CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to [email protected] for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity, F-Forward.)
¯
MONDAY, MAR. 20
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost $10
· (R) Broomfield County Republican Party: Republican Women Meeting & Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 500 Interlocken Blvd., Broomfield
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Judiciary, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Agriculture, Water & Natural Resources, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Education, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· COLOR and Voces Unidas de las Montñas: Latino/a Advocacy Day, 3 p.m., register in advance at https://bit.ly/41wRzQJ
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Energy & Environment Initiative, 5-6 p.m., visit https://www.coloradodems.org/calendar-of-events/ for Zoom link
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Tech Office Hours, 5-6 p.m., visit https://www.denverdemocrats.org/county-party-calendar for Zoom link
· (D) Montrose County Democratic Party: Monthly Meeting, 6-7 p.m., contact [email protected] for Zoom link
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Electoral Meeting, 6-7 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: W.I.N. Talks, 6:30-8 p.m., 619 Ken Pratt Blvd., Longmont
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: CD 4 Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
TUESDAY, MAR. 21
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Floor Work, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Senate Chamber, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Health & Insurance, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: Republican Women Meeting, 11:15 a.m.-12:45 p.m., 4760 28th St., Boulder, contact [email protected] for more information
· Colorado General Assembly: House Public & Behavioral Health & Human Services, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Select Committee on Rising Utility Rates, 2 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Local Government & Housing, 2 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Business, Labor & Technology, 2 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court, Denver
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: All Initiatives Meeting, 5:30-6:30 p.m., visit https://www.coloradodems.org/calendar-of-events/ for Zoom link
· (R) Weld County Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6-7 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6-8 p.m., 690 Colorado Blvd., Denver
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 25 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., visit https://www.jeffcodems.org/calendar for Zoom link
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Resolution Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact [email protected] for Zoom link
· (R) Log Cabin Republicans: Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 221 W. 13th Ave., Denver
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 2 Monthly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., 700 S. Franklin St., Denver
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: HD 44 Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
WEDNESDAY, MAR. 22
· Colorado General Assembly: House Business Affairs & Labor, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Education, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· Lincoln Club of Colorado: March Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., RSVP at https://www.lincolnclubofcolorado.org/events, contact Brett Moore at [email protected] for more information
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Club Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 1716 E. Mulberry St., Fort Collins
· Colorado General Assembly: House Transportation, Housing & Local Government, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Judiciary, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court, Denver
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: South Asian Initiative, 4-5 p.m., visit https://www.coloradodems.org/calendar-of-events/ for Zoom link
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: Longmont Republican Women, 6-9 p.m., 1436 Skyway Dr., Longmont
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: EcoSocialist Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 37 Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., visit https://www.arapahoedems.org/ for registration link
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Healthcare Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: LGBTQ+ Allied Initiative, 7:30-8:30 p.m., visit https://zoom.us/j/5539826712 to join the meeting
THURSDAY, MAR. 23 — Colorado Politics 2023 Legislative Launch Reception
· Colorado General Assembly: House State, Civic, Military & Veterans Affairs, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Agriculture & Natural Resources, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Health & Human Services, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Energy & Environment, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Education, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Partner Event with Freedom Fellowship, 5:30 p.m., 4151 E. County Line Rd. G, Centennial, contact [email protected] for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Steering Committee Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81433026659 Passcode: 236791 to join the meeting
· Colorado Politics: Legislative Launch Reception, 5:30-7:30 p.m., 321 17th St., Denver, purchase tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/colorado-politics-legislative-reception-2023-tickets, contact [email protected] for more information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 2 Monthly Meeting, 6-8 p.m., 400 S. Williams St., Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 2 Monthly Meeting, 6-8 p.m., 400 S. Williams St., Denver
· (D) Weld County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6-8 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 41 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., visit https://www.arapahoedems.org/ for Zoom link
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 27 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., visit https://www.jeffcodems.org/calendar for Zoom link
· (R) CU Republicans: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Expose Fake Clinics Review-a-thon, 7-8 p.m., RSVP at https://actionnetwork.org/events/fake-clinic-review-a-thon
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 8 Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
FRIDAY, MAR. 24
· DRCOG: Advisory Committee on Aging, 11 a.m., 1001 17th Ave., Ste. 700, Denver
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Rainbow Dems and Friends MUST GO Invited by Sue Shafer, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 9045 W. 44th Ave., Wheat Ridge, RSVP to [email protected]
· (R) Republicans @ Denver Athletic Club: Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver
SATURDAY, MAR. 25
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 8-10 a.m., 360 Village Square Ln., Castle Pines, contact [email protected] for more information
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Mountain Area Dems, 9-10:30 a.m., 3757 Ponderosa Dr., Evergreen
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Volunteers for Citizenship Workshop, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., 1537 Alton St., Aurora, contact [email protected] for more information
· (D) Larimer County Democratic Party: Local Legislator Issue Forum with Jarret Hughes Senior Policy Advisor on Aging for the Governor’s Office, 10-11 a.m., visit https://www.larimerdems.org/events for Zoom link
· (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters-North, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 315 S. Bowen St., Longmont
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Labor Committee Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81953520834 to join the meeting
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Canvass With Us!, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., RSVP at https://www.denverdsa.org/events
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Multi House District Re Organization 3, 9, 13, 19, 26, 29, 33, 35-36, 38,47-49 and 54, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., visit https://www.coloradodems.org/multi-county-reorg for more information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 7 Monthly Meeting, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., 12955 Albrook Dr., Denver, contact [email protected] for more information
· (R) Adams County Republican Party: Republican Women Meeting, 11 a.m.-12 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· Rep. Eliza Hamrick and Save the Aurora Reservoir: Town Hall, 4-5 p.m., 5430 S. Biscay Cir., Centennial
· Sen. Tom Sullivan: Town Hall with CO Health Institute, 4-5 p.m., 5430 S. Biscay Cir., Centennial
SUNDAY, MAR. 26
· Colorado Department of Law with Amigos de Mexico: Women’s Empowerment Workshop, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 1050 S. Sable Blvd., Aurora, register at https://forms.gle/xpKtx9z3zrsPtrDdA
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Multi House District Re Organization 56-65, 12-5 p.m., visit https://www.coloradodems.org/multi-county-reorg for more information
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.