CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity.)
MONDAY, MAY. 2
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost for breakfast and meting $10
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Club, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 608 Garrison St., Unit A, Lakewood, contact Dan Bidstrup 303-882-54569 or jeffcorepublicanmensclub.org, cost $5
· Colorado General Assembly: House Finance, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· City of Denver: City Council Meeting and Public Comment Session, 5-6:30 p.m., join the meeting at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3GN7Zv99SluXrlm4UC8NLQ
· (R) Summit County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., 151 Peak One Blvd., Frisco
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: W.I.N. Talks, 6:30-8 p.m., 619 Ken Pratt Blvd., Longmont
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: EcoSocialist Committee, 7-8 p.m., register for the Zoom call at https://www.denverdsa.org/events
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Data Analytics Committee Monthly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit https://www.dougcodems.org/events for Zoom link
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: NEWR Weekly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact housing@denverdsa.org for Zoom link
· (R) Adams County Republican Party: Education Forum, 7-8:50 p.m., 400 W. 104th Ave., Northglenn
TUESDAY, MAY. 3
· (R) Collegiate Peaks Republican Women’s Forum: Meeting, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 217 Crossman Ave., Buena Vista, contact Millie Meardon 719-395-3228 for more information
· (D) Montrose County Democratic Party: Dem Lunch Bunch Meeting, 12-1:30 p.m., contact Sarah Combs 970-964-8968 for more information
· (R) Delta County Republican Party: Monthly Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 21987 Austin Rd., Austin, contact Angie Many 970-210-0948 for more information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 6 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 690 Colorado Blvd., Denver
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Field Leadership Action Group, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 5735 A. Arapahoe Ave., Boulder
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Chairs Advisory Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/95390103549 to join the meeting
WEDNESDAY, MAY. 4
· (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: Breakfast Committee, 6:45-8:30 a.m., contact 303-779-1115 for more information
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: Monthly Morning Meeting, 7-8 a.m., contact bbeck@bocogop.org for more information
· DRCOG: Metro Vision Idea Exchange-Make Small Plans, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., register in advance for the webinar at https://drcog.org/node/988392
· DRCOG: Executive Committee, 3 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for virtual meeting link
· DRCOG: Board Work Session, 4 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for virtual meeting link
· DRCOG: Performance and Engagement Committee, 5:30 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for virtual meeting link
· (D) Huerfano County Democratic Party: Meeting, 6-7 p.m., visit https://www.coloradodems.org/calendar-of-events/ for Zoom link
· (L) Adams County Libertarian Party: Development Group Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 10180 Grant St., Thornton
· (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Liberty on the Rocks, 6-9 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Denver Young Dems Monthly Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact info@denveryoungdems.org for more information
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Longmont Area Democrats Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 2121 Miller Dr., Classroom Bldg., Longmont
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., contact secretary@arapahoedems.org for Zoom link
· (R) Log Cabin Republicans: Happy Hour, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 629 E. Colfax Ave., Denver
· (R) Park County Republican Party: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., 880 Bogue St., Fairplay
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Outreach Team Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit https://www.coloradodems.org/calendar-of-events/ for Zoom link
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Housing Justice Committee Monthly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact housing@denverdsa.org for more information
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Finance Committee, 7-8:30 p.m., visit https://www.dougcodems.org/events for Zoom link
THURSDAY, MAY. 5
· Colorado General Assembly: Capital Development Committee, 8 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver
· (L) Northeast Colorado Libertarian Development Group: Monthly Meeting, 5:30-7:30 p.m., 539 S. Baxter Ave., Holyoke
· (R) Clear Creek County Republican Party: Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 1630 Miner St., Idaho Springs
· (R) CU Republicans: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact coloradocr@gmail.com
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 38 Book Club, 6:30-8 p.m., visit https://www.arapahoedems.org for Zoom link
· (D) El Paso County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 332 W. Bijou St., Colorado Springs
· (L) Boulder/Denver County Libertarian Party: Left Hand of Liberty-Dinner, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 800 S. Hover St., Ste. 12, Longmont
· (R) Adams County Republican Party: Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:45, 400 W. 104th Ave., Northglenn
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 28 Monthly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84146603811 to join the meeting
· (R) Gilpin County Republican Party: Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact marina.fish@gmail.com for more information
FRIDAY, MAY. 6
· (R) Denver Republican Party: First Friday Breakfast, 8-9:30 a.m., 2910 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, contact alan@denvergop.org for more information
· (R) Republicans @ Denver Athletic Club: Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver
SATURDAY, MAY. 7
· (R) Gunnison County Republican Party: Meeting, 8:30-10:30 a.m., 10209 Hwy. 135, Almont, contact Jane Chaney 970-349-7744 for more information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 4 Monthly Meeting, 9-11:30 a.m., contact hd@denverdemocrats.org for more information
· (D) Adams County Democratic Party: Latino Initiative, 9:30-11:30 a.m., 5590 N. Pecos St., Denver
· (D) Mesa County Democratic Party: Cinco de Mayo, 10 a.m., 3rd-7th St. on Main St., Grand Junction, visit https://www.latinangloalliancefoundation.org/cinco-de-mayo.html for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Labor Committee Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82938520009 to join the meeting
· (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Virtual Town Hall with Aurora Legislators, 10:15-11:45 a.m., visit https://www.arapahoedems.org to register in advance
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD Party for the Planet, 4-6 p.m., 6500 E. Girard Ave., Denver, cost $20, contact ammeisel@mac.com to purchase
· (L) Weld County Libertarian Party: Development Group Meeting, 6-8 p.m., 2 S. Parish Ave., Johnstown
SUNDAY, MAY 8
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Bi-Weekly Abolition Working Group Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., visit https://bit.ly/abolition-wg to register in advance
