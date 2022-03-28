CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity.)
Contact event organizers regarding any location changes or cancellations. For any missing Republican Party events contact info@cologop.org
MONDAY, MAR. 28
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost for breakfast and meting $10
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Club, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 608 Garrison St., Unit A, Lakewood, contact Dan Bidstrup 303-882-54569 or jeffcorepublicanmensclub.org, cost $5
· DRCOG: Transportation Advisory Committee, 1:30 p.m., register and join the meeting at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82801307855
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Business, Labor & Technology, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Health & Human Services, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House State, Civic, Military & Veterans Affairs, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· City of Denver: City Council Meeting and Public Comment Session, 5-6:30 p.m., join the meeting at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3GN7Zv99SluXrlm4UC8NLQ
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: EcoSocialist Committee, 7-8 p.m., register for the Zoom call at https://www.denverdsa.org/events
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: NEWR Weekly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact housing@denverdsa.org for Zoom link
TUESDAY, MAR. 29
· City of Denver: Land Use, Transportation & Infrastructure Committee, 10:30 a.m., 1437 Bannock St., Room 450, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Judiciary, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Public & Behavioral Health & Human Services, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Transportation & Local Government, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Local Government, 2 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Transportation & Energy, 2 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver
· Colorado Fiscal Institute: Virtual Pies and Charts, 5:30-6:30 p.m., register in advance at https://www.coloradofiscal.org/2022-pies-and-charts
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Electoral Committee Meeting, 6-7 p.m., contact electoral@denverdsa.org for Zoom link
WEDNESDAY, MAR. 30
· Colorado General Assembly: House Education, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· City of Denver: Business, Arts, Workforce & Aviation Services Committee, 1:30 p.m., 1437 Bannock St., Room 450, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Finance, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Health & Human Services, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· Colorado Hotel & Lodging Association: Legislative Reception, 5-7 p.m., 1550 Court Pl., Bezel Bar, Denver, contact Alex Silver at 303-717-9026 or alex@sewaldhanfling.com for more information
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Officers Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., visit https://www.jeffcodems.org/jefferson-county-upcoming-events/ for Zoom link
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Orientation Call, 7-8:30 p.m., visit http://bit.ly/DDSA-Orientation to register for the call
THURSDAY, MAR. 31
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Transportation & Energy, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Agriculture & Natural Resources, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Education, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Energy & Environment, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Women’s Club Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 4020 S. College Ave., Unit B11, Fort Collins
· (R) CU Republicans: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact coloradocr@gmail.com for more information
FRIDAY, APR. 1
· (R) Denver Republican Party: First Friday Breakfast, 8-9:30 a.m., 2910 E. Colfax Ave., Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Floor Work, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., House Chambers, Denver
· (R) Republicans @ Denver Athletic Club: Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver
SATURDAY, APR. 2
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 8-10 a.m., contact dougcorepublicans@gmail.com or 720-432-1149 for more information
· (R) Gunnison County Republican Party: Meeting, 8:30-10:30 a.m., 10209 Hwy. 135, Almont, contact Jane Chaney at 970-349-7744 for more information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 4 Monthly Meeting, 9-11:30 a.m., contact hd4@denverdemocrats.org for more information
· (D) Adams County Democratic Party: Latino Initiative, 9:30-11:30 a.m., 5590 N. Pecos St., Denver
· (L) Denver County Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Virtual Town Hall with Aurora Legislators, 10:15-11:45 a.m., register in advance at https://www.arapahoedems.org
· (L) Weld County Libertarian Party: Development Group Meeting, 6-8 p.m., 2 S. Parish Ave., Johnstown
SUNDAY, APR. 3
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Bi-Weekly Abolition Working Group Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., visit https://bit.ly/abolition-wg to join the meeting
