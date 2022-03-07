CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity.)
Contact event organizers regarding any location changes or cancellations. For any missing Republican Party events contact info@cologop.org
MONDAY, MAR. 7
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost for breakfast and meting $10
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Club, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 608 Garrison St., Unit A, Lakewood, contact Dan Bidstrup 303-882-54569 or jeffcorepublicanmensclub.org, cost $5
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Health & Human Services, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Agriculture, Livestock & Water, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· City of Denver: City Council Meeting and Public Comment Session, 5-6:30 p.m., join the meeting at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3GN7Zv99SluXrlm4UC8NLQ
· (R) Summit County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., 151 Peak One Blvd., Frisco
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: W.I.N. Talks, 6:30-8 p.m., 619 Ken Pratt Blvd., Longmont
· (L) Colorado Libertarian Party: Meet the Candidates for Legislative Director, 7 p.m., visit https://lpcolorado.org/event/zoom-meeting-meet-the-candidates-for-legislative-director-2022-03-07/ for Zoom link
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: EcoSocialist Committee, 7-8 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events to register in advance
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: NEWR Weekly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact housing@denverdsa.org for Zoom link
· (R) Adams County Republican Party: Education Forum, 7-8:50 p.m., 400 W. 104th Ave., Northglenn
TUESDAY, MAR. 8
· Colorado General Assembly: Legislative Audit, 7 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court, Denver
· (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: Cherry Creek Republican Women, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 7801 E. Orchard Rd., Greenwood Village
· Colorado General Assembly: House Judiciary, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Transportation & Local Government, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Public & Behavioral Health & Human Services, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Local Government, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Transportation & Energy, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· (R) Huerfano County Republican Party: Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., 118 W. 6th St., Walsenburg
· Colorado State Association of Health Underwriters: Cocktail Reception, 5:30-7 p.m., 1201 Broadway, FIRE Terrace, Denver, contact jenn@domestrategies.com for more information
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Parker Conservatives Social Meeting, 6 p.m., contact parkcons@yahoo.com for more information
· (D) Arapahoe County Republican Party: 1st Tuesday Action Group, 6-7:30 p.m., 1911 S. Havana St., Aurora
· (R) Teller County Republican Party: Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 11122 US-24, Divide, contact cassandracarter@me.com for more information
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 4 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 1565 N. Raleigh St., #100, Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: GOTV Committee Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact gotv@denverdemocrats.org for more information
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Colorado Governor Candidate Forum, 6:30-8 p.m., 8827 Lone Tree Pkwy., Lone Tree, seating is limited register in advance at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dcrw-ccrw-2022-colorado-governor-candidate-forum-tickets-264424178837
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 5 Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., register in advance at https://www.mobilize.us/hd5democrats/event/441751/ or contact hd5@denverdemocrats.org for more information
· (D) Jefferson County Republican Party: VETI Bi-Weekly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83133223267 to join the meeting
· (D) Arapahoe County Republican Party: Indivisible Centennial West/South Metro, 7-8:30 p.m., RSVP at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/4090848a5aa2daa8-march1
WEDNESDAY, MAR. 9
· Colorado General Assembly: House Business Affairs & Labor, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Education, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 0107, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Energy & Environment, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· Colorado State Association of Health Underwriters: Cocktail Reception, 12-1:15 p.m., 1200 Broadway, Denver, contact jenn@domestrategies.com for more information
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Health & Human Services, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Transportation & Local Government, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Finance, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Judiciary, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Health & Insurance, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Obama Dinner Planning, 4-5:45 p.m., visit https://www.coloradodems.org/calendar-of-events/ for Zoom link
· Colorado Leads: Legislative Reception, 5-7 p.m., 110 16th St., Venture X Offices 14th Floor, Denver, contact Annie Marcinek 960-575-8089 for more information
· (R) Eagle County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 1055 Edwards Village Blvd., Edwards
· (D) Jefferson County Republican Party: Latino Initiative Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 5151 W. 1st Ave., Denver
· (D) Arapahoe County Republican Party: HD 36 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact hd36@arapahoedems.org for Zoom link
