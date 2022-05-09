CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity.)
MONDAY, MAY. 9
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost for breakfast and meting $10
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Club, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 608 Garrison St., Unit A, Lakewood, contact Dan Bidstrup 303-882-54569 or jeffcorepublicanmensclub.org, cost $5
· (R) Summit County Republican Party: Republican Women’s Meeting, 4:30-7 p.m., contact info@summitgopwomen.org for more information
· City of Denver: City Council Meeting and Public Comment Session, 5-6:30 p.m., join the meeting at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3GN7Zv99SluXrlm4UC8NLQ
· Rep. Ed Perlmutter: Telephone Town Hall, 6-7 p.m., visit https://perlmutter.house.gov/calendar/eventsingle.aspx?EventID=5836 for more information or call 303-274-7944
· (R) Chaffee County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact rsrph@yahoo.com for more information
· (R) Broomfield County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 280 Spader Way, Broomfield
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: NEWR Weekly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact housing@denverdsa.org for Zoom link
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: County Government Committee, 7-8:30 p.m., visit https://zoom.us/j/5539826712 to join the meeting
· (L) Libertarian Party of Colorado: Board Meeting, 7-9 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· League of Women Voters: Larimer County Local Convention, 7-9 p.m., RSVP to lmahon@bu.edu or ademartine@prolynx.com
TUESDAY, MAY. 10
· (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: Cherry Creek Republican Women, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 7801 E. Orchard Rd., Greenwood Village
· (R) Huerfano County Republican Party: Republicans Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., 118 W. 6th St., Walsenburg
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Parker Conservatives Social Meeting, 6 p.m., contact parkcons@yahoo.com for membership and event details
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Electoral Committee Meeting, 6-7 p.m., contact electoral@denverdsa.org for more information
· (R) Teller County Republican Party: Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 11122 US-24, Divide, contact cassandracarter@me.com for more information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: GOTV Committee Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact gotv@denverdemocrats.org for Zoom link
· (L) Arapahoe County Libertarian Party: Arapahappy Hour, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 21079 E. Mineral Dr., Aurora
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: VETI Bi-Monthly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83133223267 to join the meeting
WEDNESDAY, MAY. 11 — Colorado General Assembly Legislative Session Ends
· DRCOG: TIP Training NON-MPO Call for Projects, 1 p.m., register in advance at https://drcog.org/node/988379
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Women, 5:30-7 p.m., 1441 E. Horsetooth Rd., Fort Collins
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 5:30-8:30 p.m., visit http://bcdp.co/EC-Meeting to join the meeting
· (R) Eagle County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 1055 Edwards Village Blvd., Edwards
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Stonewall Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., register at https://www.mobilize.us/stonewalldems/event/399074/
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Latino Initiative Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 5151 W. 1st Ave., Denver
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 36 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., register in advance at https://www.arapahoedems.org or contact hd36@arapahoedems.org
· (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Monthly Meetup, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 1223 E. 13th Ave., Denver
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 38 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., contact info@arapahoedems.org for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Orientation Call, 7-8:30 p.m., register in advance at http://bit.ly/DDSA-Orientation
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 1660 S. Albion St., Second Floor Conference Room, Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Criminal Justice Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., join the meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82241189196, or contact walkerlknight@gmail.com for more information
· (R) Park County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 7-9 p.m., 880 Bogue St., Fairplay, contact Richard Eisner at 303-838-7491 for more information
THURSDAY, MAY. 12
· (R) Foothills Republicans: Colorado Secretary of State Forum, 5:30-8 p.m., 1626 Cole Blvd., Bldg. 7 4th Floor, Lakewood, register in advance at https://www.foothillsrepublicans.org/events
· (R) Montrose County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., 930 Colorado Ave., Montrose, contact 970-596-9998 for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Palestine Working Group, 6-7:30 p.m., join the meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89426246321
· (D) Broomfield County Democratic Party: Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 280 Spader Way, Crawford Room, Broomfield, register in advance at https://broomfielddems.org/calendar/monthly-meeting-may-2022/
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 29 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact cohd29chair@gmail.com for more information
· (R) CU Republicans: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact coloradocr@gmail.com for more information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Education Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., contact donna_morganstern@yahoo.com for Zoom link
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 42 Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact hd42@arapahoedems.org for Google Meets link
FRIDAY, MAY. 13
· DRCOG: Bike to Work Day Open House, 7:30 a.m.-12 p.m., 1001 17th St., Aspen Lounge, Denver, register in advance at https://drcog.org/node/988380
· (R) Republicans @ Denver Athletic Club: Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver
· (R) Adams County Republican Party: Meet and Greet with Heidi Ganahl for Governor, 5-7 p.m., 12136 Grant Cir., Thornton, RSVP at https://www.heidiforgovernor.com/event/adamscounty/
SATURDAY, MAY. 14
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 8-9 a.m., 4000 Justice Way, Castle Rock
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 8-10 a.m., 20105 Main St., Parker
· (R) Weld County Republican Party: Breakfast Meeting, 8-9:30 a.m., 701 Vasquez Blvd., Platteville, RSVP to Marge Klein at 303-246-2716
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Second Saturday Breakfast, 8:30-10 a.m., visit https://zoom.us/j/5539826712 to join the meeting
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Aurora Democratic Breakfast Forum, 8:30-10:30 a.m., 15350 E. Illiff Ave., Aurora
· (R) North Suburban Republican Forum: Meeting, 9-10:30 a.m., 541 E. 99th Pl., Thornton, contact info@northsuburbanrepublicanforum.com for more information
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Women’s Club, 9-11 a.m., 597 S. Clinton St., Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 1 Meeting, 9:30-11 a.m., contact hd1@denverdemocrats.org for Zoom link
· (L) Boulder County Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters-North, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 315 S. Bowen St., Longmont
· NAACP: Aurora Branch General Body Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., contact naacpauroracolorado@gmail.com for more information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Website Team Monthly Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., contact larry@toaboyt.com for more information
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 3 Meeting, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., contact hd3@arapahoedems.org for more information
· (L) Chaffee County Libertarian Party: Meet the Candidates, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 333 Burnett Ave., Poncha Springs
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Chapter Meeting, 2-3 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link
· (D) El Paso Democratic Party: Gala 2022, 5:30-9 p.m., 4 S. Cascade Ave, Colorado Springs, purchase tickets and RSVP at https://epcodemparty.ejoinme.org/gala2022
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 8 Spaghetti Dinner, 5:30-8 p.m., 2201 Dexter St., Denver, purchase tickets at ttps://www.mobilize.us/hd8democrats/event/452928/
SUNDAY, MAY 15
· (D) Garfield County Democratic Party: Spring Fundraiser, 2-4 p.m., 303 River Valley Ranch Rd., Carbondale, purchase tickets by May 8 at https://garcodems.org/event/spring-into-action/
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: Coal Creek Republican Women, 3-5 p.m., 425 S. Bowen St., #1, Longmont, contact ramrea1@hotmail.com for more information
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Champions of Democracy Celebration, 5-7 p.m., 6007 Oreg Ave., Boulder
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Bi-Weekly Abolition Working Group Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., visit https://bit.ly/abolition-wg to register in advance
