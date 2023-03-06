CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to [email protected] for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity, F-Forward.)
‾
MONDAY, MAR. 6
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost $10
· Colorado General Assembly: House Agriculture, Water & Natural Resources, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House State, Civic Military & Veterans Affairs, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Education, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Judiciary, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Transportation & Energy, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver
· (R) Summit County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., 151 Peak One Blvd., Frisco
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Electoral Meeting, 6-7 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link
· Town Hall with Dave Treasurer Young & Rep. Dickson, 6-7 p.m., 5955 S. Holly St., Centennial, visit https://www.arapahoedems.org/ to RSVP
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: W.I.N. Talks, 6:30-8 p.m., 619 Ken Pratt Blvd., Longmont
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Data Analytics Committee, 7-8 p.m., contact [email protected] for Zoom link
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Housing Justice Monthly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact [email protected] for Zoom link
TUESDAY, MAR. 7
· Colorado General Assembly: House Health & Insurance/House Public & Behavioral Health & Human Services, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
· (R) Collegiate Peaks Republican Women’s Forum: Meeting, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 217 Crossman Ave., Buena Vista
· (D) Montrose County Democratic Party: Dem Lunch Bunch Meeting, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 320 S. 2nd St., Montrose
· Colorado General Assembly: House Judiciary, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Select Committee on Rising Utility Rates, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Public & Behavioral Health & Human Services, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Transportation, Housing & Local Government, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Finance, 2 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Local Government & Housing, 2 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Business, Labor & Technology, 2 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court, Denver
· Colorado State Association of Health Underwriters: Legislative Happy Hour, 5-7 p.m., 1201 Broadway, Denver, contact Jenn Penn at [email protected] for more information
· (R) Delta County Republican Party: Monthly Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 21987 Austin Rd., Austin, contact Angie Many at 970-210-0948 for more information
· (R) Log Cabin Republicans: Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 221 W. 13th Ave., Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 6 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 690 Colorado Blvd., Denver
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Chairs Advisory Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/95390103549 to join the meeting
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 38 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Field Leadership Action Group, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 5735 A. Arapahoe Ave., Boulder
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: COHFA Working Group Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82710277472 to join the meeting
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: HD 43 Monthly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact [email protected] for Zoom link
· (R) Denver Republican Party: First Congressional Central Committee Meeting, 7-8 p.m., 1660 S. Albion St., 2nd Floor Conference Room, Denver
WEDNESDAY, MAR. 8
· Colorado General Assembly: Water Resources & Agriculture Review Committee, 7:45 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Energy & Environment, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Education, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· Rep. Naquetta Ricks: International Women’s Day at the Capitol, 8:30-11:30 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, contact [email protected] or 818-970-4505 to RSVP
· Colorado State Association of Health Underwriters: Legislative Luncheon, 12 p.m., 1200 N. Broadway, Denver, contact Jenn Penn at [email protected] for more information
· DRCOG: Jefferson County Collaborative Forum, 1 p.m., visit https://drcog.org/node/989899 for virtual meeting information
· DROCG: Small Area Forecast Working Group Meeting No. 5, 1 p.m., visit https://drcog.org/node/989880 for registration information
· Colorado General Assembly: House Transportation, Housing & Local Government, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Education, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Judiciary, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 5:30-8:30 p.m., visit http://bcdp.co/EC-Meeting to join the meeting
· (R) Eagle County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 1055 Edwards Village Blvd., Edwards
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 29 Monthly Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., contact [email protected] for Zoom link
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Latino Initiative Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 5151 W. 1st Ave., Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Eco-Socialist Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events for Zoom
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 1660 S. Albion St., 2nd Fl. Conference Room, Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Criminal Justice Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82241189196 to join the meeting
