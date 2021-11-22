CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity.)
Contact event organizers regarding any location changes or cancellations. For any missing Republican Party events contact info@cologop.org
MONDAY, NOV. 22
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost for breakfast and meting $10
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Club, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 608 Garrison St., Unit A, Lakewood, contact Dan Bidstrup 303-882-54569 or jeffcorepublicanmensclub.org, cost $5
· City of Denver: City Council Meeting and Public Comment Session, 5-6:30 p.m., join the meeting at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3GN7Zv99SluXrlm4UC8NLQ
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Communications Committee Monthly Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., contact Ling Sigstedt at lsigstedt@denverdemocrats.org for meeting information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: EcoSocialist Committee, 7-8 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events to register for the Zoom call
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: NEWR Weekly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact housing@denverdsa.org for Zoom information
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 9 Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact info@arapahoedems.org for Zoom link
TUESDAY, NOV. 23
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Heather Gardens Democrats Meeting, 4-5 p.m., 2888 S. Heather Gardens Way, Aurora
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: CDP Chairs Call, 6-7 p.m., contact info@arapahoedems.org to join meeting
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 22 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., visit https://zoom.us/j/94199562742 to join the meeting
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Tech Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., visit meet.google.com/fun-isfk-scm to join the meeting
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Energy & Environment Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., visit https://www.denverdemocrats.org/county-party-calendar for Zoom link
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 24
· DRCOG: Agency Coordination Team/Air Quality Interagency Consultation Group, 9 a.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for virtual meeting link
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Resolutions Committee Meeting, 6:30 p.m., visit https://coloradodems.org/calendar-of-events/ for Zoom link
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Officers Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., visit https://www.jeffcodems.org/jefferson-county-upcoming-events/ for Zoom link
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Executive Board Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 4020 S. College Ave., Fort Collins
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Orientation Call, 7-8:30 p.m., register for the meeting at http://bit.ly/DDSA-Orientation
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Healthcare Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., RSVP to Ben Elwood at belwood0328@gmail.com
THURSDAY, NOV. 25
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 7 Monthly Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., visit meet.google.com/aii-kzyy-pyo to join meeting or 252-376-1603 to join by phone
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Drinking Liberally-South Metro, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 9344 Dorchester St., Ste. 101, Highlands Ranch
FRIDAY, NOV. 26
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Labor Advisory Monthly Meeting Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., visit https://www.jeffcodems.org/jefferson-county-upcoming-events/ for Zoom link
SATURDAY, NOV. 27
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Labor Committee Meeting, 10-11:30 a.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link
SUNDAY, NOV. 28
