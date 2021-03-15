CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity.)
Contact event organizers regarding any location changes or cancellations.
MONDAY, MAR. 15
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost for breakfast and meting $10
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Club, 7-9 a.m., 10151 W. 26th Ave., Wheat Ridge, contact Fred Holden 303-421-7619 or jeffcorepublicanmensclub.org, cost $5
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Latino Virtual Advocacy Days, 8 a.m.-12 p.m., register at arapahoedems.org
· (R) Broomfield County Republican Party: Broomfield Republican Women, 12:30-2:30 p.m., 500 Interlocken Blvd., Broomfield, cost $15, contact Susie Hranicka 303-469-2679
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Business, Labor & Technology, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Finance, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court Chambers, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Health & Human Services, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Agriculture, Livestock & Water, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Finance, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House State, Civic, Military & Veterans Affairs, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· DRCOG: RTD Accountability Committee-Governance Subcommittee, 4-5 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for meeting link
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: 350 Colorado—Virtual Tour de Frack, 4-5:30 p.m., register at arapahoedems.org
· (R) Summit County Republican Party: Republican Women’s Meeting, 4:30-7 p.m., 2700 Golden Eagle Rd., Silverthorne
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Virtual Town Hall with Senator Hansen and Rep. Sirota HD 9, 5-6:30 p.m., contact info@arapahoedems.org for Zoom link
· City of Denver: City Council Meeting, 5-9 p.m., visit https://www.denvergov.org/Government/Departments/Denver-City-Council for virtual meeting link
· Rep. Ed Perlmutter: COVID-19 Town Hall, 6 p.m., register for the event at https://perlmutter.house.gov/calendar/eventsingle.aspx?EventID=5309
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: EcoSoc Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., register for the Zoom call at https://bit.ly/ecosoc-comm
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Core Tech Committee Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact Jacob Lawrence at tech@denverdemocrats.org for meeting information
· (R) Elbert County Republican Party: Ranchland Republican Women, 7-9 p.m., 651 Beverly St., Elizabeth, contact Marlene Groves at 303-621-1111 for more information
· (L) Libertarian Party of Colorado: Bylaws and Constitution Meeting, 8-9:30 p.m., visit https://lpcolorado.org/event/bylaws-and-constitution-meeting-2020-12-12/ for meeting link
TUESDAY, MAR. 16
· Colorado General Assembly: Legislative Audit Committee, 7 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court Chambers, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Health & Human Services, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: High Country Republican Club Meeting, 7-8:30 a.m., 30790 Stagecoach Blvd., #101, Evergreen, contact Art Onweller at 303-670-1540 for more information
· DRCOG: Regional Transportation Committee, 8:30 a.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for meeting link
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: LGBTQ+ Lobby Day with One Colorado, 8:30-12:30 p.m., register at https://onecolorado.salsalabs.org/lobbyday2021signup/
· City of Denver: Land Use, Transportation & Infrastructure Committee, 10:30 a.m., visit https://www.denvergov.org/Government/Departments/Denver-City-Council for virtual meeting link
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: PCP Check-in, 12-12:30 p.m., register at https://www.mobilize.us/coloradodems/event/370214/
· (R) Durango County Republican Party: Southwest Republican Women Luncheon, 12-1 p.m., 501 Camino Del Rio, Durango, contact swrepublicanwomen@gmail.com to RSVP
· City of Denver: Finance & Governance Committee, 1:30 p.m., visit https://www.denvergov.org/Government/Departments/Denver-City-Council for virtual meeting link
· Colorado General Assembly: House Transportation & Local Government, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Judiciary, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Public & Behavioral Health & Human Services, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Local Government, 2 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Colorado Independent Redistricting Commissions, 2 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0109, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Transportation & Energy, 2 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate State, Veterans & Military Affairs, 2 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court Chambers, Denver
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Women, 5:30-8:30 p.m., 1441 E. Horsetooth Rd., Fort Collins, contact Christy Fagerlin at 970-493-7745 for more information
· (R) Weld County Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6-7 p.m., contact Will Sander at 970-371-1368 for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Mutual Aid Meeting, 6-7 p.m., register in advance for the meeting at denverdsa.org/events
· (L) Libertarian Party of Denver: Monthly Meetup, 6:30-8 p.m., visit https://lpcolorado.org/event/libertarian-meetup-in-denver-2020-08-18/ for meeting Zoom link
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact vicechair@denverdemocrats.org for more information
· (R) Log Cabin Republicans: Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 221 W. 13th Ave., Denver, email co@logcabin.org for more information
· (D) Denver Republican Party: HD 7 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., contact 720-787-7691 for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Mountain West District Call, 7-8 p.m., contact info@denverdsa.org for more information
· (D) Denver Republican Party: HD 2 Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 700 S. Franklin St., Denver
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Mountain Republican Women’s Club, 7-9 p.m., 24933 Club House Cir., Golden
WEDNESDAY, MAR. 17
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Education, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Judiciary, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court Chambers, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Education, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· DRCOG: RTD Accountability Committee-Finance Subcommittee, 11 a.m.-12 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for meeting link
