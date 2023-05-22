CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to [email protected] for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity, F-Forward.)
MONDAY, MAY 22
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost $10
· DRCOG: Area Plan on Aging-Fiscal Years 2023-2027 “The 4 Year Plan”, 10:30-11:45 a.m., visit https://drcog.org/node/989999 for Zoom link
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Republican Men’s Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 565 Union Blvd., Lakewood
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: P.O. Office Hours, 12-1 p.m., visit https://www.coloradodems.org/calendar-of-events/ for Zoom link
· DRCOG: Transportation Advisory Committee, 1:30 p.m., 1001 17th St., Ste. 700, Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Tech Office Hours, 5-6 p.m., visit https://www.denverdemocrats.org/county-party-calendar for Zoom link
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Electoral Meeting, 6-7 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Communications Committee Monthly Meeting, 6-7 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
TUESDAY, MAY 23
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Heather Gardens Democrats Meeting, 3-4:30 p.m., 2888 S. Heather Gardens Way, Aurora
· Colorado Fiscal Institute: Celebrate End-of-Session, 4-6 p.m., 501 E. 17th Ave., Denver
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Castle Rock Grassroots Conservatives, 6 p.m., 519 Wilcox St., Castle Rock
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Plains & Mountain West District Call, 6-7 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Wine and Tapas-Littleton, 6-7 p.m., contact 303-277-1113 for more information
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: How To Read a Poll—The Steady Training, 6-7:30 p.m., RSVP at www.thesteady.net/events
· DRCOG: Civic Academy Week Six, 6-9 p.m., 1001 17th St., Aspen Room, Denver
· (R) Fremont County Republican Party: Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 603 Main St., Cañon City
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Tech Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events for Google Meet Link
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Resolution Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: South JeffCo Tea Party Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., contact 303-277-1113 for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: COHFA Working Group Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82710277472 to join the meeting
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Political Education Committee Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events to register in advance
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Local Government Committee, 7-8 p.m., visit https://www.jeffcodems.org/calendar for Zoom link
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Energy & Environment Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., visit https://www.denverdemocrats.org/county-party-calendar for Zoom link
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Publicity Committee Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 4020 S. College Ave., Unit B11, Fort Collins
WEDNESDAY, MAY 24
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Club Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 1716 E. Mulberry St., Fort Collins
· Lincoln Club of Colorado: Monthly Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 7401 S. Clinton St., Englewood, Info and RSVP at lincolnclubofcolorado.org or contact [email protected] for more information
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: South Asian Initiative, 4-5 p.m., visit https://www.coloradodems.org/calendar-of-events/ for Zoom link
· Rep. Meg Froelich: Virtual Town Hall, 5-6:30 p.m., visit https://www.arapahoedems.org/calendar for Zoom link
· League of Women Voters of Colorado: 2023 Legislative Wrap-Up—What Happened, 5:30-7 p.m., register in advance at lwvcolorado.org
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 37 Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., visit https://www.arapahoedems.org/calendar for Zoom link
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: HD 23 Monthly Meeting, 6-8 p.m., contact 303-277-1113 for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Orientation Call, 7-8:30 p.m., visit http://bit.ly/DDSA-Orientation to register in advance
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Healthcare Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: LGBTQ Allied Initiative, 7:30-8:30 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
THURSDAY, MAY 25
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Steering Committee and Zoom Meet-n-Greet, 5:30-7 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81433026659 Passcode: 236791 to join the meeting
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 41 Monthly Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., 15200 E. Girard Ave., Ste. 1400, Aurora
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: HD 30 Monthly Meeting, 6-8 p.m., contact 303-277-1113 for more information
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Cocktails-Monthly Social, 6-8 p.m., contact 720-441-4092 for more information
· (D) Weld County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6-8 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 2 Monthly Meeting, 6-8 p.m., 400 S. Williams St., Denver
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 27 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., visit https://www.jeffcodems.org/calendar for Zoom link
· (R) CU Republicans: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
FRIDAY, MAY 26
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Highlands Ranch Republican Breakfast, 7-8:30 a.m., 4800 McArthur Ranch Rd., Littleton, cost $15 per person
· (R) Republicans @ Denver Athletic Club: Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Labor Advisory Monthly Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
SATURDAY, MAY 27
· Colorado Black Women for Political Action: Youth Empowerment, Health and Well-Being Summit, 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., RSVP at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/MLZ5S8J
· (L) Boulder County Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 315 S. Bowen St., Longmont
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 7 Monthly Meeting, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., visit https://www.denverdemocrats.org/county-party-calendar for Zoom link
· (R) Adams County Republican Party: Republican Women Monthly Meeting, 11 a.m.-12 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
SUNDAY, MAY 28
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Abolition Working Group Bi-Weekly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., register in advance at bit.ly/wg-abolition
