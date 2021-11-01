CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity.)
Contact event organizers regarding any location changes or cancellations. For any missing Republican Party events contact info@cologop.org
MONDAY, NOV. 1
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost for breakfast and meting $10
· Colorado General Assembly: Early Childhood and School Readiness Legislative Commission, 10 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Club, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 608 Garrison St., Unit A, Lakewood, contact Dan Bidstrup 303-882-54569 or jeffcorepublicanmensclub.org, cost $5
· Colorado General Assembly: Behavioral Health Transformational Task Force, 12:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
· City of Denver: City Council Meeting and Public Comment Session, 5-6:30 p.m., join the meeting at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3GN7Zv99SluXrlm4UC8NLQ
· (R) Summit County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., 151 Peak One Blvd., Frisco
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Electoral Committee Meeting, 6-7 p.m., contact electoral@denverdsa.org for location and Zoom link
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Steering Committee, 6-7 p.m., join with Google Meet at meet.google.com/gtm-ocrr-vhj
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: W.I.N. Talks, 6:30-8 p.m., 619 Ken Pratt Blvd., Longmont
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: EcoSocialist Committee, 7-8 p.m., register for the Zoom call at https://www.denverdsa.org/events
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: NEWR Weekly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact housing@denverdsa.org for Zoom link
TUESDAY, NOV. 2
· Collegiate Peaks Republican Women’s Forum: Meeting, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 217 Crossman Ave., Buena Vista
· (R) Delta County Republican Party: Monthly Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 21987 Austin Rd., Austin
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: 1st Tuesday Action Group, 6-7:30 p.m., 14205 E. Evans Ave., Aurora
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Field Leadership Action Group, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 5735 A. Arapahoe Ave., Boulder
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: HD 45 Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., visit https://www.dougcodems.org/events for Zoom link
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 3 Election Night Watch Party, 7-9 p.m., RSVP to froeforco@gmail.com for address, bring an appetizer or desert to share
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 3
· (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: Breakfast Club, 6:30-8:30 a.m., contact info@arapahoerepublicans.org for location information
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: Monthly Morning Meeting, 7-8 a.m., contact bbeck@bocogop.org for location information
· Colorado General Assembly: Statewide Health Care Review Committee, 9:30 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· DRCOG: Executive Committee, 3 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for virtual meeting link
· DRCOG: Board Work Session, 4 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for virtual meeting link
· DRCOG: Performance and Engagement Committee, 5:30 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for virtual meeting link
· (L) Colorado Libertarian Party: Liberty on the Rocks, 6-9 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Denver Young Dems Monthly Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact info@denveryoungdems.org for meeting information
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Platform Committee, 6:30-8 p.m., visit https://coloradodems.org/calendar-of-events/ for Zoom link
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Resolutions Committee, 6:30-8 p.m., visit https://coloradodems.org/calendar-of-events/ for Zoom link
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Longmont Area Democrats Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 2121 Miller Dr., Classroom Bldg., Longmont
· (R) Log Cabin Republicans: Happy Hour, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 629 E. Colfax Ave., Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Housing Justice Committee Monthly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact housing@denverdsa.org for meeting link
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Outreach Team Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit https://coloradodems.org/calendar-of-events/ for Zoom link
· (R) Park County Republican Party: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., 880 Bogue St., FairPlay
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Finance Committee, 7-8:30 p.m., visit dougcodems.org/events for meeting link
THURSDAY, NOV. 4
· (L) Douglas County Libertarian Party: Convention, 5-8 p.m., 9239 Park Meadows Dr., Lone Tree, contact 303-888-7696 for more information
· (L) Adams County Libertarian Party: Development Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 10180 Grant St., Thornton
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Affordable Housing Crisis-Colorado Conversations Town Hall, 6-7:30, visit https://www.mobilize.us/coloradodems/event/386156/ to join the meeting
· (D) El Paso County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 332 W. Bijou St., Colorado Springs, visit https://www.epcodemparty.org/calendar for Zoom link
· (L) Boulder/Denver County Libertarian Party: Left Hand of Liberty Dinner, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 800 S. Hover St., Ste. 12, Longmont
· (D) Adams County Democratic Party: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact 303-428-5206 for meeting information
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 28 Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., register in advance at https://www.jeffcodems.org/jefferson-county-upcoming-events/
FRIDAY, NOV. 5
· (R) Denver Republican Party: First Friday Breakfast, 8-9:30 a.m., 2910 E. Colfax AVe., Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Legislative Interim Committee on School Finance, 9:30 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· (D) Larimer County Democratic Party: Drinking Liberally, 5-7 p.m., contact info@larimerdems.org for meeting location
SATURDAY, NOV. 6
· (L) Colorado Libertarian Party: 2022 Convention Committee Meeting, 9-10 a.m., visit https://lpcolorado.org/event/2022-convention-committee-meetings-2021-10-07/ for meeting link
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 4 Monthly Meeting, 9-11:30 a.m., contact hd4@denverdemocrats.org for meeting information
· (D) Adams County Democratic Party: Latino Initiative, 9:30-11:30 a.m., contact 303-428-5206 for more information
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Virtual Town Hall with Aurora Legislators, 10:15-11:45 a.m., register at https://www.arapahoedems.org
· (D) Adams County Democratic Party: Central Committee Meeting, 1 p.m., contact 303-428-5206 for more information
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Rules Review Meeting, 2-4 p.m., visit https://coloradodems.org/calendar-of-events/ for Zoom link
· (R) Colorado Republican Party: Centennial Dinner, 6 p.m., visit https://secure.anedot.com/colorado-republican-party/2021centennialdinner for reservation or call 303-758-3333
· (R) Montrose County Republican Party: Lincoln Day Dinner, 6-8 p.m., 1800 E. Pavillion Pl., Montrose, tickets $55 purchase at blackcanyontickets.com or call 970-901-8389
SUNDAY, NOV. 7
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Ranked Choice Voting Policy Committee, 2-3 p.m., visit https://coloradodems.org/calendar-of-events/ for Zoom link
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.