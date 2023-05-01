CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to [email protected] for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity, F-Forward.)
MONDAY, MAY 1
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost $10
· Colorado General Assembly: House State, Civic, Military & Veterans Affairs, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· (D) Gunnison County Democratic Party: Annual Unity Dinner, 4-7 p.m., 850 CO. Rd. 49, Gunnison, purchase tickets at https://secure.actblue.com/donate/gunnisonunity
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Tech Office Hours, 5-6 p.m., visit https://www.denverdemocrats.org/county-party-calendar for Zoom link
· (R) Summit County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., 151 Peak One Blvd., Frisco
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Electoral Meeting, 6-7 p.m., visit https://bit.ly/new_electoral_mtg to register in advance
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: W.I.N. Talks, 6:30-8 p.m., 619 Ken Pratt Blvd., Longmont
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Housing Justice Monthly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
TUESDAY, MAY 2
· (R) Collegiate Peaks Republican Women’s Forum: Meeting, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 217 Crossman Ave., Buena Vista
· (D) Montrose County Democratic Party: Dem Lunch Bunch Meeting, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (R) Delta County Republican Party: Monthly Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 21987 Austin Rd., Austin
· DRCOG: Civic Academy Week Three, 6-9 p.m., 1001 17th Ave., Aspen Room, Denver
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Resolution Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 6 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 690 Colorado Blvd., Denver
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: 1st Tuesday Action Group, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 1911 S. Havana St., Aurora
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Field Leadership Action Group, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 5735 A. Arapahoe Ave., Boulder
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Chairs Advisory Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/95390103549 to join the meeting
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Political Education Committee Meeting, 7-8 p.m., 2019 E. 17th Ave., Denver, contact [email protected] for more information
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: HD 43 Monthly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 5 Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 1255 Galapagos St., Denver
WEDNESDAY, MAY 3
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: Monthly Morning Meeting, 7-8 a.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· DRCOG: Executive Committee Meeting, 3-4 p.m., contact [email protected] for virtual meeting link
· DRCOG: Board Work Session, 4-5 p.m., contact [email protected] for virtual meeting link
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Parker Conservatives Social Meeting, 5 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Colorado Palestine Coalition Meeting, 6-7 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Denver Young Dems Monthly Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Liberty on the Rocks, 6-9 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: County Executive Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact [email protected] for Zoom link
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Longmont Area Democrats Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 2121 Miller Dr., Classroom Bldg., Longmont
· (R) Log Cabin Republicans: Happy Hour, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 629 E. Colfax Ave., Denver
· (R) Park County Republican Party: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., 880 Bogue St., Fairplay
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: EcoSocialist Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events for more information
THURSDAY, MAY 4
· Colorado General Assembly: Capital Development Committee, 8:30 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· DRCOG: Small Communities, Hot Topics Forum, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 1001 17th St., Aspen Room, Denver, register in advance at https://drcog.org/node/989959
· (R) Clear Creek County Republican Party: Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 1630 Miner St., Idaho Springs
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 24 Monthly Meeting, 6-7 p.m., visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84797879789 to join the meeting
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 41 Board Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., visit https://www.arapahoedems.org/ for Zoom link
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 40 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (D) El Paso County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 332 W. Bijou St., Colorado Springs
· (L) Douglas County Libertarian Party: Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 519 Wilcox St., Castle Rock
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: SocFem Committee Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83525600731 to join the meeting
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 28 Monthly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87218066973 to join the meeting
· (R) CU Republicans: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (R) Gilpin County Republican Party: Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
FRIDAY, MAY 5
· (R) Denver Republican Party: First Friday Breakfast, 8-9:30 a.m., 560 S. Holly St., Denver, contact [email protected] for more information
· (R) Republicans @ Denver Athletic Club: Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Friday Night Bingo, 7-8 p.m., 4109 Club Manor Dr., Pueblo
SATURDAY, MAY 6
· (R) Gunnison County Republican Party: Meeting, 8:30-10:30 a.m., 10209 Hwy. 135, Almont
· (D) Adams County Democratic Party: Latino Initiative, 9:30-11:30 a.m., 5590 N. Pecos St., Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Labor Committee Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81953520834 to join the meeting
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 4 Monthly Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 3550 W. 38th Ave., #98, Denver, contact [email protected] for virtual link
· (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Virtual Town Hall with Aurora Legislators, 10:15-11:30 a.m., register in advance at https://www.coloradodems.org/calendar-of-events/
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Annual Cobalt Gala, 6-9 p.m., 1510 N. Clarkson St., Denver
SUNDAY, MAY 7
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Organizing Council Retreat, 2-4:30 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: County Rule Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Abolition Working Group Bi-Weekly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., register in advance at bit.ly/wg-abolition
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.