, 7:30-11:30 p.m., 7801 E. Orchard Rd., Greenwood Village, cost $10/person, VIP Receptions $125/person, RSVP at https://www.cologop.org/calendar/election-night-watch-party/
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Election Night Party, 8 p.m.-12 a.m., 6575 Greenwood Plaza Blvd., Greenwood Village
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 9
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Women, 5:30-7 p.m., 1441 E. Horsetooth Rd., Fort Collins
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 5:30-8:30 p.m., visit http://bcdp.co/EC-Meeting to join the meeting
· (R) Eagle County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 1055 Edwards Village Blvd., Edwards
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 29 Monthly Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., contact cohd29chair@gmail.com for more information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Criminal Justice Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82241189196 to join the meeting
· (R) Park County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 7-9 p.m., 880 Bogue St., Fairplay, contact Richard Eisner 303-838-7491 for more information
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Stonewall Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., register in advance at https://www.mobilize.us/stonewalldems/event/399074/
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Latino Initiative, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 5151 W. 1st Ave., Denver
· (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Monthly Meetup, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 141 S. Broadway, Denver
· (R) Log Cabin Republicans: Happy Hour, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 629 E. Colfax Ave., Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Housing Justice Committee Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83254507285 Passcode: 498246 to join the meeting
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Orientation Call, 7-8:30 p.m., register in advance at http://bit.ly/DDSA-Orientation
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 36 Monthly Meeting, 7:30-9 p.m., register in advance at https://www.arapahoedems.org/ or contact hd36@arapahoedems.org
THURSDAY, NOV. 10
· DRCOG: Crash Data Consortium Kick-Off, 10-11:30 a.m., visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85781359414 to join the meeting
· DRCOG: Quarterly Managers Forum, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 1001 17th St., Suite 700, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Legislative Interim Committee on School Finance, 1 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Legislative Oversight Committee Concerning Tax Policy & Task Force, 1 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Southwest Denver Meetup, 6-7 p.m., contact info@denverdsa.org for more information
· (R) Montrose County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., 930 Colorado Ave., Montrose
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 42 Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., 14949 E. Alameda Pkwy., Aurora
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 1 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 6800 W. Hampden Ave., Lakewood
· (D) Broomfield County Democratic Party: Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 280 Spader Way, Broomfield, register in advance at https://broomfielddems.org/calendar/monthly-meeting-november-2022/
· (R) CU Republicans: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact coloradocr@gmail.com for more information
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 9 Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 3355 S. Monaco Pkwy., Denver
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: VETI with Skip Parish, 7-8:30 p.m., visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83133223267 to join the meeting
FRIDAY, NOV. 11
· (R) Republicans @ Denver Athletic Club: Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver
· (R) Garfield County Republican Party: November Cocktail Hour, 5 p.m., 526 Pine St., Glenwood Springs, contact garfieldcountyrepublicans@gmail.com for more information
SATURDAY, NOV. 12
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 8-9 a.m., 4000 Justice Way, Castle Rock
· (R) Weld County Republican Party: Breakfast Meeting, 8-9:30 a.m., RSVP to Marge Klein 303-246-2716
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 8-10 a.m., 100 S. Wilcox St., Castle Rock
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Second Saturday Breakfast, 8:30-10 a.m., visit https://zoom.us/j/5539826712 to join the meeting
· (R) North Suburban Republican Forum: Meeting, 9-10:30 a.m., 541 E. 99th Pl., Thornton
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Women’s Club, 9-11 a.m., 597 S. Clinton St., Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 1 Meeting, 9:30-11 a.m., contact hd1@denverdemocrats.org for more information
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Aurora Democratic Breakfast Forum, 9:30-11:30 a.m., 15350 E. Illiff Ave., Aurora
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 4 Monthly Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., contact hd4@denverdemocrats.org for more information
· (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Website Team Monthly Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., contact larry@toaboyt.com for more information
· NAACP: Aurora Branch General Body Meeting, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., contact naacaauroracolorado@gmail.com for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Chapter Meeting, 11:45 a.m.-1:45 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link
· Sen. Chris Kolker: Town Hall with SD 16, 3-5 p.m., 7706 W. Bowles Ave., Littleton
SUNDAY, NOV. 13
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Abolition Working Group, 7-8 p.m., register in advance at bit.ly/abolition-wg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.