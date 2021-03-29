CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity.)
Contact event organizers regarding any location changes or cancellations.
MONDAY, MAR. 29
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost for breakfast and meting $10
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Club, 7-9 a.m., 10151 W. 26th Ave., Wheat Ridge, contact Fred Holden 303-421-7619 or jeffcorepublicanmensclub.org, cost $5
· Colorado General Assembly: Legislative Audit Committee, 8 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court Chambers, Denver
· DRCOG: RTD Accountability Committee-Fares and Service Roundtable, 1-3 p.m., visit https://drcog.org/node/986023 to join the meeting
· Colorado General Assembly: Executive Committee of the Legislative Council, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House State, Civic, Military & Veterans Affairs, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Finance, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· (R) Summit County Republican Party: Republican Women’s Meeting, 4:30-7 p.m., 2700 Golden Eagle Rd., Sivlerthorne
· City of Denver: City Council Meeting, 5:30-9 p.m., visit https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3GN7Zv99SluXrlm4UC8NLQ for Zoom link with password Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Training-How to Do Effective Turnout, 7-8:30 p.m., contact info@denverdsa.org for meeting information
· (L) Libertarian Party of Colorado: Bylaws and Constitution Meeting, 8-9:30 p.m., visit https://lpcolorado.org/event/bylaws-and-constitution-meeting-2020-12-12/ for meeting link
TUESDAY, MAR. 30
· Colorado General Assembly: House Health & Insurance, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Judiciary, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· DRCOG: Metro Vision Idea Exchange-Double Parked Sizing Parking Requirements in transit orientated communities, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., register for the meeting at https://drcog.org/node/986014
· City of Denver: Land Use, Transportation & Infrastructure Committee, 10:30 a.m., join via the Zoom link https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_oHyXcJ7ETQ-LJuFdpcEV5A with password Denver
· City of Denver: Finance & Governance Committee, 1:30 p.m., join via the Zoom link https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Vwbg9VBCTPitrQVpMpAbkw with password Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Judiciary, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Transportation & Local Government, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Transportation & Energy, 2 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
WEDNESDAY, MAR. 31
· Colorado General Assembly: House Energy & Environment, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Judiciary, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court Chambers, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Education, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Business Affairs & Labor, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Health & Insurance, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Transportation & Local Government, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Business, Labor & Technology, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: NEWR Weekly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact housing@denverdsa.org for Zoom link
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: César Chávez’s Legacy-La Lucha Continúa, 6-7:30 p.m., register for the meeting at https://www.mobilize.us/coloradodems/event/377984/
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Officers Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact info@jeffcodems.org for Zoom link
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Orientation Call, 7-8:30 p.m., register for the meeting at http://bit.ly/ddsa-orientation
THURSDAY, APR. 1
· Colorado General Assembly: Legislative Audit Committee, 7 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Denver
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: South JeffCo Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8 a.m., 3901 S. Carr St., Lakewood, contact Rich Haas at 303-718-6960
· Colorado General Assembly: House Finance, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House State, Civic, Military & Veterans Affairs, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Business Affairs & Labor, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Education, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Energy & Environment, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Education, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Judiciary, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court Chambers, Denver
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Ranked Choice Voting Policy Committee, 2-3 p.m., contact events@rcvforcolorado.org for more information or 303-623-4762
· Senator John Hickenlooper-Celebrating Dyslexia Speaker Series, 4-5:15 p.m., visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/senator-john-hickenlooper-and-his-journey-with-dyslexia-tickets-146223734125?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch for tickets and to register
· Rep. Ed Perlmutter: Veteran Telephone Town Hall, 4-5 p.m., register at https://perlmutter.house.gov/calendar/eventsingle.aspx?EventID=5321 or call 303-274-7944 with any questions
· (R) Adams County Republican Party: Reagan Club of Colorado Monthly Meeting, 5:30-9 p.m., 541 E. 99th Pl., Thornton
· (R) Clear Creek County Republican Party: Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 1630 Miner St., Idaho Springs
· (L) Libertarian Party of Douglas County: Monthly Meeting, 6-8 p.m., 11957 Lioness Way, Parker
· (D) El Paso County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6-8 p.m., visit https://www.epcodemparty.org/calendar for virtual meeting link
· (D) Adams County Democratic Party: Candidate Forum for Congressional and Federal Candidates, 7-8 p.m., 9650 Sheridan Blvd., Northglenn
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Abolition Working Group Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., register for the Zoom call at https://bit.ly/abolition-wg
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Subcommittee on Social Media, 7:30-9 p.m., contact info@douglasdemocrats.org for more information
FRIDAY, APR. 2
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Parker Breakfast Club, 7-8 a.m., 11020 S. Pikes Peak Dr., #150, Parker, contact parkerrepublicans@outlook.com for more information
· (R) Denver Republican Party: First Friday Breakfast, 8-9:30 a.m., 2910 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, contact alan@denvergop.org for more information
· (D) Larimer County Democratic Party: Larimer Dems Drinking Liberally, 5-7 p.m., email vicechair1@larimerdems.org for Zoom link
SATURDAY, APR. 3
· (R) Gunnison County Republican Party: GOP Meeting, 8:30-10:30 a.m., 10209 Hwy. 135, Almont, contact Jane Chaney at 970-349-7744 for more information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 4 Monthly Meeting, 9-11:30 a.m., email hd4@denverdemocrats.org for meeting information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 9 Monthly Meeting, 9:15-11 a.m., email hd9@denverdemocrats.org for more information
· (D) Adams County Democratic Party: Latino Initiative, 9:30-11:30 a.m., 5590 N. Pecos St., Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Electoral Committee Meeting, 10-11:30 a.m., register for the Zoom call at http://bit.ly/electoral-comm
· (L) Libertarian Party of Colorado: Liberty Toastmasters, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
SUNDAY, APR. 4
