CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity.)
Contact event organizers regarding any location changes or cancellations. For any missing Republican Party events contact info@cologop.org
MONDAY, MAR. 21
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost for breakfast and meting $10
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., JBC, Denver
· (R) Broomfield County Republican Party: Women’s Meeting & Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 500 Interlocken Blvd., Broomfield, contact 303-469-2679 for more information
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Club, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 608 Garrison St., Unit A, Lakewood, contact Dan Bidstrup 303-882-54569 or jeffcorepublicanmensclub.org, cost $5
· (L) Boulder/Denver County Libertarian Party: Left Hand of Liberty Lunch Bunch, 12-2 p.m., 609 Ken Pratt Blvd., Longmont
· Colorado General Assembly: House Finance, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House State, Civic, Military & Veterans Affairs, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., JBC, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Health & Human Services, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Energy & Environment Initiative Business Meeting, 5 p.m., visit https://www.coloradodems.org/calendar-of-events/ for Zoom link
· City of Denver: City Council Meeting and Public Comment Session, 5-6:30 p.m., join the meeting at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3GN7Zv99SluXrlm4UC8NLQ
· (D) Montrose County Democratic Party: Meeting, 5:30-6:45 p.m., contact kevin@montrosedemocrats.org for Zoom link
· Colorado Society Eye Physicians & Surgeons: Legislative Reception, 5:30-7:30 p.m., 1201 Broadway, Denver, contact chrishowes007@gmail.com for more information
· (L) Colorado Libertarian Party: Judicial Committee Discussion, 6-7 p.m., visit https://lpcolorado.org/event/judicial-committee-discussion-2022-03-21/ for Zoom link
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: W.I.N. Talks, 6:30-8 p.m., 619 Ken Pratt Blvd., Longmont
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: EcoSocialist Committee, 7-8 p.m., register for the Zoom call at https://www.denverdsa.org/events
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: NEWR Weekly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact housing@denverdsa.org for Zoom link
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Core Tech Committee Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact tech@denverdemocrats.org for more information
TUESDAY, MAR. 22
· Colorado General Assembly: Legislative Audit, 7 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Health & Insurance, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., JBC, Denver
· (R) Colorado Republican Committee: Capitol Club Luncheon with Special Guest Gov. Bill Owens, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 7401 S. Clinton St., Englewood, $50 for non-members. members free, contact brielle@cologop.org for more information and to RSVP
· Colorado General Assembly: House Public & Behavioral Health & Human Services, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Transportation & Local Government, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Judiciary, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Transportation & Energy, 2 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee, 2 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., JBC, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate State, Veterans & Military Affairs, 2 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Local Government, 2 arp.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Heather Gardens Democrats Meeting, 4-5 p.m., 2888 S. Heather Gardens Way, Aurora
· Colorado Brewers Guild: Legislative Reception, 5-6:30 p.m., 225 E. 16th Ave., Capitol Center, Denver, contact laura@weistcapitol.com for more information
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Castle Rock Grassroots Conservatives, 6 p.m., 519 Wilcox St., Castle Rock
· (R) Fremont County Republican Party: Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 603 Main St., Cañon City
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Tech Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., visit meet.google.com/fun-isfk-scm to join the meeting
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Energy & Environment Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., visit https://www.denverdemocrats.org/county-party-calendar for Zoom link
WEDNESDAY, MAR. 23
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Technology Committee, 8 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Business Affairs & Labor, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Education, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., JBC, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Judiciary, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· (R) Lincoln Club of Colorado: March Luncheon, 11:30-1 p.m., 1776 Warwick, Denver, RSVP at https://www.lincolnclubofcolorado.org/donate
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Republican Women, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 9808 Sunningdale Blvd., Lone Tree, cost $32, contact douglascountyrepublicanwomen@gmail.com for more information
· Colorado General Assembly: Executive Committee of the Legislative Council/Joint Budget Committee, 1 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
· DRCOG: Regional Transportation Operations Working Group, 1:30 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for more information on virtual meetings
· Colorado General Assembly: House Health & Insurance, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Judiciary, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Health & Human Services, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Transportation & Local Government, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee, 3 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., JBC, Denver
