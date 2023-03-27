CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to [email protected] for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity, F-Forward.)
MONDAY, MAR. 27
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost $10
· DRCOG: Transportation Advisory Committee, 1:30 p.m., 1001 17th St., Ste. 700, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Finance, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House State, Civic, Military & Veterans Affairs, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Judiciary, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Transportation & Energy, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Tech Office Hours, 5-6 p.m., visit https://www.denverdemocrats.org/county-party-calendar for Zoom link
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Electoral Meeting, 6-7 p.m., visit https://bit.ly/new_electoral_mtg to register in advance
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Communications Committee Monthly Meeting, 6-7 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: PolEd Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link
TUESDAY, MAR. 28
· Colorado General Assembly: House Health & Insurance, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Public & Behavioral Health & Human Services, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Judiciary, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Public & Behavioral Health & Human Services, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Business, Labor & Technology, 2 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Finance, 2 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Local Government & Housing, 2 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Heather Gardens Democrats Meeting, 4-5 p.m., 2888 S. Heather Gardens Way, Aurora
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Castle Rock Grassroots Conservatives, 6 p.m., 519 Wilcox St., Castle Rock
· (R) Fremont County Republican Party: Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 603 Main St., Cañon City
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Tech Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., visit meet.google.com/fun-isfk-scm to join the meeting
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: COHFA Working Group Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82710277472 to join the meeting
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Local Government Committee, 7-8 p.m., contact 303-237-1359 for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Mountain West District Call, 7-8 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Energy & Environment Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., visit https://www.denverdemocrats.org/county-party-calendar for Zoom link
WEDNESDAY, MAR. 29
· Colorado General Assembly: House Education, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Public & Behavioral Health & Human Services, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Transportation, Housing & Local Government, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· Colorado Fiscal Institute: Pies & Charts, 5:30-6:30 p.m., 1373 Grant ST., Denver, RSVP at https://www.coloradofiscal.org/piescharts2023/
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: County Executive Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Officers Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., visit https://www.jeffcodems.org/calendar for Zoom link
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Orientation Call, 7-8:30 p.m., visit http://bit.ly/DDSA-Orientation to join the meeting
THURSDAY, MAR. 30
· Colorado General Assembly: House State, Civic, Military & Veterans Affairs, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· DRCOG: Metro Vision Idea Exchange-Maxed Out! Setting Limits on New Parking to Meet Community Goals, 10-11:30 a.m., visit https://drcog.org/node/989932 for Zoom link
· Colorado League of Women Voters: State Wide Dialogue with President Irene Tynes and Executive Director Beth Hendrix, 12-1 p.m., register in advance at https://lwvcolorado.org/content.aspx?page_id=4002&club_id=314195&item_id=1937101&event_date_id=255
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Health & Human Services, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Agriculture & Natural Resources, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Steering Committee, 5:30-7 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81433026659 Passcode: 236791 to join the meeting
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Housing Town Hall with Arapahoe County Commissioners, 6:30-7:30 p.m., call in via 855-436-3656
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Women’s Club, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 4020 S. College Ave., Unit B11, Fort Collins
· (R) CU Republicans: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (L) Jefferson County Libertarian Party: Annual Convention, 7-9 p.m., 10350 W. Colfax Ave., Lakewood
FRIDAY, MAR. 31
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Highlands Ranch Republican Breakfast, 7-8:30 a.m., 4800 McArthur Ranch Rd., Littleton, cost $15
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Technology Committee, 7:30 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Officers Meeting, 12-1 p.m., visit https://www.coloradodems.org/calendar-of-events/ for Zoom link
· (R) Republicans @ Denver Athletic Club: Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Labor Advisory Monthly Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact 303-237-1359 for more information
· (L) Colorado Libertarian Party: Pre-Convention Cocktails with Spike Cohen, 7-9 p.m., 1310 Washington Ave., Golden, cost $150
SATURDAY, APR. 1
· (L) Colorado Libertarian Party: 2023 State Convention, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., 710 10th St., Golden, visit https://lpcolorado.org/event/2023-colorado-state-convention-2023-04/ for more information
· (R) Gunnison County Republican Party: Meeting, 8:30-10:30 a.m., 10209 Hwy. 135, Almont, contact [email protected] for more information
· (D) Adams County Democratic Party: Latino Initiative, 9:30-11:30 a.m., 5590 N. Pecos St., Denver
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: State Central Committee Meeting and Reorganization, 10 a.m., 1550 Court Pl., Denver, contact [email protected] or https://www.coloradodems.org/calendar-of-events for more information
· (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Final 4 Canvass, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., visit https://actionnetwork.org/forms/canvass-with-us-saturday-april-1st-dsa-final-four-canvasses for more information
· The Center on Colfax: Transgender Day of Visibility Celebration, 12-4 p.m., 1301 E. Colfax Ave., Denver
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Obama Dinner, 5-8 p.m., visit https://www.coloradodems.org/obama for more information
SUNDAY, APR. 2
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Final 4 Canvass, 2-5 p.m., visit https://actionnetwork.org/forms/canvass-with-us-saturday-april-1st-dsa-final-four-canvasses for more information
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.