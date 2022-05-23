CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity.)
MONDAY, MAY. 23
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost for breakfast and meting $10
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Club, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 608 Garrison St., Unit A, Lakewood, contact Dan Bidstrup 303-882-54569 or jeffcorepublicanmensclub.org, cost $5
· DRCOG: Transportation Advisory Committee, 1:30 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for more information
· City of Denver: City Council Meeting and Public Comment Session, 5-6:30 p.m., join the meeting at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3GN7Zv99SluXrlm4UC8NLQ
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Communications Committee Monthly Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., contact lsigstedt@denverdemocrats.org for more information
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: W.I.N. Talks, 6:30-8 p.m., 619 Ken Pratt Blvd., Longmont
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: NEWR Weekly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact housing@denverdsa.org for Zoom link
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: EcoSocialist Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link
TUESDAY, MAY. 24
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Congressional District 1 Debate with Rep. DeGette and Neal Walia, 5:30-7:30 p.m., 875 Elati St., Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Electoral Committee Meeting, 6-7 p.m., contact electoral@denverdsa.org for more information
· (R) Fremont County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6-8 p.m., 603 Main St., Cañon City
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Tech Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., join the meeting at meet.google.com/fun-isfk-scm
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Energy & Environment Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., visit https://www.denverdemocrats.org/county-party-calendar for Zoom link
WEDNESDAY, MAY. 25
· Lincoln Club of Colorado: 2022 Legislative Session Wrap-Up, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 4100 E. Mexico Ave., Denver, RSPV at https://www.lincolnclubofcolorado.org/donate
· DRCOG: Regional Transportation Operations Working Group, 1:30-3:30 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for more information
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: South Asian Initiative, 4-5 p.m., visit https://www.coloradodems.org/calendar-of-events/ for Zoom link
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Mutual Aid Working Group, 5-7 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link
· (D) Mesa County Democratic Party: Congressional District 3 Forum, 6-7:30 p.m., 1100 North Ave., University Center Ballroom, Grand Junction
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Executive Board Meeting, 6-8 p.m., 4020 S. College Ave., Unit B11, Fort Collins
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Stonewall Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., register in advance at https://www.mobilize.us/stonewalldems/event/399074/
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 25 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., join the Zoom meeting at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83447840839
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Officer’s Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., visit https://www.jeffcodems.org/jefferson-county-upcoming-events/ for Zoom link
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Healthcare Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., contact belwood0328@gmail.com for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Orientation Call, 7-8:30 p.m., register in advance at http://bit.ly/DDSA-Orientation
THURSDAY, MAY. 26
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast, 7-8:30 a.m., 9250 Zotos Dr., Highlands Ranch, cost $15
· (R) Colorado Republican Party: Capitol Club Luncheon, 11:30 a.m-1 p.m., RSVP to 303-350-7211 or brielle@cologop.org
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Monthly Cocktail Social, 6-8 p.m., 457 S. Broadway, Denver
· (R) Weld County Republican Party: Citizen’s Training Session, 6-8 p.m., 1620 Pelican Lakes Point, Windsor, RSVP at https://www.weldcogop.org/calendar
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 27 Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., visit https://www.jeffcodems.org/jefferson-county-upcoming-events/ for Zoom link
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 2 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact hd2@denverdemocrats.org for more information
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Women’s Club Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 4020 S. College Ave., Unit B11, Fort Collins
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 41 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., contact hd41@arpaphoedems.org for more information
· (R) CU Republicans: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact coloradocr@gmail.com for more information
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact twatson@bocogop.org for more information
FRIDAY, MAY. 27
· (R) Republicans @ Denver Athletic Club: Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Labor Advisory Monthly Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 8725 W. 14th Ave., Suite 130, Lakewood
SATURDAY, MAY. 28
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 3 Meeting, 9-10:45 a.m., contact hd3@arapahoedems.org for more information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 9 Monthly Meeting, 9:15-11 a.m., 6500 E. Girard Ave., Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 7 Monthly Meeting, 10-11:30 a.m., 5650 Argonne St., Denver, contact hd7@denverdemocrats.org for more information
· (L) Boulder County Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters-North, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 315 S. Bowen St., Longmont
· (R) Adams County Republican Party: Republican Women Monthly Meeting, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., contact tamarapeagle@gmail.com for more information
SUNDAY, MAY 29
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Abolition Working Group Meeting & Book Club, 7-8:30 p.m., register at https://bit.ly/abolition-wg
