(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity, F-Forward.)
MONDAY, MAY 8 — Colorado General Assembly Adjourns
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost $10
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Republican Men’s Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 565 Union Blvd., Lakewood
· (R) Summit County Republican Party: Republican Women’s Meeting, 4:30-7 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· League of Women Voters Adams County: Conservation Colorado, 5 p.m., 11860 N. Pecos St., Apple C Room, Westminster, contact [email protected] for Zoom link
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Tech Office Hours, 5-6 p.m., visit https://www.denverdemocrats.org/county-party-calendar for Zoom link
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Club Board Meeting, 5-6:30 p.m., 4020 S. College Ave., Unit B11, Fort Collins
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD Chair Group, 5:30-7:30 p.m., 15200 E. Girard Ave., Aurora
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Electoral Meeting, 6-7 p.m., visit https://bit.ly/new_electoral_mtg to register in advance
· (R) Broomfield County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 280 Spader Way, Broomfield
· (R) Chaffee County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Platform Team Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 5735 Arapahoe Ave., #A1, Boulder
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Captain and Precinct Organizer Training, 6:30-8 p.m., visit https://zoom.us/j/5539826712 to join the meeting
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 37 Executive Committee, 7-8 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Monthly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 6 Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 830 Elm St., Denver
· (L) Colorado Libertarian Party: Board Meeting, 7-9 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
TUESDAY, MAY 9
· DRCOG: Regional Vision Zero Working Group, 10 a.m., visit https://drcog.org/node/989964 for Zoom link
· (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: Cherry Creek Republican Women, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 7801 E. Orchard Rd., Greenwood Village
· Colorado General Assembly: Task Force for the Consideration of Facial Recognition Services, 1 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB B, Denver
· (R) Huerfano County Republican Party: Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., 118 W. 6th. St., Walsenburg
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 5 Cinco de Mayo Party, 6-8 p.m., 935 W. 11th Ave., Denver
· DRCOG: Civic Academy Week Four, 6-9 p.m., 1001 17th St., Aspen Room, Denver
· (R) Teller County Republican Party: Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 11122 US-24, Divide
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 29 Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact 303-237-1359 for more information
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: HD 45 Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 100 S. Wilcox St., Castle Rock
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: COHFA Working Group Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82710277472 to join the meeting
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 4 Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
WEDNESDAY, MAY 10
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 5:30-8:30 p.m., visit http://bcdp.co/EC-Meeting to join the meeting
· (R) Eagle County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 1055 Edwards Village Blvd., Edwards
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6-9 p.m., 4800 McArthur Rd., Highlands Ranch
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Latino Initiative Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 5151 W. 1st Ave., Denver
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 38 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Orientation Call, 7-8:30 p.m., register in advance at http://bit.ly/DDSA-Orientation
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 1660 S. Albion St., Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Criminal Justice Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82241189196 to join the meeting
· (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Monthly Meetup, 7-9 p.m., 141 S. Broadway, Denver
· (R) Park County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 7-9 p.m., 880 Bogue St., Fairplay
THURSDAY, MAY 11
· DRCOG: Crash Data Consortium Meeting, 10-11:30 a.m., visit https://drcog.org/node/989951 for Zoom link
· DRCOG: Quarterly City/County Managers Forum, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 1001 17th St., Aspen Room, Denver, contact [email protected] for more information
· (R) Foothills Republicans: May Meeting, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 11500 W. Hampden Ave., Lakewood, RSVP at https://www.foothillsrepublicans.org/events
· Colorado League of Women Voters: Statewide Dialogue, 12-1 p.m., visit https://www.lwvcolorado.org/ to register in advance
· League of Women Voters San Luis Valley: Monthly Meeting, 5 p.m., visit https://www.lwvcolorado.org/ to register in advance
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Steering Committee, 5:30-7 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81433026659 Passcode: 236791 to join the meeting
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Southwest Denver Meetup, 6-7 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (R) Montrose County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., 930 Colorado Ave., Montrose
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Fundraising Committee, 6:30-7:30 p.m., visit https://zoom.us/j/5539826712 to join the meeting
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: ExComm Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact 303-277-1113 for more information
· (D) Broomfield County Democratic Party: Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 280 Spader Way, Broomfield
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 1 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 6800 W. Hampden Ave., Lakewood
· (R) CU Republicans: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (R) Adams County Republican Party: Monthly Meeting, 7-8:10 p.m., 10451 Huron St., Northglenn
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 9 Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 1660 S. Albion St., Denver
FRIDAY, MAY 12
· (R) Republicans @ Denver Athletic Club: Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver
· Women’s Foundation of Colorado: ‘Chat4Change’ Celebrating Colorado Mothers, 12-1:30 p.m., visit https://www.wfco.org/chat4change to register
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Friday Night Bingo, 7-8 p.m., 4109 Club Manor Dr., Pueblo
SATURDAY, MAY 13
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 8-9 a.m., 4000 Justice Way, Castle Rock
· (R) Weld County Republican Party: Breakfast Meeting, 8-9:30 a.m., contact Marge Klein at 303-246-2716 for more information
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Aurora Democratic Breakfast Forum, 8:30-10:30 a.m., 15350 E. Illiff Ave., Aurora
· (R) North Suburban Republican Forum: Meeting, 9-10:30 a.m., 541 E. 99th Pl., Thornton
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Second Saturday Breakfast, 9-10:30 a.m., visit https://zoom.us/j/5539826712 to join the meeting
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Republican Women’s Club, 9-11 a.m., 597 S. Clinton St., Denver
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Republican Women Monthly Meeting, 9:30-10:30 a.m., contact 303-277-1113 for more information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 1 Meeting, 9:30-11 a.m., 2300 S. Patton Ct., Denver
· (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters-North, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 315 S. Bowen St., Longmont
· NAACP: Aurora Branch General Body Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Community Events @ Erie Town Festival, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 574 Kattell St., Erie
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 3 Monthly Meeting, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., 4310 E. Amherst Ave., Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Chapter Meeting, 11:45 a.m.-1:45 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link
· (D) Adams County Democratic Party: 1st Annual Crawfish Boil hosted by HD 35, 1 p.m., Twin Lakes Park 300 W 70th Ave., Denver, purchase tickets at http://secure.actblue.com/donate/acdpcrawfishboil
SUNDAY, MAY 14
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Electoral Retreat-Virtual, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
