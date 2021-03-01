CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity.)
Contact event organizers regarding any location changes or cancellations.
MONDAY, MAR. 1
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost for breakfast and meting $10
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Club, 7-9 a.m., 10151 W. 26th Ave., Wheat Ridge, contact Fred Holden 303-421-7619 or jeffcorepublicanmensclub.org, cost $5
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Business, Labor & Technology, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Health & Human Services, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· DRCOG: RTD Accountability Committee-Governance Subcommittee, 4-5 p.m., for meeting link contact drcog@drcog.org
· (R) Summit County Republican Party: Women’s Meeting, 4:30-7 p.m., 2700 Golden Eagle Rd., Silverthorne
· City of Denver: City Council Meeting, 5-9 p.m., to join the meeting visit https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3GN7Zv99SluXrlm4UC8NLQ with passcode Denver
· (R) Summit County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., 151 Peak One Blvd., Frisco
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party of America: EcoSoc’s People’s Climate Tribunal Part II—People vs. Polis Planning, 6:30-8 p.m., register for the Zoom call at https://bit.ly/ecosoc-books
· (L) Libertarian Party of Colorado: Bylaws and Constitution Meeting, 8-9:30 p.m., visit https://lpcolorado.org/event/bylaws-and-constitution-meeting-2020-12-12/for Zoom link
TUESDAY, MAR. 2
· Colorado General Assembly: Legislative Audit, 7 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court Chambers, Denver
· (R) Collegiate Peaks Republican Women’s Forum: Meeting, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 217 Crossman Ave., Buena Vista
· Colorado General Assembly: House Public & Behavioral Health & Human Services, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Transportation & Local Government, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· (R) Delta County Republican Party: Monthly Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 21987 Austin Rd., Austin, contact Angie Many 970-210-0948
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: First Tuesday Action Group, 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact info@arapahoedems.org for Zoom link
· DRCOG: 2050 RTP Virtual Public Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., visit https://drcog.org/node/981555 for Zoom link
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Field Leadership Action Group, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 5735 A. Arapahoe Ave., Boulder
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 6 Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact hd6@denverdemocrats.org for Zoom meeting information
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: HD 45 Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kcG90s2L9A to join the Zoom call
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: North JeffCo Republican Women, 7-9 p.m., 9100 100th Ave., Westminster, contact bmcadam45@gmail.com for more information
· (L) Adams County Libertarian Party: Adams County Development Meeting, 8-9 p.m., contact Chad at lexsemperaccusat@protonmaill.com for more information
WEDNESDAY, MAR. 3
· (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 7401 S. Clinton St., Englewood, contact Myron Spanier 303-877-2940 for more information
· Colorado General Assembly: House Business Affairs & Labor, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· DRCOG: RTD Accountability Committee-Finance Subcommittee, 11 a.m.-12 p.m., for meeting link contact drcog@drcog.org
· Colorado General Assembly: House Health & Insurance, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Transportation & Local Government, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· DRCOG: Executive Committee, 3 p.m., for meeting link contact drcog@drcog.org
· DRCOG: RTD Accountability Committee-Operations Subcommittee, 3-4 p.m., for meeting link contact drcog@drcog.org
· DRCOG: Board Work Session, 4 p.m., for meeting link contact drcog@drcog.org
· DRCOG: Performance and Engagement Committee, 5:30 p.m., for meeting link contact drcog@drcog.org
· (L) Libertarian Party of Colorado: Liberty on the Rocks, 6-8:30 p.m., 80 S. Madison St., Denver
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Longmont Area Democrats Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 2121 Miller Dr., Classroom Bldg., Longmont
· (R) Log Cabin Republicans: Happy Hour, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 629 E. Colfax Ave., Denver
· (R) Park County Republican Party: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., 880 Bogue St., Fairplay
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party of America: NEWR Weekly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., email housing@denverdsa.org for Zoom call information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party of America: Orientation Call, 7-8:30 p.m., register for the Zoom call at http://bit.ly/ddsa-orientation
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Finance Committee, 7-8:30 p.m., visit https://www.dougcodems.org/events for the Zoom link
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party of America: Housing Justice Committee Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., email housing@denverdsa.org for Zoom call information
THURSDAY, MAR. 4
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: South JeffCo Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8 a.m., 3901 S. Carr St., Lakewood, contact Rich Haas 303-718-6960 for more information
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Education, Upon Adjournment of Joint Education Committee, 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· DRCOG: Panel on Environmental Justice and Transportation, 4-5 p.m., for meeting link visit https://drcog.org/node/981556
· Colorado General Assembly: House Business Affairs & Labor, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Education/Senate Education, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
· (R) Adams County Republican Party: Reagan Club of Colorado Monthly Meeting, 5:30-9 p.m., 541 E. 99th Pl., Thornton
· (R) Clear Creek County Republican Party: Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 1630 Miner St., Idaho Springs
· (D) El Paso County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6-8 p.m., join the meeting at https://www.gotomeet.me/ElPasoCountyDemocraticParty/epc-dems-executive-meetings
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: County Executive Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 10730 E. Bethany Dr., Suite 240, Aurora, contact secretary@arapahoedems.org if you are not on the committee and would like to attend
· (D) Adams County Democratic Party: Candidate Forum, 7-8 p.m., 9650 Sheridan Blvd., Northglenn
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party of America: Abolition Working Group Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., register for the Zoom call at https://bit.ly/abolition-wg
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Change IREA Weekly Meeting, 7:30-8:30 p.m., visit dougcodems.org/events for Zoom link
FRIDAY, MAR. 5
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Breakfast Club, 7-8 a.m., 11020 S. Pikes Peak Dr., #150, Parker, contact parkerrepublicans@outlook.com for more information
· (R) Denver Republican Party: First Friday Breakfast, 8-9:30 a.m., 2910 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, contact alan@denvergop.org for more information
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Weekly Officer’s Meeting, 5-6 p.m., visit arapahoedems.org for Zoom link and passcode
SATURDAY, MAR. 6
· (R) Gunnison County Republican Party: Meeting, 8:30-10:30 a.m., 10209 Hwy. 135, Almont, contact Jane Chaney 970-349-7744 for more information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 4 Monthly Meeting, 9-11:30 a.m., email hd4@denverdemocrats.org for more information
· (D) Adams County Democratic Party: Latino Initiative, 9:30-11:30 a.m., 5590 N. Pecos St., Denver
· (L) Libertarian Party of Colorado: Liberty Toastmasters, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Virtual Town Hall with Aurora Legislators, 10:15 a.m.-12 p.m., register for the Zoom meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_vWqsXQQkQFOsS93LvVCBdg or contact annam.mart95@gmail.com to submit questions in advance
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Capitol Update Townhall-Rep. DeGette and Sen. Gonzales and Hansen, 11 a.m.-12 p.m., visit https://rb.gy/kb7xfk to join the Zoom call
SUNDAY, MAR. 7
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Women’s Initiative ReOrg, 1:30-2 p.m., sign up and renew membership at https://secure.actblue.com/donate/cdp-women-s-initiative-1, cost $10 to become voting member
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Democratic Education Initiative ReOrg, 4-4:30 p.m., contact info@arapahoedems.org for more information, visit https://secure.actblue.com/donate/ei to make $10 dues payments
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Senior Initiative ReOrg, 4-5 p.m., contact info@arapahoedems.org for more information
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.