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Business, Labor & Technology, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Judiciary, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Transportation & Local Government, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· (R) Archuleta County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 135 Country Center Dr., Pagosa Springs
· DRCOG: RTD Accountability Committee-Operations Subcommittee, 3-4 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for meeting link
· DRCOG: Executive Committee, 4:30 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for meeting link
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Labor Initiative Meeting, 5-7 p.m., 6350 Broadway, Denver
· DRCOG: Finance and Budget Committee, 5:45 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for meeting link
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Healthcare Committee Meeting, 6-7 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Young Republicans, 6-8 p.m., 1228 Elizabeth St., Unit D1, Fort Collins, contact Kevin Anstett at 970-481-3066 for more information
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Democratic Women of Boulder County Evening Luncheon, 6-8 p.m., contact comms@bocodems.org for more information
· DRCOG: Board of Directors, 6:30 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for meeting link
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Denver Young Dems Monthly Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact info@denveryoungdems.org for meeting information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: NEWR Weekly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact housing@denverdsa.org for Zoom link
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Denver DSA Orientation Call, 7-8:30 p.m., register for the call at http://bit.ly/ddsa-orientation
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Jewish Republicans, 7:30-9 p.m., 499 S. Elm St., Denver
THURSDAY, MAR. 18
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: South JeffCo County Republicans, 7-8 p.m., 3901 S. Carr St., Lakewood, contact Bill Schroeder at 720-360-7836 for more information
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Technology Committee, 8 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Finance, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House State, Civic, Military & Veterans Affairs, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Transportation & Energy, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: CLAW Caucus Meeting, 11 a.m.-12 p.m., RSVP at arapahoedems.org or visit covotersforanimals.org
· (R) Pueblo County Republican Party: Steel City Republican Women, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., contact Katherine Gibbs at hdutygib@msn.com for more information
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Agriculture & Natural Resources, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Judiciary, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court Chambers, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Business Affairs & Labor, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Education, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Education, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: COVID Town Hall with Sen. Ken Kolker and Rep. Jason Crow, 5-6 p.m., contact Jackie at senchriskolkeraide@gmail.com for Zoom link
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 23 Monthly Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., contact calendar@jeffcodems.org for Zoom link
· Sen. Chris Kolker and US Rep. Jason Crow: Town Hall, 6 p.m., visit https://bit.ly/3dUDbLT to join the meeting
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Direct Action Working Group, 6-7 p.m., contact info@denverdsa.org for Zoom link
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Young Republicans Social, 6:30-8 p.m., 9239 Park Meadows Dr., Lone Tree
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: North JeffCo Tea Party, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 9751 W. 49th Ave., Wheat Ridge, contact Jimi McFarland at 720-732-3758 for more information
· (L) Libertarian Party of Jefferson County: Jeff Libertarian Annual Meetup, 7 p.m., 10350 W. Colfax Ave., Denver
· (D) Larimer County Democratic Party: Monthly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact secretary@larimerdems.org for more information
· (D) Weld County Democratic Party: South Weld Dems Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact Sally harms at srharms@msn.com for Zoom link
· (D) Adams County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 6350 Broadway, Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Abolition Working Group Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., register for the Zoom call at https://bit.ly/abolition-wg
FRIDAY, MAR. 19
· DRCOG: Advisory Committee on Aging, 11 a.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for meeting link
· Colorado Republican Business Coalition: Monthly Meeting, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 901 Auraria Pkwy., Denver
· (R) Mesa County Republican Party: Monthly Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 743 Horizon Dr., Grand Junction, RSVP at mesacountygop.org
· (R) Montrose County Republican Party: Republican Women’s Club, 12-1 p.m., 25 Colorado Ave., Montrose, contact Dianna Coram at 970-249-0724 for more information
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Weekly Officer’s Meeting, 4-5 p.m., visit arapahoedems.org for Zoom link
· (D) Larimer County Democratic Party: Drinking Liberally, 5-7 p.m., email vicechair1@larimerdems.org for Zoom link
SATURDAY, MAR. 20
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: State Party Re-Org, contact info@coloradodems.org for more information
· (R) Adams County Republican Party: Republican Women/Trumpeteers, 9-10:30 a.m., 10451 Huron St., Northglenn, RSVP to Jeanne Woody 303-263-0479
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 8 Monthly Meeting, 9:30-11:30 a.m., email hd8@denverdemocrats.org for meeting information
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Rep. Sullivan Town Hall—Leadville Irish Miners Memorial, 10-11 a.m., visit araphahoedems.org to join the Zoom call
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Electoral Committee Meeting, 10-11:30 a.m., register for the Zoom call at http://bit.ly/electoral-comm
· (L) Libertarian Party of Colorado: Liberty Toastmasters, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 2 Monthly Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., email hd2@denverdemocrats.org for meeting information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: People’s Climate Tribunal—People v. The State Part 2, 12-1:30 p.m., register for the Zoom call at denverdsa.org/events
SUNDAY, MAR. 21
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: VAN 101 Training, 11 a.m.-12 p.m., RSVP at arapahoedems.org
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: SocFem Books & Brunch, 3-4:30 p.m., email questions to socfem@denverdsa.org, register for the Zoom call at https://bit.ly/socfem-books-brunch
