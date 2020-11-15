CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Union.)
Contact event organizers regarding location changes or cancellations.
MONDAY, NOV. 23
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost for breakfast and meting $10
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Club, 7-9 a.m., 10151 W. 26th Ave., Wheat Ridge, contact Fred Holden 303-421-7619 or jeffcorepublicanmensclub.org, cost $5
· (R) Summit County Republican Party: Women’s Meeting, 4:30-7 p.m., 2700 Golden Eagle Rd., Silverthorne
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Membership Strategy Meeting, 5:30-6:30 p.m., to join visit bit.ly/membership-meeting2
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Pol-Ed After Dark, 6:30-8 p.m., see Slack or email info@denverdsa.org for call-in information
TUESDAY, NOV. 24
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Heather Gardens Democrats Meeting, 4-5 p.m., contact info@arapahoedems.org for Zoom meeting information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Defund-Research and Pol Ed, 5:30-7 p.m., join the Zoom call at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/5146896863
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: CDP Chairs Call, 6-7 p.m., for more information email info@arapahoedems.org
· (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: Southeast Aurora Republican Forum, 6-8:30 p.m., 23155 E. Heritage Pkwy., Aurora
· (R) Fremont County Republican Party: Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 603 Main St., Cañon City
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Tech Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., email info@denverdsa.org to register for the Zoom call
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Immigration Working Group Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 1400 N. Lafayette St., Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Energy & Environment Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., to join the Zoom call visit https://www.denverdemocrats.org/county-party-calendar
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 25
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Club, 12-1:30 p.m., 2626 S. College Ave., Fort Collins, contact Ingrid Mitts 970-224-1927
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Mutual Aid, 6-8 p.m., contact info@denverdsa.org for location information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Denver DSA Orientation Call, 7-8:30 p.m., register for the call at http://bit.ly/ddsa-orientation
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Women’s Initiative Monthly Webinar Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., to sign up visit https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/rt/5665259355734301965
THURSDAY, NOV. 26
· (L) Boulder County Libertarian Party: Libertarian Lunch, 12:15-2 p.m., 645 30th St., Boulder
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Drinking Liberally-South Metro, 6-8 p.m., 501 E. County Line Rd., Littleton
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 41 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., email HD41@arapahoedems.org to receive a calendar invite with call-in information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Abolition Bi-Weekly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., register for the Zoom call at http://bit.ly/abolition-wg
FRIDAY, NOV. 27
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Republicans of Highlands Ranch, 7-8:30 a.m., 52 W. Springer Dr., Highlands Ranch, contact Jeff Wasden 720-628-4787
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Labor Advisory Committee, 6-7 p.m., 8725 W. 14th Ave., Lakewood
SATURDAY, NOV. 28
· (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: Aurora Republican Forum, 9-10 a.m., 14201 E. Evans Dr., Aurora, contact Lee Ormiston president@aurorarepublicanforum.com, cost $5
· (R) Denver Republican Party/Colorado Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· (L) Boulder County Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters-North, 10-11:45 a.m., 315 S. Bowen St., Longmont
SUNDAY, NOV. 29
