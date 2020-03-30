CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Union.)
The 72nd Colorado General Assembly is temporarily adjourned until 10 a.m., Monday, March 30, 2020.
Contact event organizers directly regarding any location changes or cancellations.
MONDAY, MAR. 30
· (R) Larimer County Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., $10, Johnson’s Corner SE Frontage Rd-I-25 Exit 254, Southeast Frontage Road I-25 Exit 254
· (R) Jefferson County: Republican Men’s Club, 7-9 a.m., 10151 W. 26th Ave., Wheat Ridge, $5 plus breakfast; contact Fred Holden 303-421-7619 or fredholden@aol.com
· TENTATIVE Colorado General Assembly: Senate Floor Work, 10 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Senate Chamber, Denver
· TENTATIVE Colorado General Assembly: House Floor Work, 10 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., House Chamber, Denver
· TENTATIVE Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· TENTATIVE Colorado General Assembly: House Energy & Environment, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· TENTATIVE Colorado General Assembly: House Rural Affairs & Agriculture, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· (R) Summit County Republican Party: Women’s Meeting, 4:30-7 p.m., 2700 Golden Eagle Rd., Silverthorne
· Census 2020 Telephone Town Hall Hosted by Rep. Ed Perlmutter, CO-7, 6-7 p.m., sign up by visiting perlmutter.house.gov/calendar or call the office to register at 303-274-7944, Perlmutter will discuss the 2020 Census and take questions on current news items and congressional activities
TUESDAY, MAR. 31
· TENTATIVE Colorado General Assembly: House Business Affairs & Labor, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· TENTATIVE Colorado General Assembly: House Health & Insurance, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· TENTATIVE Colorado General Assembly: House Transportation & Local Government, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· TENTATIVE Colorado General Assembly: House Education, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· TENTATIVE Colorado General Assembly: Senate Finance, 2 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· Rep. Diana DeGette Tele Town Hall, 5:30 p.m., RSVP at least one hour before the event at https://degette.house.gov/live
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Immigration Working Group Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 1400 N. Lafayette St., Denver, contact info@denverdsa.org for more information
WEDNESDAY, APR. 1
· (D) Alamosa County Democratic Caucus, 9 a.m., 2222 Old Sanford Rd., Alamosa
· TENTATIVE Colorado General Assembly: House Public Health Care & Human Services, Upon Adjournment., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0102, Denver
· TENTATIVE Colorado General Assembly: House Health & Insurance, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· TENTATIVE Colorado General Assembly: House Business Affairs & Labor, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· TENTATIVE Colorado General Assembly: House Transportation & Local Government, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· DRCOG: Executive Committee, 3 p.m., 1001 17th St., Seven Falls Conference Room, Denver, contact 303-455-1000 for updated committee information
· DRCOG: Board Work Session, 4 p.m., 1001 17th St., Aspen Birch Conference Room, Denver, contact 303-455-1000 for updated committee information
· DRCOG: Performance and Engagement Committee, 5:30 p.m., 1001 17th St., Douglas Fir Conference Room, Denver, contact 303-455-1000 for updated committee information
· (R) Park County Republican Party: Republican Meeting, 7-8 p.m., 880 Bogue St., Fairlplay
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Mutual Aid Committee Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., Slack Call, contact info@denverdsa.org for call details
THURSDAY, APR. 2
· (L) Boulder Libertarian Party: Virtual Lunch, 12:15-2 p.m., visit lpcolorado.org for the Zoom link, ID, and password, contact Lance Cayko at socialmedia@lpboulder.org
· TENTATIVE Colorado General Assembly: House Education, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· (R) Adams County Republican Party: Regan Club of Colorado Monthly Meeting, 5:30-9 p.m., 541 E. 99th Pl., Thornton, visit reganclubco.com/events for more information
· (R) Clear Creek County Republican Party: GOP Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 1630 Miner St., Idaho Springs
· (D) El Paso County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6-8 p.m., 332 W. Bijou St., Colorado Springs, contact 719-473-8713 for more information
FRIDAY, APR. 3
SATURDAY, APR. 4
· (R) Gunnison County Republican Party: Meeting, 8:30-10:30 a.m., 10209 Hwy. 135, Almont, contact Jane Chaney 970-349-7744 for more information
SUNDAY, APR. 5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.