· (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Monthly Meetup, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 1223 E. 13th Ave., Denver
· (D) Arapahoe County Republican Party: HD 38 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., contact info@arapahoedems.org for more information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Criminal Justice Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., contact walkerlknight@gmail.com for more information
· (R) Park County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 7-9 p.m., 880 Bogue St., Fairplay, contact Richard Eisner at 303-838-7491 for more information
THURSDAY, MAR. 10
· Colorado General Assembly: Capital Development Committee, 8 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House State, Civic, Military & Veterans Affairs, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· (R) Foothills Republicans: Meet Your 2022 Jefferson County Candidates, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 11500 W. Hampden Ave., Lakewood, register in advance at https://www.foothillsrepublicans.org/events
· Colorado General Assembly: House Education, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Agriculture & Natural Resources, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Education, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Judiciary, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Business Affairs & Labor, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· DRCOG: Southwest Weld Forum, 2-3 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Steering Committee, 5:30-6:30 p.m., visit meet.google.com/umn-yioe-rtb to join the meeting
· (D) Adams County Republican Party: HD 29 Meeting, 6 p.m., contact 303-428-5206 for more information
· (R) Montrose County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., 930 Colorado Ave., Board Room, Montrose, contact Scott Riba 970-596-9998 for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Palestine Working Group, 6-7:30 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89426246321 to join the Zoom call
· (D) Jefferson County Republican Party: HD 29 Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact calendar@jeffcodems.org for more information
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 9 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 3355 S. Monaco Pkwy., Denver
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 1 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 5220 W. Warren Ave., Denver
· (L) Jefferson County Libertarian Party: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit https://lpcolorado.org/event/zoom-meeting-jeffco-campaigns-2021-11-27/ for Zoom link
· (R) CU Republicans: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact coloradocr@gmail.com for more information
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 5 Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 221 W. 13th Ave., Denver
· (D) Arapahoe County Republican Party: HD 42 Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact hd42@arapahoedems.org for Google Meets link
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Education Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., contact donna_morganstern@yahoo.com for more information
FRIDAY, MAR. 11
· Colorado General Assembly: Statutory Revision Committee, 7:30 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· (R) Republicans @ Denver Athletic Club: Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver
SATURDAY, MAR. 12
· (L) Colorado Libertarian Party: 2022 LP State Convention, 1833 County Rd. 53, Keensburg, purchase tickets for special events at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2022-libertarian-party-of-colorado-state-convention-tickets-243101762917, contact secretary@lpcolorado.org for more information and full timetable
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 8-9 a.m., 4000 Justice Way, Castle Rock
· (R) Weld County Republican Party: Breakfast, 8-9:30 a.m., 701 Vasquez Blvd., Platteville
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 8 a.m.-10 a.m., 10055 Library Way, Lone Tree
· (D) Jefferson County Republican Party: Second Saturday Breakfast, 8:30-10 a.m., visit https://zoom.us/j/5539826712 to join the meeting
· (D) Arapahoe County Republican Party: Aurora Democratic Breakfast Forum, 8:30-10:30 a.m., 15350 E. Illiff Ave., Aurora
· (R) Adams County Republican Party: North Suburban Republican Forum, 9-10:30 a.m., 541 E. 99th Pl., Thornton
· (R) Denver County Republican Party: Republican Women’s Club, 9-11 a.m., 597 S. Clinton St., Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 1 Meeting, 9:30-11 a.m., register in advance at https://www.mobilize.us/hd1democrats/event/441752/ or contact hd1@denverdemocrats.org for more information
· (L) Boulder County Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters-North, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 315 S. Bowen St., Longmont
· NAACP: Aurora Branch General Body Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., contact naacpauoracolorado@gmail.com for more information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Website Team Monthly Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., contact larry@toaboyt.com for Zoom link
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Labor Committee Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87515258526 to join Zoom call
· (D) Arapahoe County Republican Party: Virtual Town Hall with Aurora Legislators, 10:15-11:45 a.m., register in advance at https://www.arapahoedems.org
· (D) Arapahoe County Republican Party: HD 3 Meeting, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., contact info@arapahoedems.org for more information
SUNDAY, MAR. 13
· (D) Arapahoe County Republican Party: Latinx Advocacy Day 2022, 8 a.m.-12 p.m., 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Bi-Weekly Abolition Working Group Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., visit https://bit.ly/abolition-wg to register in advance
