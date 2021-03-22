CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity.)
Contact event organizers regarding any location changes or cancellations.
MONDAY, MAR. 22
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost for breakfast and meting $10
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Club, 7-9 a.m., 10151 W. 26th Ave., Wheat Ridge, contact Fred Holden 303-421-7619 or jeffcorepublicanmensclub.org, cost $5
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Business, Labor & Technology, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Health & Human Services, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· (R) Summit County Republican Party: Women’s Meeting, 4:30-7 p.m., 2700 Golden Eagle Rd., Silverthorne
· City of Denver: City Council Meeting, 5-9 p.m., visit https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3GN7Zv99SluXrlm4UC8NLQ to join meeting with password Denver
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Legislative Advocacy Training—Making Sure our Representatives Work for Us with Arapahoe Young Democrats and former Rep. Joseph Salazar, 6-8 p.m., contact ayd@arapahoedems.org for meeting link
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: W.I.N. Talks, 6:30-8 p.m., 619 Ken Pratt Blvd., Longmont
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: New Member Handbook Meeting, 7:30-8:30 p.m., register in advance for the meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUlde6trjoqHtx-3_KQK6da_QVDGQBvygGr
· (L) Libertarian Party of Colorado: Bylaws and Constitution Meeting, 8-9:30 p.m., visit https://lpcolorado.org/event/bylaws-and-constitution-meeting-2020-12-12/ for meeting link
TUESDAY, MAR. 23
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate State, Veterans & Military Affairs, 2 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court Chambers, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Transportation & Energy, 2 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Heather Gardens Democrats Meeting, 4-5 p.m., contact info@arapahoedems.org for Zoom link
· Rep. Joe Neguse with Sen. Sonya Jacquez Lewis and Rep. Tracey Bernett Town Hall, 6 p.m., register for the town hall at https://www.neguseevents.com/th-registration
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Chairs Call, 6-7 p.m., contact info@arapahoedems.org for Zoom link
· (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: Southeast Aurora Republican Forum, 6-8:30 p.m., 23155 E. Heritage Pkwy., Aurora
· (R) Fremont County Republican Party: Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 603 Main St., Cañon City
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 22 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., visit https://zoom.us/j/94199562742 to join the Zoom call
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Tech Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., register for the Zoom call at denverdsa.org/events
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Energy & Environment Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., visit https://www.denverdemocrats.org/county-party-calendar for Zoom link
WEDNESDAY, MAR. 24
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Judiciary, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court Chambers, Denver
· DRCOG: Agency Coordination Team and Air Quality Interagency Consultation Group, 9-11 a.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for meeting link
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: RePro Freedom Lobby Day Virtual, 9 a.m.-12 p.m., register at arapahoedems.org
· Lincoln Club of Colorado: March Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 1776 Grant St., Denver, donate and RSVP at lincolnclubofcolorado.org
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Club, 12-1:30 p.m., 2626 S. College Ave., Fort Collins, contact Ingrid Mitts at 970-224-1927 for more information
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Business, Labor & Technology, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Health & Human Services, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· DRCOG: Regional Transportation Operations Working Group, 1:30-3:30 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for meeting link
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Advocating to End Homelessness, 5-6 p.m., register at arapahoedems.org for Zoom link
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Jail Support All-Volunteer Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for meeting link
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Orientation Working Group, 6-7 p.m., register for Zoom meeting at denverdsa.org/events
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 25 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., visit https://www.jeffcodems.org/jefferson-county-upcoming-events/ for Zoom link
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: NEWR Weekly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., email housing@denverdsa.org for Zoom call information
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 37 Monthly Meeting, visit https://us05web.zoom.us/j/85211025302?pwd=ZEQ0bWNCdlF4NzVzMkRxakIvV3BSdz09 to join the Zoom meeting
THURSDAY, MAR. 25
· Colorado General Assembly: Legislative Audit Committee, 7 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Denver
· DRCOG: Part 1-DRCOG Affordable Housing Workshop, 9-10:30 a.m., visit https://drcog.org/node/982760 for meeting link
· DRCOG: Denver Regional Data Consortium, 10-11:30 a.m., vist https://drcog.org/node/982764 for Zoom link
· DRCOG: Part 1-DRCOG Affordable Housing Workshop, 9-10:30 a.m., visit https://drcog.org/node/982761 for meeting link
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Judiciary, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court Chambers, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Agriculture & Natural Resources, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Education, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· (L) Chaffee County Libertarian Party: Meeting, 5:30-6:30 p.m., visit https://lpcolorado.org/event/chaffee-county-meeting-2021-01-14/ for meeting link
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 7 Monthly Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., RSVP to hd7@denverdemocrats.org for link
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Drinking Liberally-South Metro, 6-8 p.m., 501 E. County Line, Littleton
· (D) Weld County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6-8 p.m., contact info@weldcountydems.org for meeting invite
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 27 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., visit https://www.jeffcodems.org/jefferson-county-upcoming-events/ for Zoom link
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 41 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., email hd41@arapahoedems.org to receive an invite with call-in information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: City Charter Reading/Discussion Group, 7-9 p.m., register for the Zoom call at denverdsa.org/events
FRIDAY, MAR. 26
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Republicans of Highlands Ranch, 7-8:30 a.m., 52 W. Springer Ave., Highlands Ranch, contact Jeff Wasden at 720-628-4787 for more information
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Weekly Officer’s Meeting, 5-6 p.m., visit arapahoedems.org for Zoom link
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Steering Committee Meeting, 5-6:30 p.m., contact info@denverdsa.org for more information
· (D) Larimer County Democratic Party: Drinking Liberally, 5-7 p.m., email vicechair1@larimerdems.org for Zoom link
SATURDAY, MAR. 27
· (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: Aurora Republican Forum, 9-10 a.m., 14201 E. Evans Dr., Aurora, contact Lee Ormiston president@aurorarepublicanforum.com, cost $5
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Labor Committee Meeting, 10-11:30 a.m., contact labor@denverdsa.org for more information
· (L) Libertarian Party of Colorado: Liberty Toastmasters-North, 10-11:45 a.m., 315 S. Bowen St., Longmont
· (R) Douglas/Teller County Republican Party: HD 39 Central Committee Meeting, 1-2:30 p.m., contact 303-758-3333 for more information
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: JeffCo Dems Annual Italian Feast 2021 Honoring Volunteer of the Year Magda DeForest, 6-8 p.m., buy tickets at https://secure.actblue.com/donate/2021italianfeast, contact office@jeffcodems.org for event link
SUNDAY, MAR. 28
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: DSA 101, 1-3 p.m., register in advance for Zoom meeting at denverdsa.org/events
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.