· (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Monthly Meetup, 7-9 p.m., 141 S. Broadway, Denver
· (R) Park County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 7-9 p.m., 880 Bogue St., Fairplay, contact Richard Eisner at 303-838-7491 for more information
THURSDAY, MAR. 9
· Colorado General Assembly: Capital Development Committee, 8 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House State, Civic, Military & Veterans Affairs, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Education, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate State, Veterans & Military Affairs, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Energy & Environment, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Agriculture & Natural Resources, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Healthy & Human Services, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· Pikes Peak United Way: Colorado Springs Mayoral Forum, 5 p.m., 1520 Verde Dr., Colorado Springs
· League of Women Voters: At-Large City Council Candidate Forum, 5-6:30 p.m., 720 N. Tejon St., KRCC Meeting Rm., Colorado Springs
· Colorado Cable Telecommunications Association: It’s Day 60! The Annual Downhill Party, 5-7:30 p.m., 225 E. 16th Ave., Penthouse Level, Denver, contact [email protected] for more information
· Regis University: Denver City Council District 1 Debate, 5:30-7:30 p.m., 3333 Regis Blvd., Claver Hall Rm. 315, Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Southwest Denver Meetup, 6-7 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (R) Montrose County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., 930 Colorado Ave., Board Room, Montrose, contact Scott Riba at 970-596-9998 for more information
· (R) Foothills Republicans: State GOP Chairman Candidate Forum, 6-8 p.m., 1626 Cole Blvd., Bldg. 7 4th Floor, Lakewood, register in advance at https://www.foothillsrepublicans.org/events
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 1 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 6800 Hampden Ave., Lakewood
· (D) Broomfield County Democratic Party: Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 280 Spader Way, Broomfield
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: SocFem Committee Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83525600731 to join the meeting
· (R) CU Republicans: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 8 Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 9 Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 3355 S. Monaco Pkwy., Denver
FRIDAY, MAR. 10
· Colorado General Assembly: Colorado Jail Standards Commission, 10 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
· (R) Republicans @ Denver Athletic Club: Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver
SATURDAY, MAR. 11
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 8-9 a.m., 400 Justice Way, Castle Rock
· (R) Weld County Republican Party: Breakfast Meeting, 8-9:30 a.m., RSVP to Marge Klein 303-246-2716
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Second Saturday Breakfast, 8:30-10 a.m., visit https://zoom.us/j/5539826712 to join the meeting
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Aurora Democratic Breakfast Forum, 8:30-10:30 a.m., 15350 E. Illiff Ave., Aurora
· (R) North Suburban Republican Forum: Meeting, 9-10:30 a.m., 541 E. 99th Pl., Thornton
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Women’s Club, 9-11 a.m., 597 S. Clinton St., Denver
· Sen. Kris Kolker: Coffee with Kolker, 9-11 a.m., 3615 W. Bowles Ave., Unit 5, littleton
· (R) Colorado Republican Party: State Central Committee Meeting, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 4705 Clydesdale Pkwy., Loveland, list https://www.cologop.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/2023-Official-Call-.pdf for more information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 1 Meeting, 9:30-11 a.m., contact [email protected] for Zoom link
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 3 Monthly Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 4310 E. Amherst Ave., Denver
· (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters-North, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 315 S. Bowen St., Longmont
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Labor Committee Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81953520834 to join the meeting
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Website Team Monthly Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., contact [email protected] for Zoom link
· Colorado NAACP: Aurora Branch General Body Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 3 Monthly Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 4310 E. Amherst Ave., Denver
· (F) Colorado Forward Party: Petition Signing Event, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 9190 W. 84th Ave., Arvada, visit https://www.forwardparty.com/sign_the_petition_arvada_co to RSVP
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Judicial Districts Reorganization 1,3-9, 11-14, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., visit https://www.coloradodems.org/multi-county-reorg for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Chapter Meeting, 11:45 a.m.-1:45 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link
· (F) Colorado Forward Party: Petition Signing Event, 2:30-5 p.m., 1175 Chapel Hills Dr., Colorado Springs, visit https://www.forwardparty.com/sign_the_petition_colorado_springs_co_20230311 to RSVP
SUNDAY, MAR. 12
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Judicial Districts Reorganization 15-18, 22, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., visit https://www.coloradodems.org/multi-county-reorg for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Abolition Working Group Bi-Weekly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., register in advance at bit.ly/wg-abolition
