(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity, F-Forward.)
MONDAY, NOV. 14
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost $10
· Colorado General Assembly: Capital Development Committee, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., JBC, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Legislative Audit Committee, 9 :30 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court, Denver
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Club, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 608 Garrison St., Unit A, Lakewood, contact Dan Bidstrup 303-882-54569 or jeffcorepublicanmensclub.org, cost $5
· DRCOG: Transportation Advisory Committee, 1:30 p.m., 1001 17th St., Ste. 700, Denver
· (R) Summit County Republican Party: Republican Women’s Meeting, 4:30-7 p.m., contact info@summitgopwomen.org for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Watch Party! Denver City Council, 4:45-7 p.m., join the meeting at https://bit.ly/DenverCityCouncilWatchParty
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: W.I.N. Talks, 6:30 8 p.m., 619 Ken Pratt Blvd., Longmont
· (R) Chaffee County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact rsrph@yahoo.com for more information
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact secretary@douglasdemocrats.org for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: PolEd Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events to join the meeting
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: NEWR Weekly Meeting, 7-9 p.m., join the meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89692761427
· (L) Colorado Libertarian Party: Board Meeting, 7-9 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
TUESDAY, NOV. 15
· DRCOG: Regional Transportation Committee, 8:30 a.m., 1001 17th St., Ste. 700, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., JBC, Denver
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: Republican Women Meeting, 11:15 a.m.-12:45 p.m., 4760 28th St., Boulder
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., JBC, Denver
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: All Initiatives Meeting, 5:30-6:30 p.m., visit https://www.coloradodems.org/calendar-of-events/ for Zoom link
· (R) Weld County Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6-7 p.m., contact info@weldgop.org for more information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 690 Colorado Blvd., Denver
· (R) Log Cabin Republicans: Happy Hour, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 629 E. Colfax Ave., Denver
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 2 Monthly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., 700 S. Franklin St., Denver
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: HD 44 Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact info@douglasdemocrats.org for more information
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 16
· DRCOG: OAA/SFSS Request for Proposals Training, 9:30-10:30 a.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for Zoom link
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Republican Women, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 9808 Sunningdale Blvd., Lone Tree, cost $32
· (R) Archuleta County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 1345 Country Center Dr., Pagosa Springs
· (R) San Luis Valley Republican Women: Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 333 Santa Fe Ave., Alamosa
· (R) Archuleta County Republican Party: Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 157 Navajo Trail Dr., Pagosa Springs
· DRCOG: Executive Committee, 4-5 p.m., 1001 17th St., Ste. 700, Denver
· DRCOG: Performance and Engagement Committee, 5-5:30 p.m., 1001 17th St., Ste. 700, Denver
· DRCOG: Finance and Budget Committee, 5:30-6 p.m., 1001 17th St., Ste. 700, Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Mutual Aid Working Group, 5:30-7:30 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Happy Hour, 6 p.m., 52 Centennial Blvd., Highlands Ranch
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Palestine Solidarity Working Group Meeting, 6-7 p.m., contact info@denverdsa.org for more information
· (L) Mesa County Libertarian Party: Social, 6-8 p.m., 120 North Ave., Grand Junction
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: Longmont Republican Women, 6-9 p.m., 1436 Skyway Dr., Longmont
· (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Liberty on the Rocks, 6-9 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· DRCOG: Board of Directors, 6:30 p.m., 1001 17th St., Ste. 700, Denver
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Stonewall Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., register in advance at https://www.mobilize.us/stonewalldems/event/399074/
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Orientation Call, 7-8:30 p.m., register in advance at http://bit.ly/DDSA-Orientation
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Education Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., visit https://www.denverdemocrats.org/county-party-calendar for Zoom link
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 1660 S. Albion St., Denver
THURSDAY, NOV. 17
· (R) Alamosa County Republican Party: Meeting, 5:30-6:30 p.m., 2069 First St., Alamosa
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 30 Monthly Meeting, 5:30-6:30 p.m., visit https://rmcad.zoom.us/j/91053250039 to join the meeting
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Steering Committee, 5:30-7 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81433026659 Passcode: 236791 to join the meeting
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Windsor Gardens Republican Club, 5:30-7 p.m., 595 S. Clinton St., Denver
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 24 Monthly Meeting, 6-7 p.m., visit https://www.jeffcodems.org/calendar for Zoom link
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Denver Republican Women, 6-8 p.m., 290 Speer Blvd., Denver
· (L) El Paso County Libertarian Party: Monthly Meeting, 6-9 p.m., 4110 North Academy Blvd., Colorado Springs
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Young Republican Board Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 9292 S. Ridgeline Blvd., Highlands Ranch
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Open Event for Colorado Progressives with Nath, Shepherd and Salazar, 6:30-7:30 p.m., visit https://www.coloradodems.org/calendar-of-events/ to register for Zoom
· (D) Larimer County Democratic Party: Executive Committee, 6:30-9 p.m., 606 S. Mason St., Fort Collins
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: SocFem Committee Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83525600731 to join the meeting
· (R) CU Republicans: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact coloradocr@gmail.com for more information
FRIDAY, NOV. 18
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Castle Rock/Sedalia Republican Breakfast, 7-8:30 a.m., 5607 US 85, Sedalia, cost $15
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee, 9:30 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., JBC, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Colorado Jail Standards Commission, 10 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
· DRCOG: Advisory Committee on Aging, 11 a.m., 1001 17th St., Ste. 700, Denver
· (R) Mesa County Republican Party: Monthly Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 743 Horizon Dr., Grand Junction, RSVP at mesacountygop.org
· (R) Republicans @ Denver Athletic Club: Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Capitol Building Advisory Committee, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
SATURDAY, NOV. 19
· (R) Aurora Republican Forum: Meeting, 9-10 a.m., 2430 S. Chambers Rd., Aurora, contact president@aurorarepublicanforum.com for more information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 8 Monthly Meeting, 9:30-11:30 a.m., 5209 Montview Blvd., Denver, contact hd8@denverdemocrats.org for more information
· (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Labor Committee Meeting, 10 a.m.- 12p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89292933344 to join the meeting
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Arvada/Westminster Legislative Town Hall, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., 8485 Kipling St., Arvada
SUNDAY, NOV. 20
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: Coal Creek Republican Women, 3-5 p.m., 425 S. Bowen St., Unit 1, Longmont, contact ramrea1@hotmail.com for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Abolition Working Group, 7-8 p.m., register in advance at bit.ly/abolition-wg
