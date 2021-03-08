CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity.)
Contact event organizers regarding any location changes or cancellations.
MONDAY, MAR. 8
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost for breakfast and meting $10
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Club, 7-9 a.m., 10151 W. 26th Ave., Wheat Ridge, contact Fred Holden 303-421-7619 or jeffcorepublicanmensclub.org, cost $5
· DRCOG: Full RTD Accountability Committee Meeting, 8:30-10 a.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for link to join the virtual meeting
· Colorado General Assembly: House State, Civic, Military & Veterans Affairs, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Finance, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court Chambers, Denver
· (R) Chaffee County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 3:30-6 p.m., contact David Williams 719-239-1813 for more information
· (R) Summit County Republican Party: Republican Women’s Meeting, 4:30-7 p.m., 2700 Golden Eagle Rd., Silverthorne
· City of Denver: City Council Meeting, 5-9 p.m., join the Zoom call at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3GN7Zv99SluXrlm4UC8NLQ with password Denver
· (D) Larimer County Democratic Party: Blue Flower Fund Larimer Fundraiser with Rep. Joe Neguse, 5:30-6:30 p.m., visit http://www.larimerdems.org/calendar/event/community-event-blueflower-fund-larimer-fundraiser-wrep-joe-neguse to register for the event
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: County Officers Meeting, 6-8 p.m., 574 S. Broadway, Denver
· (R) Elbert County Republican Party: Young Republicans Committee, 6:30-8 p.m., 1975 Legacy Cir., Elizabeth, contact Andrea Richardson at richardsonam2014@gmail.com for more information
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: W.I.N. Talks, 6:30-8 p.m., 619 Ken Pratt Blvd., Longmont
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 6 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., contact dengophd6@gmail.comfor more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Pol-Ed Follow-Up Discussion, 7-8 p.m., register for the call at http://bit.ly/pol-ed-discussion
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Membership Strategy Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., register for the Zoom call at https://www.denverdsa.org/events
· (L) Libertarian Party of Colorado: Board Meeting, 7-9 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Executive Committee, 7-9 p.m., 8484 S. Valley Hwy., Englewood
TUESDAY, MAR. 9
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Wellington Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8 a.m., 3914 Roosevelt Ave., Wellington
· Colorado General Assembly: Legislative Audit Committee, 8 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court Chambers, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Judiciary, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Cherry Creek Republican Women, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 110 Glenmoor Dr., Englewood, cost $20, RSVP with June Robinson 303-752-2013
· Colorado General Assembly: House Judiciary, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Public & Behavioral Health & Human Services, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Transportation & Local Government, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Local Government, 2 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate State, Veterans & Military Affairs, 2 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court Chambers, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Transportation & Energy, 2 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· (R) Huerfano County Republican Party: Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., 118 W. 6th St., Walsenburg
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Tech Office Hours, 5:30-7:30 p.m., register for the meeting at https://www.denverdsa.org/events
· (D) El Paso County Democratic Party: 2nd Tuesday ReOrg Results, 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact epcdems@gmail.com for more information
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 4 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 1565 N.Raleigh St., #100, Denver
· (L) Arapahoe County Libertarian Party: Arapahappy Hour, 6-8:30 p.m., due to limited available space RSVP with chair@lparapahoe.org
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: GOTV Committee Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact gotv@denverdemocrats.org for more information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 5 Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., contact info@denverdemocrats.org
WEDNESDAY, MAR. 10
· Colorado General Assembly: House Education, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Education, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Health & Insurance, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Transportation & Local Government, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 5:30-8:30 p.m., register for the call at ttp://bcdp.co/EC-Meeting
· (R) Eagle County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 1055 Edwards Village Blvd., Edwards
· (D) Adams County Democratic Party: HD 35 Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., 10701 Melody Dr., #411, Northglenn
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Chair’s VAN Training, 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact calendar@jeffcodems.org for more information
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 38 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., register for the call at https://register.gotowebinar.com/rt/1301604476088104973
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: NEWR Weekly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., email housing@denverdsa.org for Zoom call information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: SocFem Committee Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., register for the Zoom call at https://bit.ly/socfem-comm
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Criminal Justice Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., email walkerlknight@gmail.com for more information
