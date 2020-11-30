CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Union.)
Contact event organizers regarding any location changes or cancellations.
MONDAY, NOV. 30
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost for breakfast and meting $10
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Club, 7-9 a.m., 10151 W. 26th Ave., Wheat Ridge, contact Fred Holden 303-421-7619 or jeffcorepublicanmensclub.org, cost $5
· (R) Summit County Republican Party: Republican Women’s Meeting, 4:30-7 p.m., 2700 Golden Eagle Rd., Silverthorne
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Communications Brainstorm + 101, 5:30-7 p.m., for more information contact info@denverdsa.org
· Rep. Ed Perlmutter COVID-19 Telephone Town Hall, 6 p.m., sign up by calling 303-274-7944 or visit perlmutter.house.gov
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: W.I.N. Talks, 6:30-8 p.m., 619 Ken Pratt Blvd., Longmont
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: SocFem Committee Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., register for the Zoom call at https://bit.ly/socfem-nov
TUESDAY, DEC. 1
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· (R) Collegiate Peaks Republican Women’s Forum, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 217 Crossman Ave., Buena Vista
· (R) Delta County Republican Party: Monthly Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 21987 Austin Rd., Austin, contact Angie Many at 970-210-0948
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Immigration Working Group Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 1400 N. Lafayette St., Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 6 Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., for more information contact HD6@denverdemocrats.org
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: BCDP Field Leadership Action Group, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 5735 E. Arapahoe Ave., Boulder
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Castle Rock District Meeting, 7-8:45 p.m., for more information contact info@douglasdemocrats.org
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: North JeffCo Republican Women, 7-9 p.m., 9100 100th Ave., Westminster, for more information contact bmcadam45@gmail.com
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 2
· (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 7401 S. Clinton St., Englewood, for more information contact Myron Spanier at 303-877-2940
· Colorado General Assembly: Colorado Commission on Uniform State Laws, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· DRCOG: RTD Accountability Committee-Finance Subcommittee, 11 a.m.-12 p.m., for virtual meeting information contact drcog@drcog.org
· National Association of Social Workers-Colorado Legislative Committee, 12-1:30 p.m., for more information contact Sarah Lincoln at sarahlinco@comcast.net
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Technology Committee, 1 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· DRCOG: Executive Committee, 3p.m., 1001 17th St., Suite 700, Denver
· DRCOG: RTD Accountability Committee-Operations Subcommittee, 3-4 p.m., for virtual meeting information contact drcog@drcog.org
· DRCOG: Board Work Session, 4 p.m., 1001 17th St., Aspen Conference Room, Denver
· DROCG: Performance and Engagement Committee, 5:30 p.m., 1001 17th St., Douglas Fir Conference Room, Denver
· (R) Denver Republican Party/Colorado Libertarian Party: Liberty on the Rocks, 6-9 p.m., 80 S. Madison St., Denver
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Longmont Area Democrats Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 2121 Miller Dr., Classroom Bldg., Longmont
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Log Cabin Republicans Happy Hour, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 629 E. Colfax Ave., Denver
· (R) Park County Republican Party: Republican Meeting, 7-8 p.m., 880 Bogue St., Fairplay
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Housing Justice Committee Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., for more information contact housing@denverdsa.org
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Finance Committee, 7-8:30 p.m., to join the Zoom call visit https://www.dougcodems.org/events
THURSDAY, DEC. 3
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: South JeffCo Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8 a.m., 3901 S. Carr St., Lakewood, for more information contact Rich Haas at 303-718-6960
· Colorado General Assembly: New Legislator Orientation, 8 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
· (L) Boulder Libertarian Party: Libertarian Lunch, 12:15-2 p.m., 645 30th St., Boulder
· (L) Libertarian Party of El Paso County: Monthly Meeting, 1-2 p.m., 513 N. Academy Blvd., Colorado Springs
· DRCOG: Older Americans Act/State Funding For Senior Services Required Training, 1-3 p.m., to register for the webinar visit https://drcog.org/node/978473
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee, 2 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· (R) Adams County Republican Party: Reagan Club of Colorado Monthly Meeting, 5:30-9 p.m., 541 E. 99th Pl., Thornton, cost $25
· (R) Clear Creek County Republican Party: GOP Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 1630 Miner St., Idaho Springs
· (L) Libertarian Party of Douglas County: Monthly Meeting, 6-8 p.m., 11957 Lioness Way, Parker
· (D) Adams County Democratic Party: Candidate Forum for Congressional and Federal Candidates, 7-8 p.m., 9650 Sheridan Blvd., Westminster
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Abolition Strategy Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., for more information contact info@denverdsa.org
FRIDAY, DEC. 4
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Parker Breakfast Club, 7-8 a.m., 11020 S. Pikes Peak Dr., #150, Parker, for more information contact parkerrepublicans@outlook.com
· Colorado General Assembly: New Legislator Orientation, 8 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Steering Committee Meeting, 5-6:30 p.m., for more information contact info@denverdsa.org
· (R) Denver Republican Party: First Friday Breakfast, 8-9:30 p.m., 2910 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, for more information contact alan@denvergop.org
SATURDAY, DEC. 5
· Physicians for Social Responsibility Colorado: Health Effects of Oil and Gas Development, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., to register for the webinar visit https://www.psrcolorado.org/symposium_registration
· (R) Gunnison County Republican Party: Meeting, 8:30-10:30 a.m., 10209 Hwy. 135, Almont, for more information contact Jane Chaney at 970-349-7744
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 4 Virtual Meeting, 9-11:30 a.m., for more information contact HD4@denverdemocrats.org
· (D) Adams County Democratic Party: Latino Initiative, 9:30-11:30 a.m., 5590 N. Pecos St., Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Labor Committee Meeting, 10-11:30 a.m., for more information contact labor@denverdsa.org
· (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Virtual Town Hall with Aurora Legislators, 10:15 a.m.-12 p.m., register for the Zoom call at https://www.arapahoedems.org and email annam.mart95@gmail.com to submit questions in advance
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 9 Holiday Gathering, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., for Zoom meeting link contact HD9@denverdemocrats.org
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Medicare 4 All 101, 2-4 p.m., register for the Zoom call at https://bit.ly/m4a-101
SUNDAY, DEC. 6
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Training-How to Have an Organizing Conversation, 2-4 p.m., register for the Zoom call at https://www.denverdsa.org/events
