CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity.)
MONDAY, MAY. 16
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost for breakfast and meting $10
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Club, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 608 Garrison St., Unit A, Lakewood, contact Dan Bidstrup 303-882-54569 or jeffcorepublicanmensclub.org, cost $5
· (R) Broomfield County Republican Party: Republican Women Meeting & Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 500 Interlocken Blvd., Broomfield
· (L) Boulder County Libertarian Party: Left Hand of Liberty Lunch Bunch, 12-2 p.m., 609 Ken Pratt Blvd., Longmont
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Energy & Environment Initiative Business Meeting, 5 p.m., visit https://www.coloradodems.org/calendar-of-events/ for Zoom link
· City of Denver: City Council Meeting and Public Comment Session, 5-6:30 p.m., join the meeting at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3GN7Zv99SluXrlm4UC8NLQ
· (D) Montrose County Democratic Party: Meeting, 5:30-6:45 p.m., contact kevin@montrosedemocrats.org for Zoom link
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Water Webinar-Running Low Colorado’s Water Problem, 6-7:30 p.m., register in advance at https://www.arapahoedems.org
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: W.I.N. Talks, 6:30-8 p.m., 619 Ken Pratt Blvd., Longmont
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: NEWR Weekly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact housing@denverdsa.org for Zoom link
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: EcoSocialist Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Core Tech Committee Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact tech@denverdemocrats.org for more information
TUESDAY, MAY. 17
· DRCOG: Regional Transportation Committee, 8:30 a.m., register at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89663659460
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: Republican Women, 11:15 a.m.-12:45 p.m., 4760 28th St., Boulder, contact lindaerdmann95949@yahoo.com for more information
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: All Initiatives Meeting, 5:30-6:30 p.m., visit https://www.coloradodems.org/calendar-of-events/ for Zoom link
· (R) Weld County Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6-7 p.m., contact info@weldcogop.org for more information
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact vicechair@denverdemocrats.org for more information
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 40 Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., register at https://www.mobilize.us/hd40/
· (R) Log Cabin Republicans: Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 221 W. 13th Ave., Denver
· (R) Denver Republican Party: District 2 — Monthly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., 700 S. Franklin St., Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Southwest District Call, 8-9 p.m., contact info@denverdsa.org for more information
WEDNESDAY, MAY. 18
· DRCOG: Information Webinar-DRCOG Technical Assistance Pilot Program, 11 a.m.-12 p.m., contact edaucher@drcog.org for more information
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Republican Women, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 9808 Sunningdale Blvd., Lone Tree, cost $32
· (R) San Luis County Republican Party: Republican Women Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 333 Santa Fe Ave., Alamosa
· (R) Archuleta County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 135 County Center Dr., Pagosa Springs
· DRCOG: Executive Committee, 4:30 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for more information
· DRCOG: Performance and Engagement Committee, 4:30 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for more information
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Women, 5:30-8 p.m., contact reservations@larimergop.org for more information
· DRCOG: Finance and Budget Committee, 5:45 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for more information
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Happy Hour, 6 p.m., 519 Wilcox St., Castle Rock
· (D) Garfield County Democratic Party: Core Team Meeting, 6-7 p.m., contact info@garcodems.org for meeting link
· (L) Mesa County Libertarian Party: Social, 6-8 p.m., 120 North Ave., Grand Junction
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Labor Initiative Meeting, 6-8 p.m., 6350 Broadway, Denver
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: Longmont Republican Women, 6-9 p.m., 1436 Skyway Dr., Longmont, contact president@longmontrepublicanwomen.org for more information
· (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Liberty on the Rocks Denver, 6-9 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· DRCOG: Board of Directors, 6:30 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for more information
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Stonewall Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., register at https://www.mobilize.us/stonewalldems/event/399074/
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 38 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., contact info@arapahoedems.org for more information
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit https://www.dougcodems.org/events to join Zoom meeting
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Criminal Justice Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., join the Zoom meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82241189196
THURSDAY, MAY. 19
· DRCOG: Quarterly City/County Managers Forum, 11:30 a.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for more information
· (R) Alamosa County Republican Party: Meeting, 5:30-6:30 p.m., 2069 First St., Alamosa, contact cherylodowd17@gmail.com
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Steering Committee, 5:30-6:30 p.m., join the Zoom call at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85190817124, passcode 460579
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 30 Monthly Meeting, 5:30-6:30 p.m., join the meeting at https://rmcad.zoom.us/j/91053250039
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Young Republicans, 6-7 p.m., 360 Village Square Ln., Castle Pines
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Denver Republican Women, 6-7 p.m., 457 S. Broadway, Denver
· Legislative Session Recap 2022 with Gov. Jared Polis, 6-7:30 p.m., register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/legislative-session-recap-2022-tickets-330645067297
· (L) El Paso County Libertarian Party: Monthly Meeting, 6-9 p.m., 7061 Commerce Center Dr., Colorado Springs
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6:30-9 p.m., 606 S. Mason St., Fort Collins
· (R) CU Republicans: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact coloradocr@gmail.com for more information
· (R) Adams County Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 6350 Broadway, Denver
FRIDAY, MAY. 20
· DRCOG: Advisory Committee on Aging, 11 a.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for more information
· (R) Mesa County Republican Party: Monthly Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 743 Horizon Dr., Grand Junction, cost $20, RSVP with mesacountyrepublicanparty@gmail.com
· (R) Republicans @ Denver Athletic Club: Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Capitol Building Advisory Committee, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Party Structure Meeting, 6:30 p.m., 4020 S. College Ave., Unit B11, Fort Collins
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Castle Rock/Sedalia Republican Breakfast, 7-8:30 a.m., 5607 US 85, Sedalia, cost $15
SATURDAY, MAY. 21
· (R) Aurora Republican Forum: Meeting, 9-10 a.m., 2340 S. Chambers Rd., contact president@aurorarepublicanforum.com for more information
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Mountain Area Dems, 9-10:30 a.m., 3757 Ponderosa Dr., Evergreen
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Colorado Democratic Latino Initiative, 9:30-11 a.m., visit https://www.coloradodems.org/calendar-of-events/ for Zoom link
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 8 Monthly Meeting, 9:45-11:45 a.m., 5209 Montview Blvd., Denver, contact hd8@denverdemocrats.org for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Labor Committee Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., join the meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82938520009
· (L) Denver County Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Arvada/Westminster Legislative Town Hall, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., contact calendar@jeffcodems.org for more information
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Stonewall Dems BBQ and Potluck, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., register in advance at https://www.mobilize.us/stonewalldems/event/451246/
SUNDAY, MAY 22
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 1 Chili Cookoff, 4-8 p.m., 2559 S. Federal Blvd., Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Abolition Working Group Meeting & Book Club, 7-8:30 p.m., register at https://bit.ly/abolition-wg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.