· (R) Park County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 7-9 p.m., 880 Bogue St., Fairplay, contact Richard Eisner 303-838-7491 for more information
· (L) Libertarian Party of Colorado: Bylaws and Constitution Meeting, 8-9:30 p.m., visit https://lpcolorado.org/event/bylaws-and-constitution-meeting-2020-12-12/ for Zoom meeting link
THURSDAY, MAR. 11
· Colorado General Assembly: House State, Civic Military & Veterans Affairs, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· (R) Devner/Jefferson County Republican Party: Foothills Republicans Club, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 6255 W. Quincy Ave., Denver, contact Rick Enstrom 720-246-6685 for more information
· Colorado General Assembly: House Education/Senate Education, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Education, Upon Adjournment of Joint Education Committee., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Education, Upon Adjournment of Joint Education Committee, 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Judiciary, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court Chambers, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Business Affairs & Labor, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Energy & Environment, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· (R) Montrose County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., 930 Colorado Ave., Montrose, contact Scott Riba at 970-596-9998 for more information
· (D) Broomfield Democratic Party: Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact info@broomfielddems.org for more information
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 9 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 3355 S. Monaco Pkwy., Denver
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 1 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 5220 W. Warren Ave., Denver (R) Elbert County Republican Party: Republican Women Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 651 W. Beverly St., Elizabeth
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Virtual HD 42 Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact hd42@arapahoedems.org for Google Meets link
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Education Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., contact donna_morganstern@yahoo.com for more information
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 5 Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 221 W. 13th Ave., Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: City Charter Reading/Discussion Group, 7-9 p.m., register for the Zoom call at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcud-2trTstEt03vZsIE13uqVDgeFjOuqUg
· (L) Libertarian Party of Colorado: Monthly Leadership Forum, 7:30-8:30 p.m., visit https://lpcolorado.org/event/lpco-monthly-leadership-forum/ for Zoom link
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Change IREA Weekly Meeting, 7:30-8:30 p.m., contact info@douglasdemocrats.org for more information
FRIDAY, MAR. 12
· Colorado General Assembly: House Public & Behavioral Health & Human Services, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Legislative Council, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Executive Committee of the Legislative Council, Upon Adjournment of the Legislative Council, 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Steering Committee Meeting, 5-6 p.m., contact info@denverdsa.org for more information
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Weekly Officer’s Meeting, 5-6 p.m., contact info@arapahoedems.org for meeting information
· (R) Washington County Republican Party: Lincoln Day Dinner, 5:30-7:30 p.m., 551 W. 2nd St., Akron
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 7 Black History Game Night, 7-9 p.m., RSVP at http://bit.ly/PleasePurchaseTicketsHere
SATURDAY, MAR. 13
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 8-9 a.m., 4000 Justice Way, Castle Rock
· (R) Weld County Republican Party: Weld Breakfast, 8-9:30 a.m., 815 7th St., Ft. Lupton, contact John Kivimaki at 303-828-0262 for more information
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Second Saturday Breakfast, 8:30-10 a.m., contact calendar@jeffcodems.org for more information
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Aurora Democratic Breakfast Forum, 8:30-10:30 a.m., contact ckboller@comcast.net for meeting link
· (R) Adams County Republican Party: North Suburban Republican Forum, 8:30-10:30 a.m., 9998 Grant St., Thornton, contact Dana West at 303-280-0243 for more information
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Denver Republican Women Meeting, 9-11 a.m., 290 Speer Blvd., Denver, visit https://www.denvergopwomen.org/next-meeting to RSVP
· (L) Libertarian Party of Colorado: Gun Show Colorado Springs, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., 3960 Palmer Park Blvd., Colorado Springs
· (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: West Arapahoe Republican Forum, 9:15-11:15 a.m., 2255 W. Berry Ave., Littleton
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 1 Meeting, 9:30-10:30 a.m., contact info@denverdemocrats.org for more information
· (D) Adams County Democratic Party: HD 32 Meeting, 10-11 a.m., 7125 Mariposa St., Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Labor Committee Meeting, 10-11:30 a.m., contact labor@denverdsa.org for more information
· (L) Libertarian Party of Colorado: Liberty Toastmasters-North, 10-11:45 a.m., 315 S. Bowen St., Longmont
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Website Team Monthly Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., for Zoom meeting link contact larry@toaboyt.com
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 3 Meeting, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., contact info@arapahoedems.org for more information
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: CD 4 ReOrg, 1-2 p.m., contact info@arapahoedems.org for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Chapter Meeting, 2-4 p.m., contact info@denverdsa.org for more information
SUNDAY, MAR. 14
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Green Town Hall with Rep. Frolich, 12-1 p.m., contact info@arapahoedems.org for more information
