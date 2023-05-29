CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to [email protected] for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity, F-Forward.)
MONDAY, MAY 29
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost $10
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Republican Men’s Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 565 Union Blvd., Lakewood
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Tech Office Hours, 5-6 p.m., visit https://www.denverdemocrats.org/county-party-calendar for Zoom link
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Electoral Meeting, 6-7 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: W.I.N Talks, 6:30-8 p.m., 619 Ken Pratt Blvd., Longmont
TUESDAY, MAY 30
· DRCOG: Civic Academy Week Seven, 6-9 p.m., 1001 17th St., Aspen Room, Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Political Education Committee Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events to register in advance
WEDNESDAY, MAY 31
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Officers Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., visit https://www.jeffcodems.org/calendar for Zoom link
THURSDAY, JUNE 1
· Colorado General Assembly: Capital Development Committee, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Annual Spring Fundraiser, 5-7 p.m., visit https://www.denverdemocrats.org/county-party-calendar to register, location details included in confirmation email
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 41 Board Meeting, 5:30-6:30 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82709097944 to join the meeting
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 40 Monthly Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., 15200 E. Girard Ave., Ste. 1400, Aurora
· (R) Clear Creek County Republican Party: Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 1630 Miner St., Idaho Springs
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 24 Monthly Meeting, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84797879789 to join the meeting
· (L) Douglas County Libertarian Party: Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 519 Wilcox St., Castle Rock
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: SocFem Committee Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83525600731 to join the meeting
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 28 Monthly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87218066973 to join the meeting
· (R) CU Republicans: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (R) Gilpin County Republican Party: Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
FRIDAY, JUNE 2
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Denver DSA Social, location and time TBD, contact [email protected] for more information
· (R) Denver Republican Party: First Friday Breakfast, 8-9:30 a.m., 560 S. Holly St., Denver, contact [email protected] for more information
· (R) Republicans @ Denver Athletic Club: Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver
SATURDAY, JUNE 3
· (R) Gunnison County Republican Party: Meeting, 8:30-10:30 a.m., 10209 Hwy. 135, Almont, contact [email protected] for more information
· Arapahoe/Douglas County League of Women Voters: Annual Meeting, 9 a.m.-12 p.m., 5955 S. Holly St., Centennial visit https://lwvadc.clubexpress.com/content.aspx?page_id=4002&club_id=323111&item_id=1952534 for more information
· (D) Adams County Democratic Party: Latino Initiative Meeting, 9:30-11:30 a.m., contact 303-428-5206
· (L) Denver County Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 727 E. 16th St., Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 4 Monthly Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 3558 W. 38th Ave., Unit 98, Denver, contact [email protected] for Zoom link to attend virtually
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Labor Committee Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81953520834 to join the meeting
· Aurora Legislators Town Hall: Meeting, 10:15-11:30 a.m., visit https://www.coloradodems.org/calendar-of-events/ for Zoom link
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Chapter Meeting-Hybrid, 11:45 a.m.-1:45 p.m., 809 S. Washington St., Denver, visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 6 Ice Cream Social, 1-4 p.m., 595 S. Clinton St., Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 7 Grill & Chill, 1-5 p.m., 14774 March Dr., Denver, visit https://www.denverdemocrats.org/county-party-calendar to purchase tickets
· Colorado League of Women Voters: Leader of Democracy Event, 4:30-7:30 p.m., 1200 Broadway, Denver, purchase tickets at https://www.universe.com/events/leader-of-democracy-2023-tickets-7W05V8
· (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: Lincoln Day Dinner, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 1701 E. Orchard Rd., Greenwood Village, visit https://secure.anedot.com/arapahoe-county-republicans/2023lincolndinner to purchase tickets
SUNDAY, JUNE 4
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Abolition Working Group Bi-Weekly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., register in advance at bit.ly/wg-abolition
