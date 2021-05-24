CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity.)
Contact event organizers regarding any location changes or cancellations.
MONDAY, MAY. 24
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost for breakfast and meting $10
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Club, 7-9 a.m., 10151 W. 26th Ave., Wheat Ridge, contact Fred Holden 303-421-7619 or jeffcorepublicanmensclub.org, cost $5
· DRCOG: Transportation Advisory Committee, 1:30 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Data & Documentation Working Group, 6-7:30 p.m., register for the call at https://www.denverdsa.org/events
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Communications Committee Monthly Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., contact Ling Sigstedt at lsigstedt@denverdemocrats.org for more information
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Dreaming Up a Post TABOR Colorado hosted by Arapahoe Young Democrats, 6:30-8 p.m., visit https://www.arapahoedems.org for Zoom link
TUESDAY, MAY. 25
· Colorado General Assembly: House Health & Insurance, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Public & Behavioral Health & Human Services, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Transportation & Local Government, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Heather Gardens Democrats Meeting, 4-5 p.m., contact info@arapahoedems.org for Zoom link
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Gun Reform Politics in Colorado w/DU featuring Congresswoman Diana DeGette, 5:30-7 p.m., register in advance at https://udenver.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_CVZ04ZrjQwqw9wK-QuAUHA
· (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: Southeast Aurora Republican Forum, 6-8:30 p.m., 23155 E. Heritage Pkwy., Aurora
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Chairs Call, 6-7 p.m., contact info@arapahoedems.org for more information
· (R) Fremont County Republican Party: Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 603 Main St., Cañon City
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 22 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., visit https://zoom.us/j/94199562742 to join the Zoom meeting
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Tech Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., register for the Zoom call at https://www.denverdsa.org/events
WEDNESDAY, MAY. 26
· Colorado General Assembly: House Education, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· DRCOG: ACT/ICG, 9-11 a.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for more information
· Lincoln Club of Colorado: Monthly Luncheon, 11:30-1 p.m., 1776 Grant St., Denver, donate and RSVP at https://www.lincolnclubofcolorado.org
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Club, 12-1:30 p.m., 2626 S. College Ave., Fort Collins, contact Ingrid Mitts at 970-224-1927 for more information
· Colorado General Assembly: House Health & Insurance, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· DRCOG: Regional Transportation Operations Working Group, 1:30-3:30 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for more information
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 38 Book Club Discussion, 6:30-8 p.m., register at arapahoedems.org
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 25 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., visit https://www.jeffcodems.org/jefferson-county-upcoming-events/ for Zoom link
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Officers Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., visit https://www.jeffcodems.org/jefferson-county-upcoming-events/ for Zoom link
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: LGBTQ+ Basics Training, 6:30-8:30 p.m., register in advance at https://lgbtqcolorado.org/events/category/center-events/
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: NEWR Weekly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact housing@denverdsa.org for Zoom information
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Women & Homelessness—Women’s Initiative Webinar, 7-8 p.m., register in advance at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/1023145462447978254
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 37 Monthly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit arapahoedems.org for Zoom link
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Denver DSA Orientation Call, 7-8:30 p.m., register for the Zoom call at http://bit.ly/ddsa-orientation
THURSDAY, MAY. 27
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate State, Veterans & Military Affairs, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court, Denver
· DRCOG: Affordable Housing Workshop #4, 10 a.m., register for the event at https://drcog.org/node/982763
· Colorado General Assembly: House Education, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 7 Monthly Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., contact hd7@denverdemocrats.org to RSVP and receive Google Meets link
· Town Hall Sen. Chris Kolker: Arapahoe County Clerk Joan Lopez, 6-7 p.m., register in advance at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89591172639?pwd=bk00a1d1ZzJjVjU4R3AvK3dyUnI0QT09 or email senchriskolkeraide@gmail.com
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: CO Working Families Party Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., register at https://www.mobilize.us/co-wfp/event/370327/
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Drinking Liberally-South Metro, 6-8 p.m., 501 E. County Line, Littleton
· (D) Weld County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6-8 p.m., contact info@weldcountydems.org for more information
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 27 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., visit https://www.jeffcodems.org/jefferson-county-upcoming-events/ for Zoom link
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 41 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., contact hd41@arapahoedems.org for calendar invite with call-in information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Abolition Working Group, 7-8:30 p.m., register for the Zoom call at https://bit.ly/abolition-wg
FRIDAY, MAY. 28
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Republicans of Highlands Ranch, 7-8:30 a.m., 52 W. Springer Dr., Highlands Ranch, contact Jeff Wasden at 720-628-4787 for more information
SATURDAY, MAY. 29
· COVID Vaccine Clinic: City of Aurora, 9 a.m.-12 p.m., 15151 E. Alameda Pkwy., Aurora, register at https://www.auroragov.org/cms/One.aspx?portalId=16242704&pageId=17636714
· (L) Libertarian Party of Colorado: Liberty Toastmasters, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
SUNDAY, MAY. 30
· COVID Vaccine Clinic: City of Aurora, 9 a.m.-12 p.m., 15151 E. Alameda Pkwy., Aurora, register at https://www.auroragov.org/cms/One.aspx?portalId=16242704&pageId=17636714
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: NEWR Signature Gathering Canvass, 1-4 p.m., 701-799 High St., Denver, contact info@denverdsa.org for more information
