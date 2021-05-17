CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity.)
Contact event organizers regarding any location changes or cancellations.
MONDAY, MAY. 17
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost for breakfast and meting $10
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Club, 7-9 a.m., 10151 W. 26th Ave., Wheat Ridge, contact Fred Holden 303-421-7619 or jeffcorepublicanmensclub.org, cost $5
· (R) Broomfield County Republican Party: Republican Women, 12:30-2:30 p.m., 500 Interlocken Blvd., Broomfield, cost $15, RSVP to Susie Hranicka at 303-469-2679
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Finance, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Health & Human Services, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Agriculture, Livestock & Water, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· DRCOG: RTD Accountability Committee—Governance Subcommittee, 4-5 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for meeting link
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Blue Beacon Committee, 6:30-7:30 p.m., join the meeting at https://zoom.us/j/5539826712
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: EcoSoc Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., register for the Zoom call at https://bit.ly/ecosoc-comm
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: W.I.N. Talks, 6:30-8 p.m., 619 Ken Pratt Blvd., Longmont
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: CD4 Executive Committee, 7-8 p.m., contact Dianne Bailey at bailey.nyce@pcisys.net or 303-328-7625 for Zoom link
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Core Tech Committee Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact tech@denverdemocrats.org for more information
· (R) Elbert County Republican Party: Ranchland Republican Women, 7-9 p.m., 651 Beverly St., Elizabeth
TUESDAY, MAY. 18
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: High Country Republican Club Meeting, 7-8:30 a.m., 30790 Stagecoach Blvd., #101, Evergreen, contact Art Onweller at 303-670-1540 for more information
· (R) Durango County Republican Party: Southwest Republican Women Luncheon, 12-1 p.m., 501 Camino Del Rio, Durango, RSVP to swrepublicanwomen@gmail.com
· Colorado General Assembly: House Public & Behavioral Health & Human Services, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Local Government, 2 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Transportation & Energy, 2 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Women, 5:30-8:30 p.m., 1441 E. Horsetooth Rd., Fort Collins, contact Christy Fagerlin at 970-493-7745 for more information
· (R) Weld County Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6-7 p.m., contact Tom Van Lone at 970-371-1368 for more information
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Team Crow Thank You Text Banks, 6-7 p.m., visit https://secure.ngpvan.com/BrleqVxZn06G3F1DndLGJg2 to join
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Mutual Aid Meeting, 6-7 p.m., register for the Zoom call at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUvf-yvqDwtHNTBo0dSelpmSaBJdTXbCScE
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Veterans Initiative Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., visit https://www.jeffcodems.org/jefferson-county-upcoming-events/ for meeting link
· (L) Libertarian Party of Denver: Monthly Meetup, 6:30-8 p.m., 3480 Park Ave. W., Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact vicechair@denverdemocrats.org for more information
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Log Cabin Republicans, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 221 W. 13th Ave., Denver
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 7 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., contact 720-787-7691 for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Mountain West District Call, 7-8 p.m., contact info@denverdsa.org for more information
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Mountain Republican Women’s Club, 7-9 p.m., 24933 Club House Cir., Golden, RSVP to 303-670-6555
· (L) Pueblo County Libertarian Party: Pueblo Meetup, 8-9 p.m., 219 S. Grand Ave., Pueblo
WEDNESDAY, MAY. 19
· Colorado General Assembly: House Floor Work, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., House Chamber, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Business Affairs & Labor, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Education, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· DRCOG: RTD Accountability Committee—Finance Subcommittee, 11 a.m.-12p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for meeting link
· (R) Archuleta County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 135 Country Center Dr., Pagosa Springs
· DRCOG: RTD Accountability Committee—Operations Subcommittee, 3-4 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for meeting link
· DRCOG: Executive Committee, 4:30 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for meeting link
· Colorado Coalition for the Homeless: Road To Redemption—How Criminal Justice Reform is Shaping the Future, 5-6 p.m., RSVP at https://coloradocoalition.zoom.us/webinar/register/ or https://www.arapahoedems.org
· (L) Mesa County Libertarian Party: Social, 5:30-8:30 p.m., 120 North Ave., Grand Junction
· DRCOG: Finance and Budget Committee, 5:45 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for meeting link
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Young Republicans Meeting, 6-8 p.m., 1228 Elizabeth St., Unit D1, Fort Collins, contact Kevin Anstett 970-481-3066 for more information
