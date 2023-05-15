CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to [email protected] for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity, F-Forward.)
MONDAY, MAY 15
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost $10
· (R) Broomfield County Republican Party: Women’s Meeting & Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 500 Interlocken Blvd., Broomfield
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Republican Men’s Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 565 Union Blvd., Lakewood
· Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce: Legislative Wrap-Up, 12-1:30 p.m., 743 Horizon Dr., Grand Junction, register in advance at gjchamber.org/events
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Tech Office Hours, 5-6 p.m., visit https://www.denverdemocrats.org/county-party-calendar for Zoom link
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Electoral Meeting, 6-7 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link
· (D) Montrose County Democratic Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 433 S. 1st St., Montrose
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: W.I.N. Talks, 6:30-8 p.m., 619 Ken Pratt Blvd., Longmont
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: South JeffCo Conservative Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact [email protected] for Zoom link
TUESDAY, MAY 16
· DRCOG: Regional Transportation Committee, 8:30 a.m., visit https://drcog.org/node/989777 for Zoom link
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: Republican Women Meeting, 11:15 a.m.-12:45 p.m., 4760 28th St., Boulder
· DRCOG: ADRC Advisory Council Meeting, 1 p.m., visit https://drcog.org/node/989865 for Zoom link
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: All Initiatives Meeting, 5:30-6:30 p.m., visit https://www.coloradodems.org/calendar-of-events/ for Zoom link
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Mountain Republicans/285 Tea Party Meeting, 5:30-8 p.m., contact 303-277-1113 for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Internationalism Working Group, 6-7 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88473026633 to join the meeting
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: HD 24 Committee Meeting, 6-7 p.m., contact 303-277-1113 for more information
· (R) Weld County Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6-7 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6-8 p.m., 690 Colorado Blvd., Denver
· DRCOG: Civic Academy Week Five, 6-9 p.m., 1001 17th St., Aspen Room, Denver
· (R) Log Cabin Republicans: Business Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 221 W. 13th Ave., Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Political Education Committee Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 2 Monthly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., 700 S. Franklin St., Denver
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: HD 44 Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
WEDNESDAY, MAY 17
· (R) San Luis Valley Republican Women: Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 333 Santa Fe Ave., Alamosa
· (R) Archuleta County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 135 Country Center Dr., Pagosa Springs
· DRCOG: Executive Committee, 4-5 p.m., 1001 17th St., Aspen Room, Denver
· DRCOG: Performance and Engagement Committee, 5-5:30 p.m., 1001 17th St., Red Rocks Room, Denver
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 61 Monthly Meeting, 5-7 p.m., 5428 S. Parker Rd., Aurora
· DRCOG: Finance and Budget Committee, 5:30-6 p.m., 1001 17th St., Red Rocks Room, Denver
· (D) Larimer County Democratic Party: Health Care Action Monthly Meeting, 5:30-6:30 p.m., register in advance at https://www.larimerdems.org/events
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: HD 28 Committee Meeting, 6-7 p.m., contact 303-277-1113 for more information
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Labor Initiative Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., 6350 Broadway, Denver
· (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Liberty on the Rocks, 6-9 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave, Denver
· DRCOG: Board of Directors, 6:30 p.m., 1001 17th St., Aspen Room, Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Tech Committee Monthly Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., visit https://www.denverdemocrats.org/county-party-calendar for Zoom link
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: EcoSocialist Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Education Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., visit https://www.denverdemocrats.org/county-party-calendar for Zoom link
THURSDAY, MAY 18
· (R) Alamosa County Republican Party: Meeting, 5:30-6:30 p.m., 2069 First St., Alamosa
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: SocFem Committee Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83525600731 to join the meeting
· (R) CU Republicans: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (D) Adams County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 6350 Broadway, Denver
FRIDAY, MAY 19
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Castle Rock/Sedalia Republican Breakfast, 7-8:30 a.m., 5607 US 85, Sedalia
· Colorado General Assembly: Legislative Oversight Committee Concerning Colorado Jail Standards, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Colorado Jail Standards Commission, 10 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Capitol Building Advisory Committee, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· (R) Mesa County Republican Party: Monthly Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 743 Horizon Dr., Grand Junction, RSVP at mesacountygop.org
· (R) Republicans @ Denver Athletic Club: Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver
· Colorado League of Women Voters: Annual Meeting, 4-8 p.m., visit https://www.lwvcolorado.org/content.aspx to register in advance
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Headquarters Grand Meeting, 5-6 p.m., 15200 E. Girard Ave., Ste. 1400, Aurora, RSVP at https://secure.actblue.com/donate/officegrandopen
SATURDAY, MAY 20
· Colorado League of Women Voters: Annual Meeting, 8 a.m.-12 p.m., visit https://www.lwvcolorado.org/content.aspx to register in advance
· (R) Aurora Republican Forum: Meeting, 9-10 a.m., 2340 S. Chambers Rd., Aurora
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Mountain Area Dems, 9-10:30 a.m., 3757 Ponderosa Dr., Evergreen
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Aurora Town Meeting with Alison Coombs, 9:30-11 a.m., 15324 E. Hampden Cir., Aurora
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Central JeffCo Town Hall, 9:30-11 a.m., 7706 W. Bowles Ave., Littleton
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 8 Monthly Meeting, 9:30-11:30 a.m., 5209 Montview Blvd., Denver
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Republican Women-District Meeting, 9:30 a.m.-12 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Labor Committee Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81953520834 to join the meeting
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 9 Monthly Meeting, 10:15-11:45 a.m., 1500 S. Dahlia St., Denver
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Arvada/Westminster Legislative Town Hall, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., 8485 Kipling St., Arvada
SUNDAY, MAY 21
· (D) Garfield County Democratic Party: Spring Party and Fundraiser, 2-4 p.m., 900 Garfield Ave., #41, Carbondale, donate at https://secure.actblue.com/donate/garcodemsspringevent2023
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: Coal Creek Republican Women, 3-5 p.m., 425 S. Bowen St., #1, Longmont
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Abolition Working Group Bi-Weekly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., register in advance at bit.ly/wg-abolition