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: South Asian Initiative, 4-5 p.m., visit https://www.coloradodems.org/calendar-of-events/ for Zoom link
· Adams County Solar Co-Op: Opening Featuring County and City Officials, 6 p.m., 9755 Henderson Rd., Brighton, contact cbruning@adcogob.org for more information, RSVP at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/adams-county-solar-co-op-launch-event-tickets-292776120257
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 25 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83447840839 to join the meeting
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 37 Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit https://www.arapahoedems.org for Zoom link
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Healthcare Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., contact belwood0328@gmail.com for more information
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: CD 8 Candidate Forum, 7:30-8:30 p.m., visit https://www.coloradodems.org/calendar-of-events/ for Zoom link
THURSDAY, MAR. 24
· Colorado General Assembly: House Finance, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Transportation & Energy, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House State, Civic, Military & Veterans Affairs, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Judiciary, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Education, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Energy & Environment, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Education, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Business Affairs & Labor, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Steering Committee, 5:30-6:30 p.m., visit meet.google.com/umn-yioe-rtb to join the meeting
· (D) Weld County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6-8 p.m., contact info@weldcountydems.org for more information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 2 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact hd2@denverdemocrats.org for more information
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 27 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., visit https://www.jeffcodems.org/jefferson-county-upcoming-events/ for meeting link
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 41 Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., contact hd41@arapahoedems.org for Zoom link
· (R) CU Republicans: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact coloradocr@gmail.com for more information
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact twatson@bocogop.org for more information
FRIDAY, MAR. 25
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast meeting, 7-8:30 a.m., 9250 Zotos Dr., Highlands Ranch, cost $15
· Colorado General Assembly: House Public & Behavioral Health & Human Services, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., JBC, Denver
· (R) Republicans @ Denver Athletic Club: Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., JBC, Denver
· (L) El Paso County Libertarian Party: Colorado Springs Gun Show Volunteering, 3-7 p.m., 3960 Palmer Park Blvd., Colorado Springs, contact treasurer@lpepc.org for more information
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Labor Advisory Committee Monthly Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., visit https://www.jeffcodems.org/jefferson-county-upcoming-events/ for Zoom link
SATURDAY, MAR. 26
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Assembly, contact info@bocodems.org for more information
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Mountain Area Dems, 9-10:30 a.m., 3757 Ponderosa Dr., Evergreen
· (D) Weld County Democratic Party: Assembly, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., contact info@weldcountydems.org for virtual link
· (L) El Paso County Libertarian Party: Colorado Springs Gun Show Volunteering, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 3960 Palmer Park Blvd., Colorado Springs, contact treasurer@lpepc.org for more information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 9 Monthly Meeting, 9:15-11 a.m., 6500 E. Girard Ave., Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 8 Monthly Meeting, 9:45-11:30 a.m., contact hd8@denverdemocrats.org for more information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 7 Monthly Meeting, 10-11:30 a.m., contact hd7@denverdemocrats.org for more information
· (L) Boulder County Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters-North, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 315 S. Bowen St., Longmont
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Labor Committee Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87515258526 to join the meeting
· (R) Adams County Republican Party: Republican Women Meeting, 11 a.m.-12 p.m., contact tamarapeagle@gmail.com for location information
· (L) Colorado Libertarian Party: Local Government and Activism Training, 12-2:30 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· (D) Adams County Democratic Party: Assembly, 1 p.m., 9755 Henderson Rd., Waymire Dome, Brighton
· COBALT Annual Gala, 6-9 p.m., 1701 California St., Denver, purchase tickets and register at https://bit.ly/Cobalt2022Gala, contact sara@cobaltadvocates.org for more information
SUNDAY, MAR. 27
· (L) El Paso County Libertarian Party: Colorado Springs Gun Show Volunteering, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., 3960 Palmer Park Blvd., Colorado Springs, contact treasurer@lpepc.org for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Bi-Weekly Abolition Working Group Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., visit https://bit.ly/abolition-wg to join the meeting
