CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity.)
MONDAY, MAY. 30
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost for breakfast and meting $10
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Club, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 608 Garrison St., Unit A, Lakewood, contact Dan Bidstrup 303-882-54569 or jeffcorepublicanmensclub.org, cost $5
· City of Denver: City Council Meeting and Public Comment Session, 5-6:30 p.m., join the meeting at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3GN7Zv99SluXrlm4UC8NLQ
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: W.I.N. Talks, 6:30-8 p.m., 619 Ken Pratt Blvd., Longmont
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: NEWR Weekly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact housing@denverdsa.org for Zoom link
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: EcoSocialist Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link
TUESDAY, MAY. 31
WEDNESDAY, JUNE. 1
· (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Committee, 6:45-8:30 a.m., contact 303-779-1115 for more information
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: Monthly Morning Meeting, 7-8 a.m., contact bbeck@bocogop.org for more information
· DRCOG: Executive Committee Meeting, 3 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for more information
· DRCOG: Board Work Session, 4 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for more information
· DRCOG: Performance and Engagement Committee Meeting, 5:30 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Housing Justice Committee Monthly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact housing@denverdsa.org for more information
· (D) Huerfano County Democratic Party: Meeting, 6-7 p.m., visit https://www.coloradodems.org/calendar-of-events/ for Zoom link
· (D) Garfield County Democratic Party: Core Team Meeting, 6-7 p.m., contact info@garcodems.org for Zoom link
· (L) Adams County Libertarian Party: Development Group Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 10180 Grant St., Thornton
· (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Liberty on the Rocks, 6-9 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Stonewall Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., register in advance at https://www.mobilize.us/stonewalldems/event/399074/
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Denver Young Dems Monthly Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact info@denveryoungdems.org for more information
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Longmont Area Democrats Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 2121 Miller Dr., Classroom Bldg., Longmont
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., contact secretary@arapahoedems.org for Zoom link
· (R) Log Cabin Republicans: Happy Hour, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 629 E. Colfax Ave., Denver
· (R) Park County Republican Party: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., 880 Bogue St., Fairplay
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Outreach Team Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit https://www.coloradodems.org/calendar-of-events/ for Zoom link
THURSDAY, JUNE. 2
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Steering Committee, 5:30-6:30 p.m., join the meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85190817124 passcode 460579
· (L) Northeast Colorado Libertarian Development Group: Monthly Meeting, 5:30-7:30 p.m., 539 S. Baxter Ave., Holyoke
· (R) Clear Creek County Republican Party: Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 1630 Miner St., Idaho Springs
· (D) El Paso County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., visit https://www.epcodemparty.org/calendar for Zoom link
· (L) Boulder/Denver County Libertarian Party: Left Hand of Liberty-Dinner, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 800 S. Hover St., Ste. 12, Longmont
· (R) Adams County Republican Party: Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:45 p.m., 400 W. 104th Ave., Northglenn
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 28 Monthly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., join the meeting at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84146603811
· (R) CU Republicans: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact coloradocr@gmail.com for more information
· (R) Gilpin County Republican Party: Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact marina.fish@gmail.com for more information
FRIDAY, JUNE. 3
· (R) Denver Republican Party: First Friday Breakfast, 8-9:30 a.m., 2910 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, contact alan@denvergop.org for more information
· (R) Republicans @ Denver Athletic Club: Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver
SATURDAY, JUNE. 4
· (R) Gunnison County Republican Party: Monthly Meeting, 8:30-10:30 a.m., 10209 Hwy. 135, Almont, contact jchaney@q.com for more information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 4 Monthly Meeting, 9-11:30 a.m., contact hd4@denverdemocrats.org for more information
· (D) Adams County Democratic Party: Latino Initiative, 9:30-11:30 a.m., 5590 N. Pecos St., Denver
· (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Labor Committee Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., join the meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82938520009
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Session Wrap Up-Virtual Town Hall with Aurora Legislators, 10:15-11:45 a.m., register in advance at https://www.arapahoedems.org
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Annual Obama Gala, 4-9:30 p.m., 1007 York St., Denver, purchase tickets at https://www.coloradodems.org/obama-gala
SUNDAY, JUNE 5