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Labor Initiative Meeting, 6-8 p.m., 6350 Broadway, Denver, contact Sara Gagliardi at 303-887-1723 for more information
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Democratic Women of Boulder County Evening Luncheon, 6-8 p.m., contact comms@bocodems.org for more information
· DRCOG: Board of Directors, 6:30 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for meeting link
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Young Dems Monthly Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact info@denveryoungdems.org for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: NEWR Weekly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., email housing@denverdsa.org for Zoom meeting information
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 2 Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 700 S. Franklin St., Denver
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Jewish Republicans, 7:30-9 p.m., 499 S. Elm St., Denver
THURSDAY, MAY. 20
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: South JeffCo Republicans, 7-8 a.m., 3901 S. Carr St., Lakewood, contact Bill Schroeder at 720-360-7836
· (R) Pueblo County Republican Party: Steel City Republican Women, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., contact Katherine Gibbs at hdutygib@msn.com for more information
· Colorado Health Foundation—The Hate Stops Here: Addressing Anti-Asian Acts, 12-1:30 p.m., register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/at-the-heart-of-the-matter-the-hate-stops-here-addressing-anti-asian-acts-tickets
· Colorado General Assembly: House Education, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Direct Action Working Group, 6-7 p.m., contact info@denverdsa.org for meeting information
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Republican Liberty Caucus, 6-8 p.m., 80 S. Madison St., Denver
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: North JeffCo Tea Party, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 9751 W. 49th Ave., Wheat Ridge, contact Jimi McFarland at 720-732-3758 for more information
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 40 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact info@arapahoedems.org for more information
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Stonewall Dems Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., register for the meeting at https://bit.ly/3nlB3PM
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Young Republicans Social, 6:30-8 p.m., 9239 Park Meadows Dr., Lone Tree
· (D) Larimer County Democratic Party: Monthly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact secretary@larimerdems.org for more information
· (L) Jefferson County Libertarian Party: Monthly Meetup, 7-8:30 p.m., 7706 W. Bowles Ave., Littleton
· (D) Adams County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact 303-428-5206 for meeting information
FRIDAY, MAY. 21
· DRCOG: Advisory Committee on Aging, 11 a.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for meeting link
· (R) Colorado Republican Business Coalition: Monthly Meeting, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 901 Auraria Pkwy., Denver
· (R) Mesa County Republican Party: Monthly Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 743 Horizon Dr., Grand Junction, RSVP at mesacountygop.org
· (R) Montrose County Republican Party: Women’s Club, 12-1 p.m., 25 Colorado Ave., Montrose, contact Dianna Coram at 970-249-0724 for more information
· (L) Colorado Libertarian Party: 2021 Colorado State Convention, 1717 Denver West Blvd., Golden, contact 303-837-9393 for specific timings
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Weekly Officer’s Meeting, 5-6 p.m., for meeting link visit arapahoedems.org
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Steering Committee Meeting, 5-7 p.m., contact info@denverdsa.org for more information
SATURDAY, MAY. 22
· (L) Colorado Libertarian Party: 2021 Colorado State Convention, 1717 Denver West Blvd., Golden, contact 303-837-9393 for specific timings
· (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: Aurora Republican Forum, 9-10 a.m., 14201 E. Evans Ave., Aurora, cost $5, contact Lee Ormiston at president@aurorarepublicanforum.com
· City of Aurora: COVID VACCINE CLINIC, 9 a.m.-12 p.m., 15151 E. Alameda Pkwy., Aurora, sign up at https://www.auroragov.org/cms/One.aspx?portalId=16242704&pageId=17636714
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 9 Monthly Meeting, 9:15-11 a.m., contact hd9@denverdemocrats.org for meeting information
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 9 Monthly Meeting, 9:15-11 a.m., contact mamble@hotmail.com for Zoom link
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Labor Committee Meeting, 10-11:30 a.m., contact labor@denverdsa.org for meeting information
· (L) Colorado Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters—North, 10-11:45 a.m., 315 S. Bowen St., Longmont
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: NEWR Signature Gathering Canvass, 1-4 p.m., 701-799 High St., Denver
· (R) Fremont County Republican Party: Lincoln Day Dinner, 6-8 p.m., 3011 US-50, Cañon City
SUNDAY, MAY. 23
· (L) Colorado Libertarian Party: 2021 Colorado State Convention, 1717 Denver West Blvd., Golden, contact 303-837-9393 for specific timings
· City of Aurora: COVID VACCINE CLINIC, 9 a.m.-12 p.m., 15151 E. Alameda Pkwy., Aurora, sign up at https://www.auroragov.org/cms/One.aspx?portalId=16242704&pageId=17636714
